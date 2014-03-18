Cucumber Salad with Dill Vinaigrette

Rating: 4.47 stars
34 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 21
  • 4 star values: 10
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

A fresh and light salad that involves no mayo or sour cream, so it is great for picnics and BBQs! Serve immediately or refrigerate overnight to let flavors blend.

By CHEFBOYOSARAH

Gallery
2 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, and yellow bell peppers in a bowl; add vinegar, olive oil, capers, and dill. Toss to evenly coat vegetables with dressing.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
193 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 15.4g; fat 14.7g; sodium 855.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (36)

Read More Reviews
34 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 21
  • 4 star values: 10
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
lutzflcat
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
02/24/2013
I used mini gourmet cucumbers, so I didn’t peel or seed them but, otherwise, followed the recipe to the letter. Just a little tart for our tastes, but still yummy. Next time, I will use milder white balsamic vinegar instead of cider vinegar and maybe add just a sprinkle of sugar, if necessary. I like this salad’s colorful presentation. Read More
Helpful
(22)
Serenabobena
Rating: 5 stars
09/15/2013
This is very good just the way the recipe is written. I have also made it with sliced green olives instead of capers. Another time I made it with red wine vinegar instead of the cider vinegar. Each time delicious! I always do the pinwheel peel (stripes)on the cucumbers because it looks prettier. :-) Read More
Helpful
(11)
No Quintic
Rating: 5 stars
06/03/2014
Great quick summer food. I also Assad a shredded a carrot or two. Very good! Read More
Helpful
(6)
Advertisement
readmtnmama
Rating: 5 stars
06/28/2015
Great basic salad! I made the following modifications: subbed balsamic for cider vinegar used fresh dill omitted capers. Light fresh and delicious! Read More
Helpful
(4)
Cathy
Rating: 5 stars
09/28/2014
I used fresh dill and added a little sugar salt and pepper. Very good! Read More
Helpful
(3)
tleann
Rating: 4 stars
07/06/2015
Good and fresh! Read More
Helpful
(3)
Advertisement
JODY SHAW
Rating: 5 stars
06/09/2015
Loved this salad! Do NOT increase the dressing amount....great as is. Read More
Helpful
(3)
katy
Rating: 5 stars
06/26/2015
Excellent!Great light salad for hot summer days. I used 2 large cucumbers 1/2 pint grape tomatoes quartered different colored miniature sweet peppers and 1/2 red onion Read More
Helpful
(2)
BOOKMARKER
Rating: 4 stars
02/23/2020
8 2 17 .. http://allrecipes.com/recipe/230082/cucumber-salad-with-dill-vinaigrette/ ... I about halved this, but added more tomatoes; not quite half the dill. This is my third favorite cuc salad; been making & making them. 'Not too tangy or too dilly. :) S didn't like at all. If I make again, I'll use less dill. It dilled as it sat. :o :) Read More
Helpful
(1)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/08/2022