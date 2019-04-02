Very Moist and Flavorful Roast Turkey

4.7
11 Ratings
  • 5 9
  • 4 1
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Does your turkey need a boost of moisture and flavor? Try this! Tweak it to your own liking as much as your imagination wants. Carve the entire turkey and save the bones, joints, tail, wing tips, drippings, and reserved onion, garlic and celery (but NOT the skin) to make turkey soup. Mix the apple pieces into your dressing.

Recipe by Andie

Gallery

Credit: bigcountry

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
3 hrs 30 mins
additional:
40 mins
total:
4 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 whole turkey
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Cut butter into 1-tablespoon pieces, quarter the pieces, and refrigerate butter until needed.

  • Use your fingers to loosen the skin over the turkey breast and thighs. Cut a hole in the turkey skin between tail and body (to affix legs); cut a hole on each side of the turkey beneath each wing (to affix wings). Rub the entire skin with vegetable oil.

  • Toss apple and onion wedges, garlic cloves, and celery in a large bowl until combined; sprinkle poultry seasoning over the apple mixture and toss again to coat. Stuff the body and neck cavities with the apple mixture. Insert each wing tip into the hole under the wing to secure wings; insert both legs into hole near tail to secure legs.

  • Place turkey onto a rack and set in a roasting pan. Insert cold butter pieces under the loosened skin, distributing the butter as evenly as possible.

  • Roast the turkey in the preheated oven until an instant-read meat thermometer inserted into the thickest part of a thigh, not touching bone, reads 160 degrees F (70 degrees C), about 3 1/2 hours. Check for doneness after 3 hours.

  • Remove roasting pan containing turkey from oven and cover with aluminum foil, lightly pressing the foil directly onto the bird. Let the turkey rest for 40 minutes before carving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
774 calories; protein 91.3g; carbohydrates 6.1g; fat 40.3g; cholesterol 284.8mg; sodium 305.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 09/19/2022