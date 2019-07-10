Baked Trout Fillets
Easy and delicious baked trout fillet recipe!
OMG...you must try this recipe. Made it exactly as written except I did not have cherry tomatoes and did not put under the broiler; just served directly from the oven. We absolutely loved it! Fish was very moist and the sauce was wonderful. Used steelhead trout and will try with tilapia. Thank you, acsdeb!Read More
I changed a few things, but used this recipe as a starter. It tasted wonderful! I used a white onion instead of green, used a fresh lemon, substituted chili powder for the cayenne pepper, and didn't use the artichoke hearts. The cooking times were perfect also!
I have tried this exactly as stated and on other occasions, cooked in the tomatoes, substituted the white wine for chicken stock, the green onion for red onion. Doesn't matter how I make it, this is excellent. I use 4-6 trout fillets, not 2. It makes enough topping and about a teaspoon of sauce (not overpowering, just perfect) for all portions. Served it up with herbed orzo or dilled rice, and steamed broccoli. My guests said it was 4-star restaurant quality.
This was so delicious even though I did not have cayenne, artichoke, or tomato.
We always go back to this recipe time after time! Best way for fish, shrimp, scallops - any seafood will work.
I made this tonight but didn't have green onions or artichoke so that could have really made the finished product less than originally written. I really enjoyed it though and will make it again. Not much of a cook so I will have to figure out what to do about artichokes. ;)
It was easy to make. The tomatoes needed a little more time than 1-2 minutes (under broil). The aroma is amazing. It tastes amazing.
This fish turned out wonderful! Followed the recipe except I did not use cayenne pepper just a bit of fresh cracked black pepper so my children wouldn't find it spicy. I also added asparagus on top of the fish while baking then moved it to the side before broiling the fish. Served with some fresh spinach, rice, steamed carrots and a glass of white wine. The family really enjoyed it which says a lot for a 7 yr old who does not like fish that much. Thanks for sharing!
Excellent recipe without overpowering the delicate taste of trout. Good recipe to substitute in other ingredients for a quick change-up.
No changes to the recipe as this was the first time making it. I really liked it just as it is, wouldn't change a thing. More importantly, the family loved it. Getting family members to eat fish can be a challenge, but this dish was a winner.
Didn't have green onions, mushrooms, tomatoes or artichoke hearts, and it was still a wonderful sauce. Everything else was by the recipe. Never actually had trout before and definitely will do this again with all the ingredients - it was excellent!
I made this tonight exactly as written, but quadrupled it due to the amount of fish that I was cooking. The recipe was fabulous and pretty enough to serve to company. The only change that I will make for next time is I will double the salt... and that is very unusual for me because I never even put salt on my table unless someone asks for it...the cayenne gives just the right amount of heat, but I thought it was lacking something...and as soon as I tried adding a touch of salt to my plate it made a huge difference...so I would say to taste the sauce before adding it to the fish to see what you think.. It also cooked perfectly in the 20 minutes even with the quadrupled fish. Thanks for a great recipe!
Very good! My husband caught some German Brown Trout and I cooked them whole following the recipe directions. I increased the quantities to try to match the 4 whole fish. Next time I'll kick up the spices a bit. That could have been my fault when I doubled everything. My husband loved this and he is a tough one to please with fish.
We use steelhead trout. Wonderful!
This was a good base recipe. I did make several substitutions. Chives for green onions, sun-dried tomatoes for fresh, chopped garlic jalapeno stuffed olives for artichokes, and I used canned mushrooms. These were just what I had on hand versus what I didn't. That said it tasted great and I would definitely make it again!
SO GOOD. I didn't make any substantial changes, other than omitting the tomatoes and using dried parsley. Also, my artichoke hearts were the kind that come marinated in oil rather than plain in water. I am not a very good cook, not particularly skilled or experienced. But I could seriously have sold this in a restaurant and charged through the nose. I'm definitely going to have to make this again!!!!
This was really good...will definitely make again...
Followed recipe exactly except I didn’t have artichokes I replaced with capers . Will definitely make again! Delicious!
