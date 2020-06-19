Guava Pie

Enjoy a taste of the tropics with this guava pie. Spiced with cinnamon and nutmeg, it's sweet, flavorful, and perfect for dessert.

Recipe by Snacking in the Kitchen

prep:
20 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9-inch pie
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).

  • Combine sugar, flour, lime zest, cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt in a large bowl; set aside.

  • Fit 1 pie crust into a 9-inch pie plate. Arrange guava slices on the bottom of crust, mounding slices of guava in the center. Sprinkle guava with flour-sugar mixture. Drizzle with lime juice, then dot with butter.

  • Cover filling with remaining pie crust and crimp edges together. Make several slits in top crust to allow steam to escape.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 10 minutes. Reduce temperature to 350 degrees (175 degrees C) and continue baking until filling is tender and crust is golden, 30 to 40 more minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
383 calories; protein 5.3g; carbohydrates 47.6g; fat 20.1g; cholesterol 11.4mg; sodium 302.6mg. Full Nutrition
