Mary's Salted Caramel-Pecan Bars

This was a hit! Very easy, too. On the advice of a previous reviewer, I doubled the pecans. I also melted some milk chocolate and drizzled it over half of them. The chocolate drizzle didn't add as much as I thought it would; these are wonderful as is!
A coworker brought these in and they were delicious! This seemed so odd but they are so yummy. Sweet, crunchy and salty...awesome! Next time I will use more pecans and a bit more salt to cut the sweetness. Thanks don!
So I baked 3 pies for Thanksgiving and at the last minute decided to make this. Needless to say this was a hugehit and was the only thing that we ran out of! Definitely double the pecans but everything else is perfect. thanks for the recipe.
Very good recipe. I would recommend using a smaller pan or a larger amount of the pecan/sugar mixture as the bars were a little thin. Will definitely become a Thanksgiving favorite! The picture I used is sideways for some reason.
Great recipe so very easy!! I used sea salt (not ground) would add more salt next time. Very addictive these did not last very long.
Easy recipe and very very good! I saw the same recipe on another site that had a tip to add dark chocolate chips to the top immediately after you take out of the oven then add the salt. OMG - YUMMY!!
Made these for an ornament party. Big hit!! As suggested, I doubled the pecans. Next time I will chop them a little smaller...I think that will help in the spreading of the mixture. So Good!
This recipe is the same as the one on the Southern Living website. The end result is awesome - totally a keeper. I have to double the caramel/pecan mixture to get enough to cover the crackers though. I also sprinkle the bars with semi-sweet chocolate chips after they come out of the oven and spread that around after a few minutes. Great - thanks for putting this on here.
I love pecan pie--the crust.... the pecan topping....everything that is except the filling. Like many reviewers I doubled the pecans but didn't change anything else but next time (like tomorrow!) I'll add more salt and I'm not a salt person. Delicious! Thanks for sharing the recipe.