Pork Chop Potato Casserole

I got this pork chop and potato casserole recipe from a long time good friend of mine. This is a favorite in both our homes! Definitely filling. Of course, you can add more seasoning to suit your taste. Great served with a green salad and applesauce.

By Kim Maass

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Heat vegetable oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Season pork chops with seasoned salt. Cook pork chops in hot oil until browned completely, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Remove pork chops to a plate lined with paper towels to drain.

  • Mix celery soup, milk, sour cream, salt, and pepper in a bowl. Fold hash brown potatoes, 3/4 cup Cheddar cheese, and about 1/2 of the French-fried onions into the soup mixture; pour into a 13x9-inch baking dish. Arrange pork chops on top of the mixture. Cover the dish with aluminum foil.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 40 minutes. Remove foil and top pork chops with 1/4 cup Cheddar cheese and remaining French-fried onions; continue baking until the cheese melts, about 5 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center of the pork chops should read 145 degrees F (63 degrees C).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
422 calories; protein 16.7g; carbohydrates 23.5g; fat 31.7g; cholesterol 60.7mg; sodium 871.4mg. Full Nutrition
