Sausage Hash Brown Bake
A quick and easy sausage and hash brown casserole.
I did not have french onion dip, so I used 1 cup ranch dressing mixed with i dry packet of onion soup mix. Also, I cooked onions and bell peppers with the sausage! DELICIOUS!Read More
I used tater tots instead of hashbrowns. It was kind of plain, not bad, not awesome....Read More
I absolutely loved this and so did my family! I left out the peppers because my mom and brother don't like them, and I used sharp cheddar cheese. So yummy!!!
I really liked this! I did not have french onion dip but I googled substitution for onion dip and used those spices in the recipe instead. I actually used a 20 oz bag of hashbrowns. I have been eating left over and it is just as good if not better!
I make this without the sausage all of the time as my go to hash brown casserole recipe. Everyone always raves about it and says it is the best hash brown potatoes they've ever had.
Easy and a big hit. Very good. I added cream of celery soup. Didn't think about taking picture, but will next time.
Followed directions and this was yummy. My family will be seeing this one again.
This is absolutely delicious we make it about once a week. It’s super easy and really good. I only put in the sausage, hash browns, soup, dip and cheese.
I doubled the recipe using 1 lb. of regular breakfast sausage, and 1 lb. of spicy breakfast sausage. I used a 30 oz. bag of hash browns, and I also added a can of fiesta cheese soup for extra moisture since I was adding more meat and hash browns. It was AMAZING!!
I added extra onion and peppers. Turned out soooo delicious! Definitely a keeper! Thank you for sharing!
My family loved this recipe! I took out the bell peppers, added 1/2 cup of sour cream and a bit of minced garlic, replaced the cream of chicken soup with cream of mushroom soup, and added salt and pepper to taste. We will be making this again and again!! Next time maybe I'll add broccoli for a hint of color. Picture to follow...
this casserole is amazing, i first found this recipe when I was trying to find a sausage recipe without eggs. I mix everything up and place it in the fridge for a few hours before I bake the casserole to allow the flavors to mix. It became a family favorite.
definitely had good flavor. i also added a spoonful of minced garlic. next time im going to double everything but the meat!
My Wife and I both liked the recipe. The only thing I did different was to fry the onion and green pepper first then added the pork sausage. I didn't have any red pepper so I just upped the green pepper and onion a little. We'll make this again.
I did not use the sausage because I don’t eat meat. But instead I substituted meatless spicy sausage (can use morning star or gardein). I also used a bag of frozen peppers & onions and lightly sautéed them first and drained the water out. I added diced and sliced jalapeños for some more spice. It was absolutely delicious!!! Definitely recommend.
My husband LOVED this !
This had a great flavor! I left out the peppers because my husband isn't a fan of peppers--and it was still good without them. We will definitely be making this again.
I made this with the mush soup, onion soup mix, big dollop of sr crm, 1/2 soup can if milk, maple ground sausage, cooked as directed, it was awesome. kids loved it. I am serving with salsa for added flavor. Thumbs up for sure.
I love this recipe. I have made it many times. It travels well and reheats easily. Plus I assemble it the night before and just bake it the day of. Sometimes I double it and use a 30oz bag of hashbrowns (I have to extend the cooking time a bit when I do that — maybe 15 minutes). I always use the Cream of Bacon soup instead of the Cream of Chicken.
This was awesome!
This is amazing! I made a few changes (I used cream of mushroom soup and sour cream-rather than ranch). I loved this recipe!
It was amazing! I made it for my daughter's grad brunch. I always add about 8oz of sour cream to my hash brown casserole and about a 1/4 cup half and half! I like to jazz things up ! I will say that the bag of hash browns I had was 1 pound 14 oz. and it seemed to work well. (It would seem that the spices would be a little strong using only 1 pound hash browns). Overall - it was great!
