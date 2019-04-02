Sausage Hash Brown Bake

4.7
26 Ratings
  • 5 20
  • 4 5
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

A quick and easy sausage and hash brown casserole.

Recipe by MRSFRENCH32

Gallery
5 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
55 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Crumble pork sausage into a large skillet over medium-high heat; cook and stir until no longer pink, 7 to 10 minutes. Drain and discard any excess grease. Return skillet to heat; add cream of chicken soup, French onion dip, green bell pepper, red bell pepper, and onion. Fold hash brown potatoes and 1 cup Cheddar cheese into the mixture; bring to a simmer.

  • Transfer sausage mixture to a 9x11-inch casserole dish; top with 1 cup Cheddar cheese. Cover dish with aluminum foil.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 30 minutes. Remove foil and continue baking until beginning to brown around the edges, about 15 minutes more.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
400 calories; protein 17.2g; carbohydrates 17.8g; fat 31.6g; cholesterol 62.3mg; sodium 1156.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/23/2022