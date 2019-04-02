Gluten-Free Thanksgiving Stuffing

This gluten-free stuffing recipe came about because I needed to recreate a family favorite stuffing to work with my allergies. Made with just 10 ingredients, this basic gluten-free stuffing is delicious as-is, but it's also great with any of your favorite add-ins, such as sausage, apples, raisins, or nuts. There's no need to exclude anyone this holiday season!
This was a great recipe. It was soo flavorful and using fresh sage is the key to this recipe. My only dilemma with the recipe was having no gluten-free stock of any kind at last minute on Thanksgiving day in the my house and all my bouillon had some sort of gluten or cornstarch in it...due to an inlaw that can't eat corn...I resulted in, using ham broth. Yes, it was the only source I had to take, so I used a 1 to 1 ratio (1 cup ham broth and 1 cup water) Due to the sodium intake of the broth I just deleted the salt in the recipe. However, it was so yummy and my GF inlaw and others that aren't GF totally enjoyed this recipe to the hilt! It's going to be a repeat happy offender in my house. TY
I used Silver Hills gluten Free Chia Chia bread. I will use a more neutral flavored bread next time. Thankfully I added diced apples, craisins and apple sauce, which made this edible, but not for leftovers. I had to use egg replacer instead of the eggs.
I used homemade turkey stock in lieu of chicken broth and was out of celery, so I added a handful of chopped pecans for crunchiness. My husband loved it, and he's not the gluten-free one in the family.
We enjoyed this stuffing. I have made this three times now and the original recipe is a bit dry but left some extra broth on hand to moisten as it baked. I then used the original recipe inside a pumpkin and baked at 175 C for about an hour and it was moist as is. The pumpkin obviously having juices did the basting for me and added a very nice, but subtle, flavor. The third time I made this I halved the bread and then by mistake, left all the other ingredients as the original size and this rendered it a bit mushy but quite flavorful. I rebaked after fluffing with a fork and left it to dry on the counter overnight (my house is cold) and it is delicious. It tastes like traditional stuffing this way. I would say to double to thyme and sage. I used plain gf bread and it was fine. If you want a traditional stuffing make this one upping the herbs a bit. Make it for the whole family, even non gf people will enjoy this. I made this for dinner one night with cheese and cranberry sauce, once for Thanksgiving and again just for a regular chicken dinner. It is fantastic for every day as well as special occasions. I used Stuffed Pumpkin II as the recipe for baking inside a pumpkin. Really very tasty.
I've never made homemade stuffing before, but since I was having trouble finding Glutino stuffing in the stores, I found this recipe and decided to try it. I used a loaf of Rudi's (soy free, dairy free, gluten free) bread (mulitgrain), onion and celery. I didn't have sage, so I used whatever I had on hand )(rosemarry, tarragon, parsley). My husband, who is not gluten free, said it was the best stuffing he has ever had. I'll definitely be making again.
I made this for Thanksgiving this year. I made it in the morning and followed the recipe exactly except I did not add the two eggs. At the last minute I remembered that my daughter-in-law can't handle eggs, so I omitted them. Otherwise, everything was the same. RAVE reviews...my daughter-in-law asked for the recipe, plus I sent them home with all the leftovers!! I'm thinking about making this to stuff pork chops with. Hope you enjoy it as much as we did!
****Careful what type of bread you use!!! Udi's works best!**** This was a hit at our Friendsgiving dinner. I doubled the spices as was recommended. Also i added about 1and 1/2 cups of celery which works out to be about 3 sticks/ribs. Celery nomenclature can be confusing. :) I will make this again. Update: I made this again for our family Thanksgiving and used a different bread. This bread was not as dense as the Udi's brand. If using another lighter airier bread add less broth! It was way too mushy no matter what we tried. Also use a shallow pan and not a deep one.
I used this recipe but added two cans of chicken stock (14.5 oz each) instead of two cups -- WAY too wet! My mistake -- when I try this again, I will follow the recipe more closely. But other than being damp, it was delicious! By the way, it made about twice as much as was needed to stuff a 14-pound turkey.
Not too bad. I wish there were more spice. I followed it as directed and used my own saltless turkey stock and only 1 onion. But I added 1 apple. The herbs were great and very flavorful. But I hated the bread. Not dry at all, very moist and crunchy on the top but I wish the bread was fluffy like a cornbread stuffing. Just add more spice and more salt and it should be pretty fulfilling.
I added extra seasoning to taste. Additionally, my area (Nebraska) has an old Italian bakery (Rotella's) which is making gluten free bread. The consistency is similar to potato bread, and it was perfect. (And actually tastes GREAT!) I doubled the recipe for 7 people and had very little left over. Next time, I am under strict orders to quadruple the recipe!
This was a great recipe, I used a half loaf of Gluten Free Flax Loaf, cubed and toasted (seasoned with poultry seasoning and seasoning salt). I also substituted one of the onions for an apple. And because I did not have fresh sage, I used a pinch more of dried sage. Then cooked it in the turkey. Turned out awesome! It was so nice to be able to have stuffing! This will definitely be a staple in our turkey dinner!
Best stuffing and easy to make. Used Udi's Millet-Chia bread. Toasted in oven then combined and baked in my cast iron skillet. I've steered away from gluten for over three years and have missed good stuffing. No more. This is great. My husband, who is recently gluten free and compares things to their gluten counterparts, loved this too. I did not have fresh sage so used 1/2 tsp of ground. I am sure it would be even better with fresh but this worked too.
Made this recipe for Thanksgiving and it turned out well. I followed the directions without any changes, but when I make it again I will leave out the eggs. I didn't care for the texture or the flavor they added. I like my stuffing drier than this recipe yielded, but overall a very good place to start. The hubby didn't even know it was gluten free until I told him! He liked it, but agreed-no eggs.
This dressing really satisfied my craving! It was even better as a leftover. I did follow the advice of others and used more chicken broth than the recipe called for. I did use UDI bread, toasted it, and found that it crumbled nicely to form a "cornbread like" dressing.
This was an awesome recipe. I am new to being gluten free and was sad about not being able to eat stuffing for Thanksgiving. I loved it and it was so flavorful. The only thing was that I doubled the chicken broth to 4 cups instead of 2, other than that I made as directed. I can't wait to make this again. You couldn't even tell it was gluten free.
Gluten free? No way! I had guests who are gluten free and I didn't want to make two kinds of stuffing. I used Udi's baguette but otherwise made as written. I agree with others to add more broth when I make it again because it was a little drier than I would like. Everyone was surprised it was gluten free.
I enjoyed shopping for the ingredients, I made it for our thanksgiving dinner and I included my niece to help me cut the bread cubes. My family enjoyed it, except my son did not like the herbs in it, he is picky with textures other than that I was truly impressed on how tasty this recipe is.
Easy and delicious..tasted as good as the dressing I traditionally make but without the gluten. I bought a loaf of white GF bread and made the bread cubes since it was cheaper and still had bread for sandwiches!
