Brining and Cooking the Perfect Turkey with Delicious Gravy

I made this turkey for my family last year at Thanksgiving and they couldn't even believe how unbelievably flavorful and moist it was. It was the first turkey that I ever made! I didn't eat it myself as I'm a vegetarian and I almost didn't expect it to turn out. My kids (and their father) descended on that bird like a bunch of famine victims who haven't eaten for a week! They barely came up for air! I'm about to make it again this year for a command performance. This is apparently the best turkey they have ever had. Well done to Krystal L. Thanks!