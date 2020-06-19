Drunken Cranberry Sauce

A family recipe we have used for years. We love it as a side dish to our turkey on Thanksgiving day. Also goes well on chicken, pork, and beef. Makes a great treat as an appetizer served with crackers, or can even be used over vanilla ice cream. I like to add the orange zest a couple tablespoons at a time, as not to overdo it. Adjust sweetness by adding 1 tablespoon sugar at a time at the end of cooking if needed.

Recipe by Mrsfleming21

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat a saucepan over medium heat; cook and stir sugar, orange juice, half the cranberries, and tequila in the warmed saucepan until mixture is slightly reduced, about 20 minutes. Add the remaining cranberries and orange zest; cook and stir until cranberries begin to pop, 10 to 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
128 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 30.7g; fat 0.1g; sodium 0.8mg. Full Nutrition
