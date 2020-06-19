Crisp Marinated Cucumbers
This is my grandma's recipe for marinated cucumbers — I absolutely love it. It's great eating it during the warmer months or at any family get-together.
This is my grandma's recipe for marinated cucumbers — I absolutely love it. It's great eating it during the warmer months or at any family get-together.
I am 76 and I got this recipe from my Mother, so you know it's old! It is one of my favorites. It will last for several days in the fridge, if it isn't eaten before then.Read More
wow! Did I do something wrong? It is overwhelmingly sweet!!!!!!!!!I cut the sugar by 2/3's.Read More
I am 76 and I got this recipe from my Mother, so you know it's old! It is one of my favorites. It will last for several days in the fridge, if it isn't eaten before then.
I use a recipe very simialar too this I just add 1 tsp of Dill. I even freeze this so I can use all the cukes from my summer garden! Great recipe..
Yes! This is it , I am so happy to find this. My mother used to make this year round - for the really cold months she would make a batch and keep on top of our wood heating stove, not "crispy" that way but still just wonderful. This is going in my "keeper" recipe box right awau.
An excellent recipe that can be made zippier with just an easy change. In a saucepan on stovetop or glass measuring cup in microwave warm the vinegar, sugar, and salt stirring until everything is dissolved. As it cools, add up to about one teaspoon of mixed pickling spice in an infuser (or leave it loose if desired). When cooled completely dunk the infuser several time to extract flavor and remove. Stir in the celery seed and pour over the cucumbers and onions. Chill and enjoy.
This is IT!! I've tried a couple recipes from this website, and neither have been the exact kind that my mom used to make. This is, though! I add a tbsp of dill and leave out the celery seed since I never have any. Thank you for the great reminder of childhood :)
wow! Did I do something wrong? It is overwhelmingly sweet!!!!!!!!!I cut the sugar by 2/3's.
This is tTHE classic cucumber salad. I've even done it with apple cider vinegar. Really the proportions are absolutely correct.
These are great! I halved the recipe and it turned out wonderfully. Easy as pie!
I loved this recipe. I did make some changes. I used just over a 1/4 cup of sugar, not the full 1/2 cup. I also added a splash of apple cidar vinegar, and pepper, and used red onion. It was so yummy! Will be making this again.
I really liked this recipe. It was refreshing and kind of like a homemade pickle. I used red onion and thought it was still a good balance between sweet/sour. Didn't have celery seed so omitted the salt and used celery salt.
I really liked this recipe. It was refreshing and kind of like a homemade pickle. I used red onion and thought it was still a good balance between sweet/sour. Didn't have celery seed so omitted the salt and used celery salt.
I thought this was good. It was like a mix between a summer cucumber salad and a slight pickle taste with the added celery seed. I ate some after it sat about 15-20 minutes or so. That is only because I am partial to crispy cucumbers. Don't try to use a diet sugar I mixed up some that way and it did not work texture or taste wise. Stick with the recipe as is. Only change I made was using 1 English cucumber and making a 1/2 recipe.
Do NOT use all that sugar! I used 3 Tbsp of sugar and then added 1 1/2 tsp of fresh dill. They are delish!
Very good. Didn't wait for them to be cold. Will be better tomorrow. A little too sweet for me.
Great recipe. Just like my grandmothers, though I think she cut back on the sugar and increased the vinegar. I made this for a party and everyone said it was just like their grandmothers' too.
Delicious-as is!
I am 65 years old and I've eaten these most of my life. My paternal and maternal families always fixed these for get-to-gathers; the only difference was they added black pepper and left out celery seeds. We even use the vinegar/sugar mix for "pickled" beets. Yum!
Made it as posted. It reminds me of spending summers on my grandparent's farm. My grandma always had these in the fridge!
Loved it. So easy and just right. I put a little green pepper in too. Thanks for sharing this.
3 stars as is. 5 stars only with changes: Prefer to use apple cider vinegar. To buffer acidity, add 1/2 c water. Too sweet. Used only 2 Tbsp sugar, increased salt to 2 tsp. Added dill weed instead of celery seed (not on hand.)
Great to make ahead and have a refreshing salad ready to pull out of the frig. If you like a little heat, through in a few peppers.
