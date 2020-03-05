Mary's Salted Caramel-Pecan Bars

Rating: 4.86 stars
37 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 32
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

My daughter Mary and I love to cook and we love pecan pie. This year we wanted to try something other than the traditional pies for Thanksgiving. This turned out so good we wanted to share it with everyone.

By Don

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
24
Yield:
2 dozen bars
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line a 10x15-inch jelly roll pan with aluminum foil; spray with cooking spray.

    Advertisement

  • Arrange pecans in a single layer in a shallow pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven, stirring halfway through, until pecans are toasted and fragrant, 10 to 12 minutes.

  • Arrange graham crackers in a single layer on the prepared jelly roll pan.

  • Combine brown sugar, butter, and cream in a heavy saucepan; bring to a boil, stirring occasionally, until sugar is dissolved, about 5 minutes.. Remove from heat and stir in vanilla extract. Fold in pecans. Pour pecan mixture over graham crackers, spreading to coat.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until topping is bubbling, 10 to 11 minutes. Remove from oven and immediately sprinkle with salt. Transfer coated crackers and aluminum foil to a wire rack to cool, about 30 minutes. Break into bars.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
150 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 15g; fat 10g; cholesterol 16.1mg; sodium 106mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (37)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

mariannecooks
Rating: 4 stars
12/06/2012
A coworker brought these in and they were delicious! This seemed so odd but they are so yummy. Sweet, crunchy and salty...awesome! Next time I will use more pecans and a bit more salt to cut the sweetness. Thanks don! Read More
Helpful
(11)
37 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 32
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
DELLAMARTIN
Rating: 5 stars
11/23/2012
This was a hit! Very easy, too. On the advice of a previous reviewer, I doubled the pecans. I also melted some milk chocolate and drizzled it over half of them. The chocolate drizzle didn't add as much as I thought it would; these are wonderful as is! Read More
Helpful
(12)
mariannecooks
Rating: 4 stars
12/06/2012
A coworker brought these in and they were delicious! This seemed so odd but they are so yummy. Sweet, crunchy and salty...awesome! Next time I will use more pecans and a bit more salt to cut the sweetness. Thanks don! Read More
Helpful
(11)
Nraley
Rating: 5 stars
11/23/2012
So I baked 3 pies for Thanksgiving and at the last minute decided to make this. Needless to say this was a hugehit and was the only thing that we ran out of! Definitely double the pecans but everything else is perfect. thanks for the recipe. Read More
Helpful
(10)
Advertisement
brady
Rating: 5 stars
11/21/2012
Very good recipe. I would recommend using a smaller pan or a larger amount of the pecan/sugar mixture as the bars were a little thin. Will definitely become a Thanksgiving favorite! The picture I used is sideways for some reason. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Tara
Rating: 5 stars
06/17/2013
Great recipe so very easy!! I used sea salt (not ground) would add more salt next time. Very addictive these did not last very long. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Susan Gaesser
Rating: 5 stars
12/23/2013
Easy recipe and very very good! I saw the same recipe on another site that had a tip to add dark chocolate chips to the top immediately after you take out of the oven then add the salt. OMG - YUMMY!! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Advertisement
NancyLou
Rating: 5 stars
12/22/2014
Made these for an ornament party. Big hit!! As suggested, I doubled the pecans. Next time I will chop them a little smaller...I think that will help in the spreading of the mixture. So Good! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Lori
Rating: 5 stars
12/09/2016
This recipe is the same as the one on the Southern Living website. The end result is awesome - totally a keeper. I have to double the caramel/pecan mixture to get enough to cover the crackers though. I also sprinkle the bars with semi-sweet chocolate chips after they come out of the oven and spread that around after a few minutes. Great - thanks for putting this on here. Read More
Helpful
(1)
JRAE
Rating: 5 stars
11/23/2015
I love pecan pie--the crust.... the pecan topping....everything that is except the filling. Like many reviewers I doubled the pecans but didn't change anything else but next time (like tomorrow!) I'll add more salt and I'm not a salt person. Delicious! Thanks for sharing the recipe. Read More
Helpful
(1)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022