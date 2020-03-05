Glazed Carrots and Brussels Sprouts

Rating: 4.07 stars
14 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 7
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

I made this recipe for my mother's birthday over 20 years ago. Everyone loved the Brussels sprouts! Then I lost the recipe. Recently as I was going through my mother's recipe cards, I found the copy I made for her. I had forgotten what an attractive dish this is. It is as good as I remember and best of all, it still gets rave reviews!

By Diane

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Fill a large pot 3/4 full of water and bring to a rolling boil. Add Brussels sprouts and carrots, bring back to a boil, and cook vegetables until tender, 8 to 10 minutes. Drain.

  • Heat butter in a saucepan over medium heat; cook and stir onion in the melted butter until tender, about 5 minutes. Add beef consomme, apple juice, cornstarch, lemon juice, brown sugar, and cloves. Cook, stirring often, until sauce is thickened, about 5 minutes. Fold Brussels sprouts and carrots into sauce.

Cook's Note:

If Brussels sprouts are large, score an X into each stem.

Two 10-ounce packages of frozen Brussels sprouts may be used instead of fresh.
Baby carrots may be used instead of cut carrots.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
113 calories; protein 4.2g; carbohydrates 19.1g; fat 3.4g; cholesterol 7.6mg; sodium 206.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (14)

Most helpful positive review

JudiO
Rating: 5 stars
01/11/2013
I have made this with both frozen and fresh brussels: definetely go with fresh! Read More
Helpful
(5)

Most helpful critical review

Aliceof1derland
Rating: 3 stars
07/09/2014
These weren't necessairly bad but they weren't to my taste and definitely not what I was expecting. While they are glazed it was more of a savory glaze as opposed to a sweet glaze. I wasn't a fan but my husband loved. If I make this again it will be in a small batch for him and keep mine unglazed. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Reviews:
Spry1
Rating: 5 stars
01/13/2013
Wow everyone ate their Brussels sprouts! Will definitely make again! Read More
Helpful
(3)
lutzflcat
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
03/07/2013
The sauce was a little thick so I thinned it out with a little more apple juice and another good squeeze of lemon. Made exactly as written tasted and then added a little more cloves to suit our tastes. We love fresh brussels sprouts so I'm always looking for new recipes; this was a nice change of pace. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Brandy Beauchamp
Rating: 5 stars
04/21/2014
I made this for easter this year and they were delish!! The only thing I did differently is I roasted the carrots and the brussel sprouts instead of boiling them. I will definately make this again! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Misskiki
Rating: 2 stars
01/01/2015
I made this exactly as written except I cooked the sprouts and carrots separately because I thought the carrots would take longer--which they did. Although the dish looked very colorful and attractive with its glossy glaze I didn't like the flavor. Too strong a clove flavor but I also didn't enjoy the beef broth-apple combination. Read More
Debra Starks
Rating: 5 stars
06/28/2019
We loved this dish.... Read More
J. Whitcomb
Rating: 3 stars
05/12/2013
The carrots were good but the brussel sprouts were just ok. I'd make this again with just the carrots Read More
Scott Witte
Rating: 3 stars
01/30/2018
I made this recipe just as written except I didn't have lemon juice so I substituted lemonade. I used multicolored carrots and fresh Brussels Sprouts. The vegetables cooked perfect to my liking soft not mushy but I would prefer more flavor. I only salted the water when I cooked the veggies so it may have needed more salt. An interesting not fantastic flavor in my opinion. Read More
