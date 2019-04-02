I was trying to figure out how to make a really good BBQ dinner out of ground turkey, something I had never done before. When I made this, all I got were positive replies. I got this recipe, totally redid it, and it turned out great!
I sauteed a medium chopped red onion in a tbs of extra virgin olive oil then added in 3 cloves of minced garlic, 1 tsp of ground ginger, a 1/4 tsp of dried cayenne pepper and stirred until fragrant. Next, added the ground turkey meat stirring until the meat was no longer pink and in small pieces. Then added 8 oz of no-salt added tomato sauce along with a 1/4 cup of hoisin sauce and cooked until all was thickened. After taking the pan off the heat, I added fresh chopped cilantro leaves and 2 tbs of lemon juice. Served as open faced sandwiches with freshly grated extra sharp cheddar cheese as a topping. My Turkey Sloppy Joes was a fantastic meal which earned me the prized golden Stamp of Approval (SOA) from Mi Gato Loco.
Makes a very good sloppy joe, and this ground turkey version will hold its own against ones made with beef. The 5 minutes for cooking the turkey and veggies per the recipe was more like 10 minutes for us. Otherwise, the recipe is easy to follow and quick to make. We would make this again.
I'm always at a loss what to do with ground turkey and these were a great solution. They were much more spicy than I would have imagined although I might have been a bit too generous with the pepper flakes. My husband made a face when I said I was using turkey instead of beef for sloppy joes, but he really liked them. I will make them again!
This was great! We had to cut the recipe in half since there was just two of us and we probably shouldn't of cut the sauce in half cause it was a tiny bit dry. We also substituted the red pepper flakes, mustard and celery seeds for brown sugar, minced garlic, and paprika, because we wanted a sweeter, smokier taste, and it was amazing! Sweet, tangy, and very very good.
I made this for dinner tonight. As written it had a lot of flavor and the flavors worked well together. As personal preference I would cut the crushed red pepper down to 1/8 t as it was just a tad too spicy with the turkey. My husband wanted to know "why did it have to be turkey"? Well, because that's what I had defrosted as I planned on making turkey burgers but he nixed the idea because he was hungry for Sloppy Joes.
Thanks for this recipe! We love Sloppy Joes and are trying to eat less beef, yet turkey needs help in the taste department. This recipe really is very flavorful! Instead of the diced tomatoes, I used a can of Rotel diced tomatoes (mild), with green chiles and Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce! Very easy and yummy!
After looking at all the Sloppy Joes recipes on this site, I selected this one. I'm really glad I did! I only omitted the vinegar but used everything else. This came out terrific and my daughter's asking me to make it again!
Yum! Ground turkey is of course healthier than ground beef so I have a good bit of it and this was delicious! Of course it isn't going to taste 100% like regular sloppy joe because it has turkey so don't expect it to taste like beef because its a bird you are eating lol
My husband has "poo poo'd" Sloppy Joes for years now. Tonight, though, I squeezed them in, encouraging him to just try: "It won't be the canned sauce you're thinking of." This tough critic actually admitted, "...the best sloppy joes I ever had!" and from him, this is big. I even had to have seconds myself. (I added melted American cheese when I toasted the bun.) YUM!
I made this recipe a few days ago. I didn't have no-salt-added ketchup, but I used regular ketchup instead. It came out amazing! Never been so happy to eat turkey in my life! :D Only thing was that it was just a bit too salty, but if you have no-salt-added ketchup, it would probably be perfect!
I made this last night, hubby and I both loved it. Did not miss the beef at all. Next time I may cut recipe in half, as it was a lot to handle in my fry pan, but I did also get another lunch and dinner size portions for the freezer. Only change I made was to cut back on the red pepper, but it would have been fine with the full amount. A definite keeper!
This recipe was delicious! Definitely a kid pick AND an adult pick. I didn't have green peppers, so omitted those. Was also out of tomato so substituted with diced tomatoes and it worked great. I'm always on the lookout for quick recipes using ground turkey and this was a nice find. I will definitely be adding this to my easy weeknights routine going forward!
We loved it I did 2 lbs of ground beef in one skillet and a pine of ground chicken in another. Split the sauce between the two. The guys had theirs on brioche buns and I had mine over cauliflower rice. It was very good and very filling.
I was looking for a new sloppy joe recipe. Most use brown sugar but I didn’t feel like that this time. I made mine without the tomatoes and vinegar and they were the best I’ve ever had. I’m a simple meat and taters kind of guy and this was awesome. Even my wife said it was good.
