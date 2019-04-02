Very Moist and Flavorful Roast Turkey

Does your turkey need a boost of moisture and flavor? Try this! Tweak it to your own liking as much as your imagination wants. Carve the entire turkey and save the bones, joints, tail, wing tips, drippings, and reserved onion, garlic and celery (but NOT the skin) to make turkey soup. Mix the apple pieces into your dressing.
I had a 24lb turkey used the recipe stuffing and dusted with rotisserie chicken McCormicks and covered it I basted it only twice then took cover off last 20 minutes...beautiful golden brown,juicy and melt in your mouth good.cooked 4hrs 25minutes.excellent!
I tried this recipe for the first time, it worked... I kinda thought it wouldn't work but have to say the breast meat was really moist! I am going to try this on a Roast Chicken, which we have more than Turkey, my husband is not a Turkey fan. Will come back and let you know how the chicken turns out..
cooking breast side down and making sure you let it stand as long as possible after it comes out of the oven, will give you the most moist turkey ever! I had to leave the house in a hurry so I went from the oven to the fridge. I carved it the next morning. You could see all the juices locked in the breast! Best turkey ever!
