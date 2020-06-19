English Crumpets
Homemade crumpets are delicious served with butter, jam or...Marmite®!
Perfect!! Just like my Grandmother from Scarborough used to make. I used electric grill pan. Very easy. Thank you GingerRead More
Ok. How did you get them not to be doughy???Read More
These were okay. Turned out very doughy. I tried different cooking temperatures, but it did not seem to make a difference. I think that I may play with this recipe a little bit to see if I can get the right consistency. Thanks for posting.
I think my mistake was not realizing Instant Yeast is not the same thing as Active Dry yeast. With active dry they turned out doughy no matter how long/slow they were cooked or whether we flipped them or not.
Obviously Jinx didn't cook em properly... indeed they do take some practice to get it just right. Just made my 3rd batch & they are wonderful. And considering how expensive store bought crumpets are... these are a bargain as well ! ! !
I only had active dry yeast, so I did what Haddonjw said to do. Put the yeast in the warm liquids for 5 minutes, then add the sifted dry ingredients, and it worked fine. They tasted great.
These were the badgers nadgers. I added a little more flour, put the yeast (active dry) in the liquids for 5mins and then sifted in the dry ingredients. Other than that I followed it. Oh except that I make the size of the frying pan - bigger the better I say!!
Seems like a good base recipe, but I agree with the other reviewers who said it was too doughy. I found another recipe online that called for a 1/2 tspn of baking soda in addition to the other ingredients, so I'll be trying that to see if it helps with the texture at all.
These were horrible. Like eating raw bread dough that is slightly browned on the outside.
There's nothing better than warm crumpets topped with Golden Syrup and fresh whipped cream. It's to die for!
I am making them right now! Had a little taste test with butter only. Very good!!! My son is doing a project on England, so we are making these and English tea for his class. I know they will love it.
This was my first time making them and they were very good and easy to make. My family loved them.
Turned out beautifully, made then for Downton Abbey party...what a hit
so yummy, I recommend you get crumpet molds. They make all the difference.
They were heavy and not cooked even after additional time. Threw them away.
I tries this recipe - delic!!
Very good. I used an electric grill pan and gave yo say I adjusted the dial to 300 degrees for a browning effect. Other than that - great!
I love crumpets and have been wanting to try baking some. This was my first try and I’m really happy at how they turned out. I followed recipe exactly, but want to note to NOT rush these, don’t over stir when mixing down the batter, and fill cramped frame sparingly. I will definitely make these again!! . Thank you!!!
Takes a while to make. But super yummy.
It was easy to make. Was a little like pancakes. Other recipes I have tried were like a cross between a biscuit and pancake. I did like the flavor.
The recipe produced a doughy mess - couldn't cook them any way we tried.
Very good, however, I substituted sugar for Splenda for baking and there was no diminishment of flavor. I don't know what happened but the dough was hard and needed to be scooped like ice cream with an ice cream scoop. I got 2 less muffins because the dough was so hard and dense. I checked and re-checked the ingredients to be sure I didn't misread them. Nope. All was good in the end - they came out dense but delicious. For the topping, I still used regular sugar, as I eliminated it from the muffin.
Very very bad. The recipe is unclear and incomplete. As the recipe stands, there is absolutely no gluten structure (which is the cause of the doughiness mentioned by many reviewers.)
I followed the recipe exactly, and got 9 delicious crumpets!!
Crumpets are crunk!
