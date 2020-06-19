Chocolate Baklava

14 Ratings
  • 5 9
  • 4 3
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This chocolate baklava is a version of the traditional Greek dessert. It's a cinch to make but looks like you've slaved for hours. It's very impressive and tastes delicious.

By Robin C

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr 25 mins
total:
1 hr 55 mins
Servings:
48
Yield:
48 pieces
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

48
Original recipe yields 48 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Grease a 10x14-inch baking pan with butter.

    Advertisement

  • Mix pecans, dark chocolate, 3/4 cup sugar, and cinnamon in a bowl.

  • Trim phyllo dough to fit prepared baking pan. Layer 8 sheets of phyllo dough in prepared baking pan, brushing each sheet with melted butter; sprinkle with 2 cups pecan mixture. Spread butter on 4 more sheets of phyllo and layer over pecans; sprinkle with 2 more cups pecans. Repeat layers with 4 more sheets of phyllo and remaining pecans. Pour any leftover butter over baklava.

  • Cut through the top few layers of phyllo lengthwise, leaving bottom layer intact, to create 4 long rows. Make evenly-spaced zigzag cuts along each row to create 48 small triangles, again leaving bottom layer of phyllo intact.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until phyllo dough is golden brown and flaky, about 1 hour; immediately finish cutting through to bottom layer of baklava.

  • Bring orange juice, honey, water, 1/2 cup sugar, and lemon juice to a boil in a saucepan; reduce heat to medium and simmer until thickened, about 20 minutes. Pour sauce over baklava.

  • Melt remaining 2 ounces semisweet chocolate and 1 teaspoon butter in the top of a double boiler over simmering water, stirring frequently and scraping down the sides with a rubber spatula to avoid scorching.

  • Drizzle chocolate over baklava. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
201 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 18.4g; fat 14.2g; cholesterol 13.2mg; sodium 47.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/13/2022