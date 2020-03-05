Glazed Carrots and Brussels Sprouts
I made this recipe for my mother's birthday over 20 years ago. Everyone loved the Brussels sprouts! Then I lost the recipe. Recently as I was going through my mother's recipe cards, I found the copy I made for her. I had forgotten what an attractive dish this is. It is as good as I remember and best of all, it still gets rave reviews!
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions
Cook's Note:
If Brussels sprouts are large, score an X into each stem.
Two 10-ounce packages of frozen Brussels sprouts may be used instead of fresh.
Baby carrots may be used instead of cut carrots.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
113 calories; protein 4.2g; carbohydrates 19.1g; fat 3.4g; cholesterol 7.6mg; sodium 206.5mg. Full Nutrition