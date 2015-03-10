Easy Cheerio® Coconut Rum Balls

Rating: 5 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is a yummy recipe for rum balls, and it costs a lot less to make than original recipes. I had 4 people try the little balls, and they thought they were great!

By Gingerbreadgirlz

prep:
30 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
28
Yield:
2 -1/2 dozen small rum balls
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

28
Original recipe yields 28 servings
Directions

  • Place oat cereal, confectioners' sugar, cashews, almonds, coconut, and cocoa powder in a food processor; blend to an even crumb texture.

  • Stir rum and corn syrup together in a bowl; add cereal mixture. Stir until dough holds together. Add more rum if dough is dry. Form into balls and place on a plate.

  • Chill rum balls in the refrigerator for flavors to blend, at least 1 hour. Sprinkle with confectioners' sugar before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
74 calories; protein 1.1g; carbohydrates 11.3g; fat 2.4g; sodium 51mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (3)

Most helpful positive review

Jaana Smith Bauman
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
10/22/2014
Easy... SO easy! And delicious! I'll be making again for my friends! Everyone who tried gave it 10 stars! I was thinking it would also be really cool to layer the ingridents in a canning jar and attaching a bottle or two of rum with a ribbon. :) Read More
Helpful
(6)
Reviews:
EricaH
Rating: 5 stars
05/03/2016
This was the first time I had made or tasted rumballs. They were really delicious and very easy to make. I would suggest leaving them in the fridge for at least 24 hours though or even better 48 hours. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Roxanne
Rating: 5 stars
12/24/2012
So good! I used light rum because that is what I had on hand~ so yummy. Read More
Helpful
(2)
