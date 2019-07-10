Baked Trout Fillets

Easy and delicious baked trout fillet recipe!

Recipe by acsdeb

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
2
Ingredients

2
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Arrange fillets in a large baking dish.

  • Melt butter in a large skillet over medium heat; cook and stir green onion, parsley, and garlic until fragrant, 1 to 2 minutes. Stir in mushrooms and continue to cook until just softened, 1 to 2 minutes more. Add white wine, lemon juice, cayenne pepper, and salt. Remove from heat and gently stir in artichoke hearts; pour mixture over fish.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until fish flakes easily with a fork, about 20 minutes. Remove the baking dish from the oven and scatter tomatoes over fish.

  • Set the oven rack about 6 inches from the heat source and preheat the oven's broiler.

  • Broil until fish is browned, 1 to 2 minutes more.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
304 calories; protein 22.7g; carbohydrates 8.4g; fat 16.9g; cholesterol 91.6mg; sodium 601mg. Full Nutrition
