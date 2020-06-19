Candy Cane Drinks

A holiday candy cane cocktail everyone seems to enjoy. I always am asked for the recipe.

Recipe by mpskds

prep:
10 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
16
Ingredients

Directions

  • Mix schnapps, creme de cacao, half-and-half, and grenadine together in a pitcher; refrigerate until chilled, at least 1 hour.

  • Stir mixture before pouring into martini glasses to serve; garnish each glass with a candy cane.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
370 calories; protein 3.6g; carbohydrates 38.8g; fat 13.9g; cholesterol 44.5mg; sodium 53.6mg. Full Nutrition
