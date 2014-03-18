Cucumber Salad with Dill Vinaigrette

1 of 36

Rating: 4 stars I used mini gourmet cucumbers, so I didn’t peel or seed them but, otherwise, followed the recipe to the letter. Just a little tart for our tastes, but still yummy. Next time, I will use milder white balsamic vinegar instead of cider vinegar and maybe add just a sprinkle of sugar, if necessary. I like this salad’s colorful presentation. Helpful (22)

Rating: 5 stars This is very good just the way the recipe is written. I have also made it with sliced green olives instead of capers. Another time I made it with red wine vinegar instead of the cider vinegar. Each time delicious! I always do the pinwheel peel (stripes)on the cucumbers because it looks prettier. :-) Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars Great quick summer food. I also Assad a shredded a carrot or two. Very good! Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars Great basic salad! I made the following modifications: subbed balsamic for cider vinegar used fresh dill omitted capers. Light fresh and delicious! Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars I used fresh dill and added a little sugar salt and pepper. Very good! Helpful (3)

Rating: 4 stars Good and fresh! Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars Loved this salad! Do NOT increase the dressing amount....great as is. Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars Excellent!Great light salad for hot summer days. I used 2 large cucumbers 1/2 pint grape tomatoes quartered different colored miniature sweet peppers and 1/2 red onion Helpful (2)