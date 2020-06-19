Guava Pie
Enjoy a taste of the tropics with this guava pie. Spiced with cinnamon and nutmeg, it's sweet, flavorful, and perfect for dessert.
Enjoy a taste of the tropics with this guava pie. Spiced with cinnamon and nutmeg, it's sweet, flavorful, and perfect for dessert.
Fast and Easy! The ingredients complimented the fruit well. On the next batch of pies I added a 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon then precooked 2 cups of fruit and thickened using 1/4 cup water to 1/3 cup flour, bring to a rolling boil stirring constantly. Remove from heat and cool approx. 10 mins., build pie as above less 2 cups fruit. Lastly add precooked fruit mixture, lemon, juice and butter cubes, cover with crust and cook per directions. This makes the pie thick and easy to serve.Read More
Fast and Easy! The ingredients complimented the fruit well. On the next batch of pies I added a 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon then precooked 2 cups of fruit and thickened using 1/4 cup water to 1/3 cup flour, bring to a rolling boil stirring constantly. Remove from heat and cool approx. 10 mins., build pie as above less 2 cups fruit. Lastly add precooked fruit mixture, lemon, juice and butter cubes, cover with crust and cook per directions. This makes the pie thick and easy to serve.
Great, fast, and easy to make! Very tasty addition to our Thanksgiving meal!
Delicious pie will make it again, used tapioca and used Splenda and subtracted 1/2 the sugar. Eating the pie with melted cheese was superb
Followed the recommendation of a previous reviewer and upped the cinnamon an additional 1/2 tsp. I would also recommend some flour in the pie to thicken the juices. Turned out wonderful. I did cheat an add 1 gala apple in because I was getting tired of cutting and deseeding guava. Glad I did, because I realized I'm not a big fan of Guava. I also subbed 1/2 cup in place of the 1/2 sugar. All turned out great!
I didn't use flour because of a gluten allergy so I just substituted with an egg.I also dubled the cinimon because I didn't have nutmeg.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections