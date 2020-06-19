Pumpkin Cobbler

This pumpkin cobbler recipe is the one everyone asks me to make and bring starting in October and through the holidays. It is simple and delicious!

By holly

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
6
Yield:
1 8-inch square cobbler
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray an 8-inch square baking dish with cooking spray.

  • Whisk sugar and eggs together in a bowl until light and fluffy; stir pumpkin, evaporated milk, orange extract, cinnamon, ginger, cloves, and salt into egg mixture. Pour pumpkin mixture into the prepared baking dish. Lightly sprinkle cake mix over the top, covering pumpkin mixture completely. Slowly drizzle melted butter over the cake mix.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until the pumpkin mixture is set and topping is golden brown, 50 minutes to 1 hour.

Cook's Note:

You can double this recipe and use a 9x13-inch baking dish. Double everything but only use 3 eggs and the whole 12-ounce can of evaporated milk.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
408 calories; protein 7g; carbohydrates 59g; fat 16.9g; cholesterol 92.3mg; sodium 655.5mg. Full Nutrition
