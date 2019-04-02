Pork Chop Potato Casserole

I got this pork chop and potato casserole recipe from a long time good friend of mine. This is a favorite in both our homes! Definitely filling. Of course, you can add more seasoning to suit your taste. Great served with a green salad and applesauce.
I tried this as a variation on a similar recipe I've been making for years. I made it as directed and my biggest complaint is that the pork chops were dry and rather tough; meanwhile, the potatoes were not fully cooked at the end of the 40 minutes. In my older recipe, the sauce is a bit thinner (no sour cream) and it is poured over both the chops and the potatoes. Each time I've made that, the chops were moist and more tender than with this recipe. Given the undercooked potatoes, I removed the chops and cooked the potatoes for 15 minutes longer at a higher temperature (425 degrees) -- and they were delicious and perfectly done. I would suggest parboiling the potatoes or microwaving them briefly before assembling the casserole and pouring the sauce over the chops and potatoes. It's an OK result as written, but with a bit of tweaking, the result could be quite good.
This was a hit w/my youngest son & husband!! I used 6 boneless chops & they fit perfectly in the pan. It was very tasty! The only change I would make is to leave the additional salt out, the seasoning salt on the chops & the salt within the canned soup was more than enough for us. This will be a repeat!!
I only gave this 4 stars because I didn't have any frozen hash browns so I substituted frozen potatoes o'brien. I think they might have been tastier than the hash browns because they have onions and green peppers in them. Otherwise I followed the recipe as listed and thought it made an easy, tasty meal. My husband liked it too. I will definitely add this to my dinner rotation and use potatoes o'brien again.
This was pretty good. I made it in my crock pot and just threw everything in and put the seasoned pork chops on top raw. Cooked on high for four hours. Only change to recipe was i used frozen potatoes obrien. Great flavor.
This is a great dish to serve when you have a crowd to feed. It's delicious, filling, and can be made in advance. I use Southwest hash browns & season pork chops with Sazon Trioical for a spicier version. I also brown the hash browns in the oven before topping with chops. We love this dish!
I used cream of mushroom soup as that's all I had on hand and potatoes o brien with onion and peppers in the mix and this recipe was just out of this world! It took a bit longer to bake than stated, but that could be my oven. The creamy goodness of this casserole will have me making this comfort food on a regular basis. Thank you Kim Maass for sharing
This was delicious and very easy. I seasoned the chops but left out the additional salt as others recommended. I added onions and bell peppers for color and garlic for more flavor. Don't forget to drain your chops on paper towel. I forgot and it was a tad on the greasy side.
This is a nice comforting casserole. I had to use cream of mushroom soup and potato slices because that is what I had. I had boneless pork chops that were on the thin side. They ended up a little tough. Next time I will use thicker chops.
This recipe was very good ... and the reason for a 4 star is that I made my own Cream of Celery Soup as I really do not like using canned soups and most of them are quite easy to make from scratch. With my homemade Cream of Celery Soup this Recipe really was a 5 Star + ... I left out the milk and sour cream because I had enough liquid in my soup as it was not condensed! Thank you Kim Maass for the recipe.
Like most, I made a few adjustments. I used caramelized french fried onions. I also didn't have frozen hash browns. So I used my course grater on 3 red potatoes and then boiled for 5 minutes. They came out perfect. Not over cooked. The chops were excellent. Nice and tender.
I didn't use all the fried onion but because the pork is so lightly seasoned, I realized that the melted cheddar with the fried onion was the best part. :) I'd do it again. But I probably will layer the remaining part of the onion with the focus on the actual chops and then the cheddar cheese on top of it. That way the onion ends up attached to the pork in with every bite. :)
My husband and kids just loved it (they can be picky)! I used only 4 pork chops and refrigerated hash browns instead of frozen. This is a great recipe and I will definitely be making it again. Thanks for sharing!
Loved this. I didn’t have cream of celery soup so I chopped up celery and added it to cream of chicken soup. (I softened the celery a little by simmering it for a few minutes in the soup with milk.). I also used fresh shredded potatoes.
Did it exactly according to the recipe and it turned out awesome! I made it a few times before, but today I made it for the first time for my new boyfriend and he ate three plates so I think it's good!
Since there are only two of us, I did cut the recipe in half (now I have to figure out what to do with the half can of cream of celery soup)). I used hash brown potatoes from the refrigerated section instead of frozen ones and realized they were also seasons with herbs and garlic. I used half a package of them, plus three boneless pork chops. It is a recipe that will be used again. There was a bit too much salt in it for our taste and if I use a seasoned hash brown the next time, I will have to remember that. The cheese turned out to be part cheddar and part Mexican taco blend of cheese which worked jsut fine.
To me this recipe read as “funeral potatoes with pork chops on top.” My family loves funeral potatoes, my family likes pork chops, let’s do this. Somehow, we did not like it. At all. But I’ll still give three stars because there’s nothing wrong with how the recipe is written.
Very good and simple! It seemed at 30 minutes the temp was only 100* so I removed the foil and had to cook another 30 minutes ... (my chops were boneless from a pork loin, approximately 1/2 inch thick). I served with broccoli salad
Home run in this family. I did tweak it a little. I'm not a huge cream of celery soup person so I used cream of mushroom soup. But it was very good. Pork chops were moist the potatoes were cheesy and delicious.
I made no changes. I liked it the way it was and so did husband. My pork chops a little tough but that is probably the butcher’s fault. Otherwise will make again but maybe next time with bone in center cut chops which I find tenderer and tastier.
