Gluten-Free Thanksgiving Stuffing

We enjoyed this stuffing. I have made this three times now and the original recipe is a bit dry but left some extra broth on hand to moisten as it baked. I then used the original recipe inside a pumpkin and baked at 175 C for about an hour and it was moist as is. The pumpkin obviously having juices did the basting for me and added a very nice, but subtle, flavor. The third time I made this I halved the bread and then by mistake, left all the other ingredients as the original size and this rendered it a bit mushy but quite flavorful. I rebaked after fluffing with a fork and left it to dry on the counter overnight (my house is cold) and it is delicious. It tastes like traditional stuffing this way. I would say to double to thyme and sage. I used plain gf bread and it was fine. If you want a traditional stuffing make this one upping the herbs a bit. Make it for the whole family, even non gf people will enjoy this. I made this for dinner one night with cheese and cranberry sauce, once for Thanksgiving and again just for a regular chicken dinner. It is fantastic for every day as well as special occasions. I used Stuffed Pumpkin II as the recipe for baking inside a pumpkin. Really very tasty.