Yum! Just like Grandma's. I left out the celery seed since we don't care for it. I also took another rater's advice and added fresh dill. Very fresh and summery! It was even better the next day!
I peeled my cucumber because I don’t like eating the peeling. So the cucumbers so soggy. I did it again and cut the cucumbers thicker and it was better. My biggest complaint was it was too sweet. If I make it again I’ll cut back a lot on the sugar.
Simple & Delicious, but I added only 1/4 the sugar, since I'm not into sweet veggies.
Finally!!! I found the recipe I have been looking for. Thanks so much for posting it. I did make one change though. I am not eating sugar so I substituted Splenda for the sugar. I used about 10 packets as they say 12 packets equals a half cup. It was a little too sweet, for me, but not by much. Next time I will reduce by another couple of Splenda packets. I am sure if regular sugar is used it is perfect!
Definitely would make again!! I did make some changes, though... I added about 1/2 cup of water (to dilute the vinegar a bit), extra salt (used grey sea salt), and added a good TBSP of dried herbs de Provence, and freshly cracked black pepper. I prefer English cucumbers over domestic (left the skin on) and I'm planning on making this over and over!! So good!!
This was super easy to make and disappeared quickly. Our friends raved about it. Next time I'll double the recipe.
Everyone loved this! I cut back on the sugar a little bit and added thinly sliced radishes. I will definitely make this again!
Just like mom use to make!
Good! Made as is, was in a hurry, but will make it again
I took it to work and it was a big hit with everybody. I will be making this a lot.
Made it with Splenda and purple onions. Delicious.
Wonderfully simple and refreshing. For the store bought cucumbers I used, this recipe needed more than two days to get rid of the rawness of the skin.
My family and I love this recipe! Making it for a crowd on the 4th of July!!!
I have made this several times now and it is delicious, even when I only marinated for an hour!
Simple recipe that brings that light sweetness and crisp crunch overnight! Served it with burgers and it was the perfect side to a warm night!
I was looking for a marinated cucumber recipe made with vinegar and sugar and this one is perfect!
I have been looking for these proportions for YEARS. Thank you so much! Just like my mom’s!
Followed recipe exactly. Celery seed adds a pickling flavor. One reviewer said it was too sweet. I leveled out the sugar until it was a little below the top of my measuring cup. I don't have red onions on hand, but its delicious anyway. My step mom used to make a similar dish during the summer. Difference with hers was that it became spicy as it sat. Great recipe! Thanks for posting.
Loved it.
We made two batches. The first one was as the recipe, it was made as written. The result was "just okay". We found it way too sweet. The second one, cut the sugar to only 2 Tblsp. To us, it was Oh So Much Better.
This was really good and easy to make. I was looking for a new cucumber recipe that was different for us. I followed the recipe as written other then I used celery salt instead of celery seed as that is what I had on hand. We really enjoyed this.
Hubby loved these! Thanks for the recipe.
I loved this, but I tweaked it. I used apple cider vinegar and also added pepper. Delicious!!!
no changes will be made
A little too much sugar for me, but otherwise very good. I also assed the "splash" of apple cider vinegar as suggested by other reviewers. Kept in the fridge for a couple of days.
Love this! Everyone at work went nuts over this! They had never had a sweet recipe and now it's the only One they want! I had no celery seed so I just used dill and added a little black pepper. Perfect!
Crisp and tasty as promised and my husband Liked it!
Reduced the sugar to half. Used apple cider vinegar and about 1/4 cup water. Num
This recipe is just like the one my mom and grandmother make! My husband likes a little pepper added as well.
I've made this three times now! It is reminiscent of what my mom used to make. I did make several changes: I used 2 cups of vinegar -- 1 C white, 1 C organic raw apple cider vinegar; 1/2 C of liquid was not enough to cover the cucumbers at all. I lessened the sugar to 1/4 C or less; the 1/2 C is way too much IMO. For my cucumbers, I cut them in half length ways to remove the seeds (that can cause & other stomach irritations) before I sliced them.
Everyone loves this!
I love this recipe, the only thing I changed was to halve the sugar as I like pickles less sweet personally. Really good with cheese, ham, etc., or just by itself!
I used very thinly sliced cucumbers, red onion, tomatoes and a few green pepper, tasted great and looked very appetizing.
