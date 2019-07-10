Thanksgiving Spinach Salad

4.4
40 Ratings
  • 5 28
  • 4 4
  • 3 5
  • 2 3
  • 1 0

I serve this spinach salad every year for our Thanksgiving dinner. The flavor of the apples and cinnamon make it great for the season. It's very quick and easy to prepare, too!

Recipe by J Dub

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
additional:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix cranberries, apple, onion, lemon juice, honey, chili powder, and cinnamon together in a large bowl. Let rest for flavors to blend, about 20 minutes. Add spinach and toss to coat.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
115 calories; protein 1.5g; carbohydrates 30g; fat 0.3g; sodium 41.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 09/28/2022