What a hit! My husband has always insisted that the only way to make pork chops is to fry them. That is until I made this tonight. I followed the recipe exactly only I used slightly less salt because we are watching our sodium intake. My family (husband, 5 yr old son, and my mother) all went back for more. It is rare when I can please them all.
I love this recipe because it's simple and low maintenance! I also love this recipe because it's simple to substitute ingredients; I simply use whatever I have on hand at the moment. I have substituted the sour cream with cream cheese, the celery condensed soup with any cream based soup I have on hand (mushroom, chicken, etc.). I change the amount of pork chops based on how many I plan to feed that night (3-8). And I usually have a lot of fresh potatoes on hand versus frozen hashbrowns so I normally substitute with shredded or cubed potatoes that I leave in water in the fridge same day or overnight My kids love it, especially when I brown the cheese on top a little too give it an extra crunch. Thank you so much for sharing this simple, yet delicious recipe! ~From a busy working Wife & Mother of 4!
Very good, but think I will stick with my old tried and true potato slices, pork chops, and mushroom soup recipe. I really like the idea of using hash browns instead of peeling and slicing potatoes. Didn't feel I needed the cheese in this recipe.
If you are tired of frying and grilling chops this is the way to go. This dish was delicious. First time trying the recipe, which is very simple, my husband loved. If you cut potatoes thick, allow more time to cook.
This is a wonderful basic recipe and I make it often. Each time I change it a little. Change the seasoning on the pork chops, use o'brien potatoes or home fries, add onion, peppers or fresh or frozen vegetables, and today I added crispy fried jalapeños and extra cheddar jack cheese. Leave the recipe as is or add flavors your family likes. It's never gone wrong for me.
Love love love this and so do the kids. The only thing that so somewhat different is that I use whatever cream soup I have in the pantry otherwise I make it the same. The pork chops come out so tender and the potatoes creamy.
The only thing I did different was out of personal preference. I added some minced onions to the hash browns and topped the chops with thick slice mushrooms. Then covered with foil and into the oven. It was excellent.
Delicious, but I made a lot of changes. Following other reviewers' suggestions, I omitted the salt. Instead of hashbrowns, I halved small red potatoes, seasoned them with a little garlic salt and more pepper, and sauteed them in sliced onions and red peppers until the onions were nice and brown. I didn't have the canned onions.
Excellent recipe as is. I made it with 6 large tenderloins. Family kept making sounds like “mmmm, that’s so good!” The recipe is forgiving, and leaves a lot of room to tweak it to personal taste. I saved as a favorite and will definitely make again!
My husband and son loved this easy dinner. We’re a family of three, so eight pork chops is two meals for us. I doubled the potato part of the recipe, dividing the mixture between two 9”x13” pans and topping with four pork chops on top of each. The other reviewers’ comments about the flexibility of this recipe were spot on. I had only a little sour cream in the house, so I substituted French onion chip dip. I also had only one can of cream of celery soup, so I used that and one can of cream of chicken soup for the doubled recipe. I know this sounds like an odd combination, but it turned out delicious! I can’t wait to make it exactly according to the original recipe! My substitutions were out of necessity, not because I wanted to tamper with the recipe. My boys loved the chops - especially the potatoes - and there was one chop left after dinner with enough potatoes for one serving which I’m having for lunch today - lucky me :) ! This is an awesome comfort-food dish the entire family enjoyed that I will make again. Thank you for the recipe!
Made this last night. I do not really like pork chops, but this has definitely changed my opinion. I actually used cream of mushroom soup (that's what I had) . I left the salt out of the hash browns, but my son said it needed it, no big deal to add it on the plate. I used Fat free half and half instead of milk, 98% ff soup, and low fat sour cream, and low fat cheese, not all healthy but did cut down on the fat content a bit. LOVE THIS- definitely will make again!
This is so good, but not for the health conscious. It's like comforting, greasy, diner food, but in the best way possible. Even if you are health conscious, I advise splurging (you have to treat yourself once in awhile, right?) and giving this a try. Great comfort food.
I definitely enjoyed the base of this recipe, I love how simple it is. The only thing I changed was added some dehydrated onions in the mix. After asking the family what they liked and didnt like, I think next time I will fry the hashbrowns a little with some onions and peppers (I feel like the hashbrowns weren't as done as I would have liked), add a bit more cheese in the mix or maybe a sharper cheddar, and hubs suggested I cut the pork chop up and mix it in the casserole. We all loved the cheesy/fried onion topping for sure, will definitely make again!
Tasted great!!!! I added just a little extra on ALL of the measurements. Next time I will be adding more salt & pepper to the potatoes, significant other mentioned it was somewhat bland. Although only one pork chop was left after dinner...so I'm positive it was loved.
This was awesome and the family loved it. I will be making it again in the near future. I seasoned the pork chops with Morton seasoned salt, used a bag of frozen diced potatoes with peppers and onions and I cooked it in the slow cooker on high for 4 hours and it was perfect.
I love this meal. I did have to do some different things, so wanted to document. I marinated pork in Italian dressing for a couple hours. I used cubed hash browns instead of shredded. I followed baking directions, but having only browned the pork chops, after baking for 50 minutes total, they were still mostly raw. Took them out of the potato mixture, and baked both separately for an additional 20 minutes. Pork chops turned out perfectly juicy! Potatoes had a tiny extra crusty cheese/onions around the edges, so extra yummy!
