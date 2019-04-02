Gluten-Free Thanksgiving Stuffing

4.5
43 Ratings
  • 5 29
  • 4 10
  • 3 1
  • 2 3
  • 1 0

This gluten-free stuffing recipe came about because I needed to recreate a family favorite stuffing to work with my allergies. Made with just 10 ingredients, this basic gluten-free stuffing is delicious as-is, but it's also great with any of your favorite add-ins, such as sausage, apples, raisins, or nuts. There's no need to exclude anyone this holiday season!

Recipe by TessaDomesticDiva

Gallery

Credit: Melissa Goff
7 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Grease a 3-quart baking dish.

    Advertisement

  • Cut bread into 3/4-inch cubes and spread into a single layer on the prepared baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until crisp, 12 to 17 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add onions and celery; cook and stir until soft, 8 to 10 minutes. Stir in sage, thyme, salt, and pepper.

  • Add toasted bread cubes, chicken broth, and beaten eggs to the skillet. Stir until well combined, then transfer mixture to a greased 3-quart baking dish.

  • Cover and bake in the preheated oven for 30 minutes. Uncover and continue baking until the top is crisp and lightly browned, about 10 more minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
245 calories; protein 4.7g; carbohydrates 30.8g; fat 12.4g; cholesterol 47.8mg; sodium 490mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/16/2022