Pork Chop Potato Casserole

My husband and son loved this easy dinner. We’re a family of three, so eight pork chops is two meals for us. I doubled the potato part of the recipe, dividing the mixture between two 9”x13” pans and topping with four pork chops on top of each. The other reviewers’ comments about the flexibility of this recipe were spot on. I had only a little sour cream in the house, so I substituted French onion chip dip. I also had only one can of cream of celery soup, so I used that and one can of cream of chicken soup for the doubled recipe. I know this sounds like an odd combination, but it turned out delicious! I can’t wait to make it exactly according to the original recipe! My substitutions were out of necessity, not because I wanted to tamper with the recipe. My boys loved the chops - especially the potatoes - and there was one chop left after dinner with enough potatoes for one serving which I’m having for lunch today - lucky me :) ! This is an awesome comfort-food dish the entire family enjoyed that I will make again. Thank you for the recipe!