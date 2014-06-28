Tangy Pork Chops

Rating: 4.39 stars
31 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 18
  • 4 star values: 8
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

This is a recipe that I use when I am tired of BBQ sauce and want to add flavor to my chops.

By HeatherB

Gallery
6 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 pork chops
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix ketchup, apple juice, olive oil, vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, garlic powder, chili powder, hot sauce, and kosher salt together in a bowl; pour marinade into a resealable plastic bag. Add pork chops to the marinade and seal bag. Marinate for at least 30 minutes.

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for medium-high heat and lightly oil the grate.

  • Remove pork chops from marinade and place on the hot grill; discard used marinade. Cook until pork chops are no longer pink in the center, 5 to 10 minutes per side. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 145 degrees F (65 degrees C).

Editor's Note:

The nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of the marinade ingredients. The actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
225 calories; protein 23.8g; carbohydrates 5.2g; fat 11.6g; cholesterol 59.1mg; sodium 358.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (38)

Most helpful positive review

Cindy Miller
Rating: 5 stars
12/11/2012
My husband and I really enjoyed these I even liked them cold Read More
Helpful
(27)

Most helpful critical review

woodguy
Rating: 2 stars
01/04/2018
I made this dish exactly as called for. I just didn't like it. I will tray the original recipe shown. Read More
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Cindy Miller
Rating: 5 stars
12/11/2012
My husband and I really enjoyed these I even liked them cold Read More
Helpful
(27)
BlazinBilski
Rating: 5 stars
11/27/2012
These pork chops are sweet with a hint of apple. Great for the fall! Read More
Helpful
(20)
Joey Joan
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
01/16/2013
very good Read More
Helpful
(16)
Rock_lobster
Rating: 5 stars
02/08/2015
Tangy Pork Chops Haiku: "Marinate all day let that flavor seep on in then I had to bake." Too cold to grill and I couldn't subject my gorgeous thick Costco pork chops to the George Foreman so I 1. marinated them in the above ingredients for 8 hrs. 2. quick browned them 3 min./side in cast iron skillet 3. moved skillet to 350 deg. oven for 20 min. til temp reached 145 and 4. removed and let them rest for 10 more min. b4 serving. O Mmmmmm G these were really good pork chops; can't wait for spring and to be outside on the patio grilling them! Read More
Helpful
(10)
Melanie Burton
Rating: 5 stars
08/21/2013
I didn't have time to marinade, so I just pan seared the pork chops with salt and pepper, then poured the marinade on them like a sauce, so delicious !! Also I was out of apple juice so I substituted half lemon juice and half orange juice. Read More
Helpful
(8)
Samantha
Rating: 4 stars
09/21/2014
It was delicious as a marinade. I let the marinade sit for 45 minutes and baked the pork chops at 400 deg for 15 min instead. They were juicy and tender and delicious. Read More
Helpful
(3)
crazycatlady - "CCL"
Rating: 5 stars
01/09/2015
Really good! I left out the garlic powder but did sprinkle Weber Steak & Chop seasoning over the tops while grilling. Quick easy and ingredients that I always have on hand! Due to the time of year I grilled them on an indoor grill. Thanks for the recipe! Read More
Helpful
(2)
kadnyr
Rating: 5 stars
04/27/2017
This is a great recipe if you like chops with a great flavor and short prep. 10 minutes to get the marinade mixed then let sit the longer the better.... Read More
Helpful
(1)
Mary
Rating: 5 stars
03/13/2014
YUMMY!! Can't wait to try it on chicken Read More
Helpful
(1)
woodguy
Rating: 2 stars
01/04/2018
I made this dish exactly as called for. I just didn't like it. I will tray the original recipe shown. Read More
