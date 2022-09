Baked Trout Fillets

I made this tonight exactly as written, but quadrupled it due to the amount of fish that I was cooking. The recipe was fabulous and pretty enough to serve to company. The only change that I will make for next time is I will double the salt... and that is very unusual for me because I never even put salt on my table unless someone asks for it...the cayenne gives just the right amount of heat, but I thought it was lacking something...and as soon as I tried adding a touch of salt to my plate it made a huge difference...so I would say to taste the sauce before adding it to the fish to see what you think.. It also cooked perfectly in the 20 minutes even with the quadrupled fish. Thanks for a great recipe!