Apple Honey Glazed Chicken

Made this recipe as found in the December/January 2019 magazine, which, except for the chicken and glaze ingredients, is different from the on-line version. Magazine recipe included carrots and everything was roasted in a 425 degree oven. The cooking times in the magazine recipe were not accurate and I wondered why; seeing the recipe on-line I understand. Whoever tested and altered the original recipe forgot to alter the cooking time for the chicken as well. Ten minutes is not sufficient (five minutes on each side) in the oven, but it would be on a grill. In order to achieve some browning, I also turned on the broiler for the last few minutes. Overall roasting time for the chicken was about 15-18 minutes. This was not too much for the carrots, even though they'd already been roasted for fifteen minutes. They were crisp tender. Carrots were actually the tastiest part of this recipe, though chicken was good too.