Very good! Although I see the use of putting the meat in a bun, most of it is just going to fall out anyways. One side of a bun or piece of toasted bread gets most of the food up to your mouth. Still sloppy.
Wonderful! I have tried several different sloppy joe recipes and this was by far the best yet! I agree if you don't have the salt free ketchup it can be a little salty but I adjusted the amount of ketchup and BBQ sauce I added to make up for it.
Followed the recipe exactly except left out the green peppers as no one in the family likes them. It turned out great and almost no leftovers, just enough for me to have lunch the next day. Will definitely make this again!
This recipe is so easy and delicious! I leave out the red pepper and add a little maple syrup or brown sugar to off set the barbeque sauce and ketchup. My whole family eats this up. Even my three year old, who's very picky, loves it.
This one was not a hit for me. I don't think it was the recipe as much as it was using turkey instead of beef. I think I would get used to the difference, but I'm not sure I'll try it again. I did add a extra ketchup and a tablespoon of brown sugar. Once it was on the bun it seemed OK. I used ground turkey thigh. . . maybe that pushed me over the top for the turkey taste.
These were so good...I'm not even a fan of turkey but these were amazing u couldn't even tell that it was turkey...my kids are very picky but they loved it..I didn't use celery seeds because I didn't have any I just substituted it with a tablespoon of brown sugar and It was yummy
I omitted the red pepper flakes because of children, added a tsp of cumin and served on hawaiian rolls as sliders. I also did not add the vinegar and I used 1T dijon mustard because I had it on hand. We enjoyed this and will eat these again. Thanks!
This was really good! I have to say, it was my first time cooking with worcestershire sauce so I was nervous but I really enjoyed them. I didn't have any celery seed and I didn't add vinegar. I used a whole onion instead. My only regret was that I didn't make more :-)
This recipe gave me a great base to start from. I roasted the pepper first. Used chicken because that is what we prefer. Added some diced jalapenos because that is my husbands latest food phase. It was a hit.
Yum!! I used a can of Rotell with green chilis Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce , a big dollop of brown mustard and a sweet smoked paprika. The idea of the amount of ketchup in the original recipe was too sweet for me.
This was really good. You have to keep in mind, it can be variable depending on what BBQ sauce you use, etc.(I use Sweet Baby Rays Brown Sugar) I don't have celery seasoning. I actually put some celery it it and it was good.
Trying to cut back on fat, though skeptical about turkey instead of ground beef i tried this recipe. I followed exactly as written and must say i was really surprised at how good this turned out. I didn’t miss the beef at all. In fact i think i prefer the turkey now. Definitely a keeper. I froze in portions which were smaller than the recipe called for resulting in fewer calories per serving.
I gave this 5 stars because for one thing it was EASY and probably the MOST important thing ..My VERY picky 8 year old LOVES it! My family had No idea it was ground turkey...I don't think they care as long as it tastes good! So this recipe is one I WILL ( and have ) make again and again :) The only thing I change in the recipe is the red pepper flakes ..only because if the 8 year old detects ANY spice he wont eat it LOL!!
These were quick, easy and delicious!!! I used 3 pounds of meat so I just added a bit more of everything. Oh and I was out of tomatoes so I used two cans of Rotel. I drained before adding. The whole family loved these!!!
This was reallly realllly good- It was overwhelmingly mustard flavored. I didn't have plain old prepared yellow mustard, only some dijon stuff, so not sure if that made a difference. (Also, i don't like mustard) but I added a tbsp of tomato paste which seemed to cut the taste of it. Glad I have extra- going to be tomorrows lunch!
These were good and much healthier with turkey. They had a lot of flavor. I added garlic and as suggested by others substituted 1/2 of the catsup with Heinz 57 for a little more zip. I omitted the tomato as I didn't see a need for it and didn't want chunks of tomato in my sloppy Joe. Overall a very tasty recipe.
Loved this recipe! It had really good flavor,tangy and sweet, different than your regular sloppy joe. You can't tell that it's turkey. Have made this twice already. The only thing I changed is I didn't add the celery seed because I didn't have it on hand.
This was delicious I'm always trying to find recipes with turkey rather than beef, but turkey without the day first have the flavor- but this recipe was delicious and will be how I make sloppy joes from now on
We absolutely loved this recipe! So many of the BBQ sauces are too sweet, so I substituted tomato sauce instead of BBQ sauce and added dry BBQ seasoning that I purchased in Nashville, TN last summer. (Peg Leg Porker - excellent BBQ if you're ever there) Anyway, my family raved so much that I'm about to make them tonight, again, for the 3rd time in 1 month. Thanks for the great recipe.
