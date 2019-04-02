Apple Honey Glazed Chicken

This is my favorite chicken recipe. Everyone in my family loves this apple glazed chicken and it is super easy!

By efisher

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for medium-high heat and lightly oil the grate.

  • Mix apple jelly, honey, mustard, cinnamon, and salt together in a bowl. Brush chicken breasts with glaze.

  • Place glazed chicken breasts on the preheated grill; cook, occasionally brushing chicken with more glaze, until chicken is no longer pink in the center, about 10 minutes per side. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
252 calories; protein 23.6g; carbohydrates 33g; fat 2.7g; cholesterol 64.6mg; sodium 440.9mg. Full Nutrition
