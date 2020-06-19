Grandma's Wassail
An easy recipe for the traditional holiday drink. If you don't have a tea ball, place spice mixture on a small piece of cheesecloth and tie with a string, forming a small pouch.
This recipe is always a family favorite for the holidays. I usually make a kid friendly batch, then one for the adults with rum added. Every year I'm asked to make this. I'd say its a hit.Read More
So easy, so very tasty!
Good recipe but too sweet as written. I eliminated the sugar and it was perfect. Every guest loved it. I added whole allspice for added flavor.
All of my guests at our party really enjoyed it. Will be making it again.
The extra sugar is unnecessary, and so I made it without, only using the juices and spices. I put some orange peel and pineapple rings in the pot with it also. Added nutmeg, ground clove, and cinnamon sticks directly, no tea ball. Hits the spot on a cold day very nicely.
