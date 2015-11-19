Bacon Cheese Muffins

1 of 47

Rating: 5 stars I just made these this afternoon and thought they were really good. It's an easy recipe with basic ingrediants that were already in my kitchen. I didn't want to defrost my bacon so I just added a handful of Hormel Real Bacon Bits and I also added a few dashes of hot sauce as I usually do with most recipes that have cheese in them. 15 minutes was just perfect time in my oven and I think they would get too dry pretty quickly if you baked them too long. I also baked them in paper cups to avoid sticking. These will be great for putting in the kids' lunches! Very Yummy! Helpful (18)

Rating: 5 stars These are one of the first to disappear when I make them for church. If you think they are bland, you can intensify the flavor by using a SHARP cheddar ( Swiss is good also) and using some of your bacon drippings for the oil. Helpful (12)

Rating: 4 stars This recipe made wonderfully moist muffins. I used extra sharp cheddar cheese and they taste good. My first reaction was that they were a little bland. However while I was thinking this I ate 3 muffins! I just had another one. It tastes sort of like a cheese and bacon flavored biscuit. I would make and eat them again as is. I also think they would be great with green onions or a pinch of cayenne added in. They would be good to take to a brunch or even served with soup or chili. Thanks for sharing the recipe. I will make them again. Helpful (9)

Rating: 4 stars These were good but could use a little umph (perhaps some green onions chives or a few drops of hot sauce would do the tricks). They're best warm out of the oven or reheated. Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars Family loved these. I am wondering if you can do the same recipe and exchange bacon for breakfast sausage. Will definitely cook these again! Helpful (7)

Rating: 2 stars Really didn't like these.If they were called biscuits may have been better received.heavy crumbly texture not a bit like muffins. I made them to take to a luncheon (no time to make a replacement)there were lots of half eaten "muffins" left on plates. Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars YUM YUM YUM! What a great recipe--awesome idea to make a more savory breakfast muffin in place of the traditional sweet cake-like ones. I know this isn't exactly "healthy" (it's mostly flour not egg) but still it is a WONDERFUL once-in-a-while breakfast treat! This recipe got my family up and moving this morning for school. Thanks--will definitely make again! My only substitution was to add three chopped green onions in place of the garlic salt. Helpful (4)

Rating: 4 stars this recipe was easy and the ingredients are what most will normally have on hand. I read the reviews and added a few things. I added one finely chopped seeded jalepeno about 1/2c more milk used equal amounts of salt AND garlic powder and ommited the garlic salt. I dont think I would have liked the muffin as written but its a very good starting point Helpful (3)