Apple Honey Glazed Chicken
This is my favorite chicken recipe. Everyone in my family loves this apple glazed chicken and it is super easy!
We don't have a barbecue but this sounded too good to pass up. I baked the chicken in a 350 oven for an hour, covered, and turned the chicken over half way through. Glaze was not overly sweet and the dijon mustard taste came through nicely which I was happy with since I do not care for dijon.Read More
I thought this sounded good, but I didn't want to grill in the winter. I tried baking my chicken (18 min, 375F, covered, rotated half-way) and it turned out great! I did double the amount of glaze, but kept the proportions the same and loved the flavor. Of course the jelly mixture melted a little, so I just spooned it on top before serving.
I chopped up an apple in my mini chopper with about 2T of apple juice instead of the apple jelly and I omitted the salt. It turned out great! Next time I'll use slightly more honey and slightly less apple, to make it more glaze like and so it will spread easier, but all in all, it came out fantastic and it's a keeper. Served with rice/mushrooms/egg (fried rice style) and steamed broccoli.
I made this recipe for the second time tonight; Both my girlfriend and I have loved it both times. Like other reviewers, I baked it (350°, 40 minutes, covered) as grilling isn't an option this time of year. Using the recipe as written there was more than enough glaze for three full chicken breasts. I used apple butter rather than jelly, as it was what we had on hand, and the glaze turned out delicious. This is becoming one of our go-to recipes when we need something simple.
I made this as written and was worried it would be too sweet but it tasted good. I was pleasantly surprised. Thanks for sharing your recipe.
This was great. I couldn't find apple jelly so I used Tart Michigan Cherry jelly (probably any jelly that you like would work), and baked in the oven at 350 for about an hour. I can't wait to try it when it's grilling weather!
We used Raspberry/Pomegranate Jelly instead of Apple, and loved it!
I substituted orange marmalade and kept all the other ingredients the same. Rave reviews from hubby and kids. Thanks ~ this was so easy and I'll definitely make it again.
Excellent taste and easy to make
My husband loved this and said I wish you had made 4 chicken breasts instead of just two, then we could have had leftovers. I amended the recipe slightly based on some of the other reviews. I had red plum jelly in the fridge, so I used that instead of apple. I melted the jelly in the microwave just a bit, to make it easier to glaze the chicken. Hubby grilled in on the gas grill, we heated up the glaze to make it safe to eat and used it as a sauce. Yum, yum, good!!
This was so good! It was raining on the day I made this so I put these in the broiler and kept basting throughout the cooking process and they were so good! Even my five year olds liked it!
I mixed up the sauce and marinated the chicken in it overnight. Then I baked in the oven. It was so yummy. All the flavors really went well together and it had a nice not too sweet apple flavor.
This was quite good. I did not have apple jelly. I used plum. I don't think it really matters what kind of jelly you use. I also baked mine at 375 for about 45 minutes, turning over halfway through.
I baked this as suggested by other reviewers. The chicken was so very moist and delicious. Will use this recipe again.
My daughter-in-law had a craving for chicken wings but I didn't have the ingredients for my usual sauce. I did a quick look on this site and found this recipe. I didn't have apple jelly so used my mini blender to chop an apple as others have and then added the other ingredients. I did up the amount of honey since jelly would have added more sugar and then added 1/2 tsp ginger because I like the flavor combo. Baked in 350 oven for 45 minutes, turning about half way through. Excellent! I will definitely be making this again. The chicken wings were beautiful, moist and tasty and disappeared fast.
This is a hit with my family! I always make it in the oven (375* 20 minutes)and I do accorn squash as a side. We use the extra glaze over the squash- its a perfect pair!
I'm giving 5 stars to this one as well. SO easy and SO versatile. I used cherry jam and cooked in the oven. Awesome! This will be a go-to recipe for me as well. UPDATE: tried this again with the apple jelly... cherry jam was MUCH better
Made this tonight for dinner and I LOVED it!
I made it this weekend it was really good, my son who is very picky loved it. I let it marinate all day in the fridge.
This was pretty good. I couldn't find any apple jelly so used apricot pineapple. Would be great on pork chops too. Definitely one we'll make again. Was too cold outside to use the grill so we baked in the oven.
I did not care for this recipe.
