Chocolate Baklava
This chocolate baklava is a version of the traditional Greek dessert. It's a cinch to make but looks like you've slaved for hours. It's very impressive and tastes delicious.
Recipe turned out great. The tangy, citrus sauce really balanced out the dark chocolate. I made this for work group and they enjoyed it!
This recipe was great!! I've made baklava before and it was amazing but I loved this recipe... my class mates ate them all and wanted more!!
Very delicious! I made this for my company party and my co-workers couldnt get enough of them!love the flavors!
This turned out great, I did not add the melted chocolate to the top and it was certainly sweet enough without it. First time ever using phyllo dough or making Baklava.
Delectable. It's addictive. Thank you for the choc baklava smiles it made.
I would definitely make this again The orange juice brings a freshness to it and makes it perfect for spring I did not add the chocolate drizzle and I used pecans and pistasios
Lots of work. But really yummy
it took me a lot longer to make but I am attributing it to that I don't have a lot of experience working with the phyllo dough. will try again.
I have two major issues with the recipe. I checked it after 30 minutes and it was almost done, then forgot to recheck. left for 5o, and it was burned. The bake time is completely off. Also, the recipe tells you to put the leftover nuts and chocolate mixture on the top, which makes it look completely different from your picture, and also makes it more difficult to know when it is finished.
