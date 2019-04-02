Turkey Sloppy Joes

I was trying to figure out how to make a really good BBQ dinner out of ground turkey, something I had never done before. When I made this, all I got were positive replies. I got this recipe, totally redid it, and it turned out great!

Recipe by Rebekah97

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions

  • Heat a nonstick skillet over medium heat. Cook and stir turkey, onion, bell pepper, and tomato in the hot skillet until turkey is crumbly and no longer pink, about 5 minutes.

  • Stir ketchup, barbeque sauce, mustard, vinegar, celery seed, black pepper, and red pepper flakes into turkey in the skillet. Reduce heat to low and simmer, stirring occasionally, for 10 minutes.

  • Serve turkey mixture on toasted hamburger buns.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
393 calories; protein 32.8g; carbohydrates 36.4g; fat 13.3g; cholesterol 104.8mg; sodium 525.3mg. Full Nutrition
