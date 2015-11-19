Bacon Cheese Muffins

I just made these this afternoon and thought they were really good. It's an easy recipe with basic ingrediants that were already in my kitchen. I didn't want to defrost my bacon so I just added a handful of Hormel Real Bacon Bits and I also added a few dashes of hot sauce as I usually do with most recipes that have cheese in them. 15 minutes was just perfect time in my oven and I think they would get too dry pretty quickly if you baked them too long. I also baked them in paper cups to avoid sticking. These will be great for putting in the kids' lunches! Very Yummy!
These are one of the first to disappear when I make them for church. If you think they are bland, you can intensify the flavor by using a SHARP cheddar ( Swiss is good also) and using some of your bacon drippings for the oil.
This recipe made wonderfully moist muffins. I used extra sharp cheddar cheese and they taste good. My first reaction was that they were a little bland. However while I was thinking this I ate 3 muffins! I just had another one. It tastes sort of like a cheese and bacon flavored biscuit. I would make and eat them again as is. I also think they would be great with green onions or a pinch of cayenne added in. They would be good to take to a brunch or even served with soup or chili. Thanks for sharing the recipe. I will make them again.
These were good but could use a little umph (perhaps some green onions chives or a few drops of hot sauce would do the tricks). They're best warm out of the oven or reheated.
Family loved these. I am wondering if you can do the same recipe and exchange bacon for breakfast sausage. Will definitely cook these again!
Really didn't like these.If they were called biscuits may have been better received.heavy crumbly texture not a bit like muffins. I made them to take to a luncheon (no time to make a replacement)there were lots of half eaten "muffins" left on plates.
YUM YUM YUM! What a great recipe--awesome idea to make a more savory breakfast muffin in place of the traditional sweet cake-like ones. I know this isn't exactly "healthy" (it's mostly flour not egg) but still it is a WONDERFUL once-in-a-while breakfast treat! This recipe got my family up and moving this morning for school. Thanks--will definitely make again! My only substitution was to add three chopped green onions in place of the garlic salt.
this recipe was easy and the ingredients are what most will normally have on hand. I read the reviews and added a few things. I added one finely chopped seeded jalepeno about 1/2c more milk used equal amounts of salt AND garlic powder and ommited the garlic salt. I dont think I would have liked the muffin as written but its a very good starting point
This recipe is a hit at parties. Add much more cheese than the recipe prescribes. It tastes a bit bland otherwise. These muffins also taste good when reheated.