I used a shallot (what I had). Very good, my husband liked it so much he drank his dressing!!! Definitely will make again. Served it with Kahula Pig and Sticky rice, a little taste of Hawaii in good ole Michigan!
I've been looking for this recipe for years (my grandma & mom used to make them in summer) but couldn't find it. Was great! (also used the dill b/c didn't have celery seed) Thanks for sharing.
07-18-16 ~ We've got a lot of cucumbers going on right now. This was a nice and refreshing recipe to use up a couple of them. I used the mandolin to slice the cukes and the sweet onion so that they would be really thin, just like my grandma used to make them. I did cut the sugar in half as we like the taste of vinegar and the tang that it adds. A very good recipe to use up an abundant garden.
Love this recipe! So refreshing for an easy Summer salad. I placed the cucumbers and onion in a gallon zip bag (I quadrupled the recipe). Poured in the marinade and kneaded it around to coat all the vegetables. Before zipping the bag completely, I pressed out the air so the marinade contacted everything well. I’ve made this recipe exactly as written many times. I’ve also subbed out the white vinegar for Bragg’s, salt for Himalayan pink salt and Stevia for the sugar (1tsp liquid Stevia = 1/2 c sugar) Both ways are equally as delicious.
I followed the recipe but it turned out way too soggy. I cut back on the sugar as others recommended. It was decent tasting but presentation leaves a lot to be desired. If, again, if I make it again I'll slice the cucumbers a lot thicker and drain off the excess marinade before storing.
I really liked these simple cucumbers. They were just as good after a few days in the fridge.
I make it the same way, but sometimes add cut up tomatoes.
They were what I was looking for! They taste like the ones my Mom made. The second time I doubled up on the onions at my husbands request!
It's a keeper! Super easy. I did take others recommendation to use less sugar; 2 tbsp in my case. Any more would be WAY too sweet in my opinion. Great way to use up all those cucumbers growing in the garden right now! Thanks!
Based on prior experience, I used only half the sugar because I don't like my marinated cukes sweet. I like a little tartness. You can easily adjust according to your taste.
During cucumber season my grandma kept a margarine tub full of this on the counter. She didn't use celery seeds so I skipped them as well. Other than that the recipe is just like hers, perfect ratio of sugar to vinegar. Thank you so much for posting!
I love this recipe!! My husband and I don't do sugar so I substituted Truvia and it worked great, absolutely delicious. I also added sliced black olives to enhance the flavor and it's a winner!!!
My husband is diabetic so I used Stevia instead of sugar. Added dill as I didn't have celery seed. This salad was very refreshing.
Very good. Plus I added a couple hot peppers
I sliced my English cuc's too thinly and they weren't crisp. However, I loved the dish.
Turned out great. I doubled marinade, but only used about 1 Tablespoon of sugar. Also used apple cider vinegar. May have to use a little more sugar, but waiting for husband to try it.
Great way to use cucumbers from garden or store. My mother made these years ago. So happy to find this recipe!
these were awesome not to sweet or sour, just right
Exactly how my mom used to make it, except with apple cider vinegar, which gives it a zesty delicious flavor. There was no way the recipe was enough for two cucumbers so I doubled it, and it was still barely enough for one large cucumber, but its so easy to increase that it wasn't a problem. Thanks for sharing!
Very refreshing! I decreased sugar, added black pepper; turned out great!
loved them
A nice recipe starting point, customer to your taste. Like the others.... Just Too Sweet. Cut the sugar by 2/3 and it's better tasting and healthier. Also added 1 T dried dill and black pepper.
Perfect way to enjoy cucumbers and onions. If I am ambitious, I heat the vinegar and sugar together on the stovetop, but this is a classic as is !
Very good. I used six mini cucumbers and half of a sweet white onion. I did have to make additional marinade...another half recipe. Left out the celery seed.
This is the one recipe my family always requests that I bring to bbq's. "You're making those cucumbers, right?!" This is a great recipe that takes about 10 minutes to throw together and is a nice, cool, refreshing side for the summer cookouts. I omit the celery seed (because I never have it on hand) and I add in a good handful of chopped fresh dill.
6.25.18 ... https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/230134/crisp-marinated-cucumbers/ ... 'Pretty disappointed in this one. 'Halved the sugar as so many recommended. Very slight tang & sweetness.
Awesome!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections