Candy Cane Drinks
A holiday candy cane cocktail everyone seems to enjoy. I always am asked for the recipe.
A holiday candy cane cocktail everyone seems to enjoy. I always am asked for the recipe.
I scaled it down to one, using a jigger each of the peppermint schnapps and creme de cacao and a splash of half-n-half and grenadine. Delicious!Read More
If not for the candy cane, the drink would have lacked flavor and pizzazz. I could barely detect any alcohol, much less the peppermint schnapps. It was only when the candy cane started to melt in the glass that I could taste peppermint. Sure, I could have added more schnapps, but I just couldn't get into it enough to start tweaking.Read More
I scaled it down to one, using a jigger each of the peppermint schnapps and creme de cacao and a splash of half-n-half and grenadine. Delicious!
Delicious! Don't use more than a splash of grenadine though. Too much and it looks like pepto bismal.
Absolutely amazing! This was a big hit at a party. So yummy!
So simple and a nice addition to a holiday party. Also great in coffee.
If not for the candy cane, the drink would have lacked flavor and pizzazz. I could barely detect any alcohol, much less the peppermint schnapps. It was only when the candy cane started to melt in the glass that I could taste peppermint. Sure, I could have added more schnapps, but I just couldn't get into it enough to start tweaking.
Used almond milk so it was dairy free still delish! Dipped it watching Elf!
A nice Christmas cocktail. Actually not too sweet!
These were tasty, but sweet. Definitely a dessert martini. I used 75% non-fat milk and 25% whipping cream instead of half and half, other wise followed the recipe exactly. I do plan to make these again. I'm going to crush a candy cane, and rim the glasses with the crushed candy cane. Yes, it'll be sweeter, but the presentation will be worth it! Thanks for the recipe.
I’ve made this as a holiday treat for a couple years and it’s a big family hit. I don’t change a thing.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections