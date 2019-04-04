This turkey is incredibly moist and delicious. Even after heating up leftovers days later, the meat is still so tender, moist, and delicious. I make this primarily for Thanksgiving and have gotten nothing less than rave reviews every time! You can substitute turkey broth for chicken broth in the brine for this recipe. Brining also cuts down the cooking time.
I made this turkey for my family last year at Thanksgiving and they couldn't even believe how unbelievably flavorful and moist it was. It was the first turkey that I ever made! I didn't eat it myself as I'm a vegetarian and I almost didn't expect it to turn out. My kids (and their father) descended on that bird like a bunch of famine victims who haven't eaten for a week! They barely came up for air! I'm about to make it again this year for a command performance. This is apparently the best turkey they have ever had. Well done to Krystal L. Thanks!
Brining and Cooking the Perfect Turkey with Delicious Gravy
Servings Per Recipe: 24 Calories: 796.2
% Daily Value *
protein: 87.5g 175 %
carbohydrates: 29.1g 9 %
dietary fiber: 1.8g 7 %
sugars: 21.3g
fat: 33.9g 52 %
saturated fat: 11.3g 57 %
cholesterol: 261mg 87 %
vitamin a iu: 3628.1IU 73 %
niacin equivalents: 31.3mg 240 %
vitamin b6: 1.4mg 85 %
vitamin c: 5.6mg 9 %
folate: 36.8mcg 9 %
calcium: 135.9mg 14 %
iron: 6.9mg 38 %
magnesium: 91.6mg 33 %
potassium: 1200.6mg 34 %
sodium: 4792mg 192 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 25 %
calories from fat: 305
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.