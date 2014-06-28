My husband and I really enjoyed these I even liked them cold
These pork chops are sweet with a hint of apple. Great for the fall!
Tangy Pork Chops Haiku: "Marinate all day let that flavor seep on in then I had to bake." Too cold to grill and I couldn't subject my gorgeous thick Costco pork chops to the George Foreman so I 1. marinated them in the above ingredients for 8 hrs. 2. quick browned them 3 min./side in cast iron skillet 3. moved skillet to 350 deg. oven for 20 min. til temp reached 145 and 4. removed and let them rest for 10 more min. b4 serving. O Mmmmmm G these were really good pork chops; can't wait for spring and to be outside on the patio grilling them!
I didn't have time to marinade, so I just pan seared the pork chops with salt and pepper, then poured the marinade on them like a sauce, so delicious !! Also I was out of apple juice so I substituted half lemon juice and half orange juice.
It was delicious as a marinade. I let the marinade sit for 45 minutes and baked the pork chops at 400 deg for 15 min instead. They were juicy and tender and delicious.
Really good! I left out the garlic powder but did sprinkle Weber Steak & Chop seasoning over the tops while grilling. Quick easy and ingredients that I always have on hand! Due to the time of year I grilled them on an indoor grill. Thanks for the recipe!
This is a great recipe if you like chops with a great flavor and short prep. 10 minutes to get the marinade mixed then let sit the longer the better....
YUMMY!! Can't wait to try it on chicken
I made this dish exactly as called for. I just didn't like it. I will tray the original recipe shown.