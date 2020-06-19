Grandma's Wassail

An easy recipe for the traditional holiday drink. If you don't have a tea ball, place spice mixture on a small piece of cheesecloth and tie with a string, forming a small pouch.

Recipe by Sara P

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
36
Yield:
36 servings
Ingredients

Original recipe yields 36 servings
Directions

  • Mix apple cider, orange juice, lemon juice, pineapple juice, and sugar together in a large pot over medium-low heat.

  • Place cloves and cinnamon in a tea ball; add ball to the apple cider mixture. Simmer mixture until warmed through, about 15 minutes. Serve from pot with large ladle.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
151 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 37.9g; sodium 25mg. Full Nutrition