Made this recipe as found in the December/January 2019 magazine, which, except for the chicken and glaze ingredients, is different from the on-line version. Magazine recipe included carrots and everything was roasted in a 425 degree oven. The cooking times in the magazine recipe were not accurate and I wondered why; seeing the recipe on-line I understand. Whoever tested and altered the original recipe forgot to alter the cooking time for the chicken as well. Ten minutes is not sufficient (five minutes on each side) in the oven, but it would be on a grill. In order to achieve some browning, I also turned on the broiler for the last few minutes. Overall roasting time for the chicken was about 15-18 minutes. This was not too much for the carrots, even though they'd already been roasted for fifteen minutes. They were crisp tender. Carrots were actually the tastiest part of this recipe, though chicken was good too.
Delicious! Family loved it. Definitely making it again. Thanks for sharing!!
6.28.18 I had some apple jelly in the fridge that I needed to use up, so I did an ingredient search and found this recipe. The glaze tasted much stronger after just mixing it up than it did on the actual grilled chicken. The flavor was just a little weak, but the chicken still was tasty. Not totally disappointed, just a little let down.
Yes.
I couldn't find apple jelly so I used apple pie filling. Worked great! I baked it rather than grilled it and it was juicy, sweet and delicious. Will make it again!
B.B.
My super picky husband loved this.
This was yummy. Sure messed up my bbq grill, but prompted me to buy a mesh, non-stick screen for the next time!
This was a big hit my family! I used orange marmalade and baked in oven 400° for 20 minutes.
It was a great meal. I substituted Apple Butter for the Jelly and it was awesome
Not as much flavor as I expected. Needed more salt and less sweet.
Surprisingly delicious!
i did make this tonight, and took the advice of many others in baking it... i baked it in a 375 degree oven, 20 minutes, then flipped each breast for another 20 minutes. Covered it with foil the first 20 minutes, but not the last 20 minutes. It was deeeeeeelicious!! i paired it with my own southern honey rice, my daughter says "it's definitely a keeper, Mom!!"
My rating may not be fair, because I did not have apple jelly so I used apricot jam. It was still good, but I suspect that the original ingredient would have been better.
The entire family loved this, to include the kids ages 12, 11, 4, and 3! Thanks for a great recipe.
Turned out great
I used apple butter instead of apple jelly and it turned out great!
Super easy to make. Used an oven at 400 to cook it instead of a grill. The taste didn’t get all the way thru when the chicken is whole so I think chopping up the chicken and using the glaze as a marinade would work better.
I used chicken tenders and they were delicious. I would make this recipe again..
Very good and very easy to make. No changes
Will definitely make it again
I could not find Apple Jelly, so I used apple butter. I think it came out ok. I give this recipe a 4/5 stars
My husband loved it!!!
It wasn't bad but it didn't have a lot of flavor, I tasted mainly cinnamon. I am going to try this again on pork. I think the sweetness will work better with pork.
Best recipe I've made so far! I lack a grill so I followed the advice of the other commenters and baked it at 350 for about an hour, flipping and reapplying the glaze halfway through. Finding apple jelly was a chore, but totally worth it. Sweet and savory.
I served it with Fettuccini Alfredo and my guests raved about how good it was! The apple flavor with dijon mustard and honey was a delicious combination.
My family adored this dish! I followed the recipe to the letter, but cooked it on my stovetop instead, it made the chicken so tender and juicy. Great combination of flavours!
This was very tasty. As other reviewers have done, I baked it instead of grilling but I think I baked it too long as my chicken got a bit too dry. But the flavor was very delicious, nice blend of sweet, the mustard and cinnamon. Even my teenager who's said he's tired of chicken and not eating it anymore devoured it. We'll definitely repeat and try different ways of cooking and adjust time/temps.
I made half this recipe the other night, omitting the cinnamon, as a personal preference. Hubs, my grill man, decided that the glaze would burn if he put it on before he put it on the grill. So he seared the first side, turned it and basted liberally with the glaze. He then allowed the chicken to finish cooking, but didn’t baste the second side. Well, the chicken was good, although a bit too sweet, and we both concluded that the taste and appearance would have been better if we had put the glaze on before grilling. Our mistake, and no fault of the recipe, but we’ll follow the recipe next time! For our tastes, next time I’ll increase the mustard a bit to make this a little less sweet. We’ll try this one again!
I made this and it was a hit for flavor. I doubled the sauce quantity. The cook time is way too long! 9-10 minutes each side in oven or less till juices run clear or 165 degrees. Did not cook on grill. I followed another reviewer that said cook an hour, turn halfway through, but shortened to 20 mins per side. I had pounded the breasts to 1/2" thick, so cooked faster and were chewy, not tender. From cooking in oven, got watery as chicken cooked. glad I doubled sauce recipe.
It was great!
I baked mine in the oven and made the sauce the night before.
