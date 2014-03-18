I used mini gourmet cucumbers, so I didn’t peel or seed them but, otherwise, followed the recipe to the letter. Just a little tart for our tastes, but still yummy. Next time, I will use milder white balsamic vinegar instead of cider vinegar and maybe add just a sprinkle of sugar, if necessary. I like this salad’s colorful presentation.
This is very good just the way the recipe is written. I have also made it with sliced green olives instead of capers. Another time I made it with red wine vinegar instead of the cider vinegar. Each time delicious! I always do the pinwheel peel (stripes)on the cucumbers because it looks prettier. :-)
Great quick summer food. I also Assad a shredded a carrot or two. Very good!
Great basic salad! I made the following modifications: subbed balsamic for cider vinegar used fresh dill omitted capers. Light fresh and delicious!
I used fresh dill and added a little sugar salt and pepper. Very good!
Loved this salad! Do NOT increase the dressing amount....great as is.
Excellent!Great light salad for hot summer days. I used 2 large cucumbers 1/2 pint grape tomatoes quartered different colored miniature sweet peppers and 1/2 red onion
8 2 17 .. http://allrecipes.com/recipe/230082/cucumber-salad-with-dill-vinaigrette/ ... I about halved this, but added more tomatoes; not quite half the dill. This is my third favorite cuc salad; been making & making them. 'Not too tangy or too dilly. :) S didn't like at all. If I make again, I'll use less dill. It dilled as it sat. :o :)