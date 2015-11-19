Bacon Cheese Muffins

Rating: 4.2 stars
45 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 20
  • 4 star values: 17
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 0

A great dinner or wonderful for breakfast with eggs.

By LaurasFaves

Gallery
4 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cook bacon in a large skillet over medium-high heat until crisp, about 10 minutes. Drain the bacon slices on paper towels and crumble once cooled.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Coat 24 muffin cups with cooking spray.

  • Mix flour, Cheddar cheese, baking powder, garlic salt, and black pepper together in a large bowl.

  • Beat eggs, milk, and vegetable oil together in a small bowl; stir into flour mixture just until moistened. Gently fold bacon through the batter. Spoon batter into prepared muffin cups.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, 15 to 20 minutes. Serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
205 calories; protein 8g; carbohydrates 17.5g; fat 11.3g; cholesterol 33.8mg; sodium 413.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (47)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Drew
Rating: 5 stars
11/11/2012
I just made these this afternoon and thought they were really good. It's an easy recipe with basic ingrediants that were already in my kitchen. I didn't want to defrost my bacon so I just added a handful of Hormel Real Bacon Bits and I also added a few dashes of hot sauce as I usually do with most recipes that have cheese in them. 15 minutes was just perfect time in my oven and I think they would get too dry pretty quickly if you baked them too long. I also baked them in paper cups to avoid sticking. These will be great for putting in the kids' lunches! Very Yummy! Read More
Helpful
(18)

Most helpful critical review

Marg Morrison
Rating: 2 stars
09/28/2013
Really didn't like these.If they were called biscuits may have been better received.heavy crumbly texture not a bit like muffins. I made them to take to a luncheon (no time to make a replacement)there were lots of half eaten "muffins" left on plates. Read More
Helpful
(4)
45 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 20
  • 4 star values: 17
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Drew
Rating: 5 stars
11/11/2012
I just made these this afternoon and thought they were really good. It's an easy recipe with basic ingrediants that were already in my kitchen. I didn't want to defrost my bacon so I just added a handful of Hormel Real Bacon Bits and I also added a few dashes of hot sauce as I usually do with most recipes that have cheese in them. 15 minutes was just perfect time in my oven and I think they would get too dry pretty quickly if you baked them too long. I also baked them in paper cups to avoid sticking. These will be great for putting in the kids' lunches! Very Yummy! Read More
Helpful
(18)
normal
Rating: 5 stars
11/03/2013
These are one of the first to disappear when I make them for church. If you think they are bland, you can intensify the flavor by using a SHARP cheddar ( Swiss is good also) and using some of your bacon drippings for the oil. Read More
Helpful
(12)
iceemama
Rating: 4 stars
04/14/2013
This recipe made wonderfully moist muffins. I used extra sharp cheddar cheese and they taste good. My first reaction was that they were a little bland. However while I was thinking this I ate 3 muffins! I just had another one. It tastes sort of like a cheese and bacon flavored biscuit. I would make and eat them again as is. I also think they would be great with green onions or a pinch of cayenne added in. They would be good to take to a brunch or even served with soup or chili. Thanks for sharing the recipe. I will make them again. Read More
Helpful
(9)
Advertisement
Tanya S.
Rating: 4 stars
01/07/2013
These were good but could use a little umph (perhaps some green onions chives or a few drops of hot sauce would do the tricks). They're best warm out of the oven or reheated. Read More
Helpful
(9)
love2eat
Rating: 5 stars
01/09/2013
Family loved these. I am wondering if you can do the same recipe and exchange bacon for breakfast sausage. Will definitely cook these again! Read More
Helpful
(7)
Marg Morrison
Rating: 2 stars
09/28/2013
Really didn't like these.If they were called biscuits may have been better received.heavy crumbly texture not a bit like muffins. I made them to take to a luncheon (no time to make a replacement)there were lots of half eaten "muffins" left on plates. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Advertisement
MMMICHELLE
Rating: 5 stars
05/14/2013
YUM YUM YUM! What a great recipe--awesome idea to make a more savory breakfast muffin in place of the traditional sweet cake-like ones. I know this isn't exactly "healthy" (it's mostly flour not egg) but still it is a WONDERFUL once-in-a-while breakfast treat! This recipe got my family up and moving this morning for school. Thanks--will definitely make again! My only substitution was to add three chopped green onions in place of the garlic salt. Read More
Helpful
(4)
MAMAMHE
Rating: 4 stars
03/03/2014
this recipe was easy and the ingredients are what most will normally have on hand. I read the reviews and added a few things. I added one finely chopped seeded jalepeno about 1/2c more milk used equal amounts of salt AND garlic powder and ommited the garlic salt. I dont think I would have liked the muffin as written but its a very good starting point Read More
Helpful
(3)
balerionnnnnnn
Rating: 4 stars
04/02/2013
This recipe is a hit at parties. Add much more cheese than the recipe prescribes. It tastes a bit bland otherwise. These muffins also taste good when reheated. Read More
Helpful
(3)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022