Crisp Marinated Cucumbers

4.6
105 Ratings
  • 5 77
  • 4 21
  • 3 7
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This is my grandma's recipe for marinated cucumbers — I absolutely love it. It's great eating it during the warmer months or at any family get-together.

Recipe by mistyaikin

Gallery
6 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
additional:
8 hrs
total:
8 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Whisk vinegar, sugar, salt, and celery seed together in a large bow. Add cucumbers and onion and stir until well coated.

    Advertisement

  • Cover and refrigerate 8 hours to overnight. Serve cold.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
116 calories; protein 0.8g; carbohydrates 29.4g; fat 0.2g; sodium 293.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 09/02/2022