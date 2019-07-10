Thanksgiving Spinach Salad
I serve this spinach salad every year for our Thanksgiving dinner. The flavor of the apples and cinnamon make it great for the season. It's very quick and easy to prepare, too!
I tried this recipe for the first time last week (on Thanksgiving). It was not reviewed or rated yet, so I saw it as a pretty big risk for me! But I came back to review it, and there are already 3 others who gave it five stars...and I completely agree! My husband has asked for it every day since, and I am making a batch for him to take to work this week for lunch! I added feta cheese to mine, and he has tried pecans. I also left out the onion, and make it with lemon juice from a bottle, and it was still amazing!
I made this salad for our early Thanksgiving this year. Very light, simple and full of flavor. I added toasted almonds and it was a huge success amongst adults and children
Served for Thanksgiving as a unique way to incorporate cranberries in the meal. It was a light and tasty addition. It will most definitely become a tradition. I substituted Asian pear for the apple as my husband doesn't like apples. It made it fantastic. Give it a try.
I was very skeptical on this recipe, but I am so glad I tried it! I make this for Thanksgiving and the flavors were perfect for this season, and my family who never touches the salad ate this up. I did double everything BUT halved the cinnamon, and was glad I did. I enjoyed the hint of it but I think more would have been a bit much. Will make this again for sure.
This is the best spinach salad I've ever eaten. Thank you, thank you for this recipe. I have 2 teenage vegetarians in the house who love fresh spinach. I swapped dried cherries for the craisins because I had them and threw in some toasted almonds for crunch.
I've been on a green juice adventure, and decided to use your recipe to make a glass of veggie juice. I did have to tweek it just a bit. Raw cranberries, don't peal the apple, green onions, 1/2 lemon, and the spinach (or whatever greens you have). If too tart, add another apple or some grapes. Some day I'll make the salad, but for now, I'm drinking it!
Made this for Thanksgiving as a "bring to." I am NOT a cook and was shocked that everyone really liked this! I even got asked for the recipe so I forwarded your website. Thanks!
I served this at Thanksgiving and everyone loved it and asked for more. Bravo! Simple and elegant and the perfect compliment to turkey, stuffing, potatoes and gravy.
Perhaps I managed to do something wrong, no one at our thanksgiving dinner cared for it.
Very good! My family loved this as an addition to our Thanksgiving feast. There was a little left over and it tasted even better the next day.
This was just okay for us. Made as written, and the dressing was a little too tart, and a little too sweet.
A little too sweet...maybe as a summer salad would be better
I didn't make any changes. The cinnamon was a little odd. Some people liked it, I thought it was ok.
Made this for Thanksgiving and everyone loved it! Couldn't wrap my arms around the idea of the chili powder, so omitted it, and added toasted slivered almonds as suggested by others. Delicious and easy! Doubled the recipe to serve 12 and we ate it all!
I made this for Thanksgiving and Christmas this year. I added it to my menu without reading the dressing ingredients and when I was making the dressing I almost wimped out and made something "standard"...(Chili pepper and Cinnamon??!) so glad I didn't- this is a strange combo of spices no doubt but a nice payoff. Really interesting and very good. The first time I didn't let the "toppings" soak in the dressing just dressed it all and served. The second time I let everything except the spinach hang out in the bowl as directed- definitely a more intense flavor. I did cut back on the chili powder a bit as we had old and young at the table- still very good will make again.
Big hit with my family . i do do it a couple times a year
I made this for Thanksgiving and everyone loved it. I was a bit concerned about the chili powder as it seemed like a lot but it wasn’t. I added pecans, used a sweet onion, and a tad more honey. Also I added strawberries and pineapple to the salad on my plate which I happened to love. :)
This was the most delicious salad! I doubled the recipe. I did to use onion as some of our guests do not like them, but I did add walnuts. Everyone loved it! We at healthy yet it was like a dessert! I also made a homemade honey dressing!
Enjoyed this, it was a nice change with the sweet and spicy. I didn't have cranberries so I added extra apple. Definitely want to try the cranberries next time! Thanks.
I added more spinach so needed more dressing. I added red wine vinegar, fresh squeezed lemon juice and a little olive oil to the fruit mixture. I also added blueberries.
Easy to make and delicious
Substituting agave syrup for the honey is the only change I made. This salad is a nice medley of flavor and texture. It's a keeper!
This was amazing! Tested it a week before Thanksgiving and we are making it for the big day for sure. Pulls together all of the flavors of the season and is very refreshing and light which will compliment the meal well. My only tip is to not be stingy with the lemons juice. No one likes a dry salad and it will keep the apples from browning.
I took it for a Sunday School lunch. I bought most of it back home. The chili powder was overwhelming.
I just made a “sample” for my husband and myself before I take it tomorrow for thanksgiving and I’m torn!! I thought it was ok seemed to be missing something but my husband said nooooooo!!!
I, like most, was skeptical. I reduced the recipe for 3 as it is just me eating it. ( I have a fussy family ) I decided to follow a couple others lead and add feta and toasted some walnuts and let them rest with the other ingredients. Yummy ?I rarely make the same thing more than a couple times. I think this will be a staple salad for me! thanks!!
My husband loved it!
Excellent salad, I added walnuts
