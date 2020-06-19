All of the flavor of a traditional pumpkin pie with all of the spices and just a hint of citrus from the orange extract. The filling firms up enough after cooling a bit that you can cut it into squares to serve. The filling is creamy, and the top of the cobbler is a soft and buttery crumble, just delicious. The recipe doesn't say whether to cool or how to serve. I served it warm with a little whipped cream sprinkled with pumpkin pie spice. Thanks, Holly, thumbs up on this one, it's a keeper, and I wouldn't change a thing!
This is delicious as is, no alterations needed....unless at high altitude then it does need to cook an extra 10-15 min. This is a really rich dessert! This desert is so good and calorie rich that I thought it would be a good idea to share it. WRONG! My husband threatened to leave me for giving all HIS cobbler away. Now making another for him.
I took this to a dinner party last night. It was such a big hit. When I told my husband I was making a pumpkin cobbler he turned up his nose. On the way home he could not stop talking about how good it was. Thank you for this recipe. Our friends know that when they ask me to bring something I will find something out of the normal, everyday offerings.
Excellent! I made it exactly to the recipe, but I had to bake it for about an hour and 15 minutes (I'm at high altitude) It was SO easy!! I don't think I would change a thing except add some fresh whipped cream on top. I didn't have any on hand because I was just "experimenting" with this recipe. My whole family loved it, teenagers, 21 year old and adults!
This has been one of my favorites for years. Everyone loves it and i start to crave this in the fall. Really good with pecans on top and for the spice i use Chinese 5 spice, a little touch of heat with the sweet.
SO good!!! The first time I made this recipe, I had all the ingredients except for the yellow cake mix, so I used what I had - a spice cake mix. I did cut back on the spices (because of the similar flavors in the spice cake mix) and it turned fantastic! It was a huge hit at our gathering. The next time I made it exactly as written with the yellow cake mix and it was super yummy too. Love it both ways! Thanks for such a great recipe. Even better with some fresh whipped cream on top!
I made this for our Thanksgiving dessert. I made it exactly as the recipe states, with the suggested adjustments for a 9x13" pan. I did omit the orange extract and used vanilla extract in its place. It turned out great, nice pumpkin pie flavour. I find it very sweet, so I'll likely cut a smaller serving next time! It was a hit at my house though, requests to make it again in future. I served it warm with whipped cream. Also, it came together very quickly, I was pleasantly surprised.
Holy moly, this is sweet! It's good, but cut the pieces small because it packs quite a punch. I'd say it needs the whipped cream on top to offer some contrast to the rest of it. I doubled it according to the directions in the cook's note, and it came out fine. Other than that I made it as written.
I did notice that the cake mix in the recipe was not the standard size so i used most of cake mix box. I also used 3/4 stick of butter. I add approximately 3/4 cup of unsweetened apple sauce to the cake mix. It gives a nice flavor and body to the cake mix. It really needs more pumpkin I used one can. Two cans would work well with a regular cake mix box.
My mistake, used 2% evaporated milk, but did add an extra egg. The small amount of butter didn't fully cover the cake mix on the top so most was dry and tasted like dry cake mix. Don' t think I will make this again, there are too many other recipes to try
I suspect the reviews complaining about the dry cake mix and not enough butter are from people who failed to note this recipe calls for a single 9” layer size cake mix, 9 ounces, not the Betty Crocker or Duncan Hines double layer cake mixes.
This was really good! I used a little extra spice since we like that. Also doubled the butter so there wouldn't be dry spots on the cake mix on top. I just used part of the cake mix box since the amount in the box was bigger than what was required. I put chopped walnuts on top which we loved! Baked it 1 hour, let it rest about 10 mins before serving with whipped cream. Oh and we used vanilla extract instead of orange.
I will definitely make this again! The only thing I changed was using the yellow cake mix. I used Butter Pecan cake mix instead and the flavor really complimented the cobbler and gave it more of a festive Thanksgiving feel. I needed something to make for 30 people at the last minute and found this recipe. It was easy and I was able to throw it together in time. I've been asked to make this again but to bring much more! That night, I had a few people ask for the recipe!
Easy and delish! First time I doubled it, this time it's just for the 2 of us so I'm making a single batch. It's in the oven and smells soooooo good. Cannot wait until I can have some family members that love pumpkin try this, I'm sure it's one of those recipes that is going to be shared!
Followed recipe exactly except for using vanilla instead of orange extract. It was ok served a couple of hours after baking but much better the next day. Tasted more like pumpkin pie with a streusel top. It was easy to put together but not sure I'd make again.
I'm allergic to all milk, so I substituted coconut milk for the evaporated and Earth Balance soy butter, in equal measurements. This was fabulous! My 19 year old son typically hates pumpkin pie so he wasn't thrilled with the idea of this. However he tried it and "Wow mom! That's really good!"
My new fall favorite! Not healthy by any means lol but delicious. My only issue is how the pumpkin part didn't firm up as much as it should have. I don't live at high altitude and it was in there for an hour. The top is golden brown so I can't leave it in there much longer or it'll burn. I was thinking maybe next time to add less condensed milk? But this is still so good, I LOVE the addition of the orange!
