Creamy Chicken Tortellini Soup
Yum on a cold day. Quick for you busy moms! Serve with garlic breadsticks.
Here's the thing- as written, this recipe is a GREAT base, but it's pretty bland and I'd probably give it 3 stars. But with some VERY simple changes this is a solid 5 and I don't want to discourage others from making it by only giving it 3. Here's what I changed: Saute 1 small, diced onion in 2 Tbsp of butter with 2 tsp minced garlic. Add thyme (increased to 1 tsp), black pepper (increased to 2 tsp), 1/2 tsp salt, 1/2 tsp red pepper flakes, 1 Tbsp poultry seasoning. Add this mixture to the soup. I also decreased the spinach by about 1/2 a cup because there was just SO much spinach in the soup. After the changes (none of which really change the basic recipe) this soup is PHENOMENAL!!Read More
Nope, no good. I put about half the spinach in it and it was still too much. The cream of chicken soup made it too salty and tasted processed.Read More
This is very good. I cooked it with the help of the first review and it turned out really good. The first reviewer is right on!! Less spinach, ect. everything that was suggested was helpful! If u dont have frozen tortellini then u can use packaged also. Love this soup, yum, yum!!
I made my own cheese tortellini with wonton wrappers and ricotta cheese, chive and parmesean mixture. I put about 2 tablespoons butter, choppped green onion and some fine chopped bell pepper into pan and cooked to soften. I then added 2 cans of broth as one was not enough to cook the tortellini. Fresh spinach was all that I had on hand, chopped and added near the end to wilt properly. An extra sprinkle of grated parmesean on serving and a sprinkle of garlic croutons. This one is definitely a good base that can go in many directions.
I'm glad you are enjoying the recipe. Please tweak away I learn just as much from others who add ideas. I have a picky eater at home so most of my recipes need to be somewhat bland. :)
We loved this easy and delicious recipe - perfect for a cold and rainy day! I made a few minor tweaks by using a lower sodium chicken soup, fresh ground black pepper and garlic. Thanks for sharing your recipe Trina.
Great idea, just make it your own. I first sauteed my well-seasoned chicken for added flavor. Then I sauteed onion, garlic, mushrooms, celery, carrots, and peas for a few minutes before pouring the broth in. Once all the ingredients and spices are in, tweak more to suite your taste. If you don't like cream-of-whatever soups, by all means scroll on to the next recipe. And if you know you don't like those soups, why would you even bother making it or commenting? I just make it my own and share my changes when its good. Lord knows I appreciate other HELPFUL reviews!
For one, I cut the spinach to about half. It was just too much. I also use more veggies- carrots, mushrooms, celery, onion (as much as you like) along with minced garlic. I cook all of those together in the chicken broth until tender, then mix into the soup. I have 3 kids ages 15, 12 &5 and they all love this recipe. With a little doctoring, I give it 5 stars.
I LOVED this recipe!! So easy to make, quick, ready in a snap!! Today was a cold day in March and this soup really hit the spot!! I searched for a "canned chicken breast" recipe and got this recipe which called for "canned chicken broth" and "canned cream of chicken soup". I still went with the canned chicken breast, which shortened my cooking time by about 15min. I also used dry packaged tortellini instead of refrigerated, because the dry 12oz package was .99cents and I got more tortellini. The dry tortellini required double the amount of chicken broth so that it could cook for 15min. I used fresh spinach leaves out of a bag found in the salad section. I loved this soup! Try it tonight!!
Please do not hate this review because I did not follow the recipe. I agree with sunnydaynora and as written this soup was rather bland. The second time around, I followed the suggestions of another reviewer and sautéed a small onion in a little butter, added in a clove of garlic, fresh thyme and salt & pepper. Then I added this mixture to the soup. I also used about 10oz of fresh spinach which I think gave it a fresh taste and was not an over abundance of spinach. I probably would have preferred more spinach myself but overall an excellent base for tortellini soup.
I sautéed some onion, garlic, poultry seasoning, the thyme, pepper and salt, then added it to the soup.
I made this different enough that normally I wouldn't have even reviewed it, but I wanted to show just how versatile this recipe is. I used tilapia rather than chicken (seasoned with Old Bay), peas rather than spinach, and I used a full tsp of thyme and pepper plus added garlic and onion powder to taste, and a tiny bit of red pepper. Turned out just delicious! So use it as a base and experiment!
It was so good! I liked the amount of spinach. I pan fried my chicken first with olive oil and then added it in.
the entire family loves this recipe as is, although I usually add a bit of salt and garlic to it. It is one thing my pickiest child does not complain about!
Tortellini with creamy chicken sounded comforting and a great change from a tomato based sauce. I just had to try this. I omitted the spinach as I don't like it, but I would make this again and add some baby spinach at the end until just wilted. Also used evaporated milk instead of half and half. I made some changes to adapt this for a crock pot supper on a busy weekend. I added the broth, cream of chicken soup, evaporated milk and seasonings to the crock pot and stirred them together. Doubled the amount of thyme. Then added a whole bag of frozen tortellini along with leftover cooked seasoned chicken. Stirred it together, covered and left it to cook on low for several hours. Garnished with a shake of paprika and Parmesan cheese. This was a thick soup, though it could be thinned with more broth. Served with biscuits. This is definitely a keeper! Very adaptable recipe. Might add some mushrooms &/or peas in a future remake.
Really enjoyed this. Reminded me of Spinach Artichoke dip. Yumm!
I make this soup and fresh buns for company ... they always rave about it! And it's so easy to make ... and quick.
It turned out pretty good. I did use the updated version. Overall I think a little too much thyme. But pretty delicious otherwise.
Nothing special about this. Even though the recipe itself was very simple, it took a long time for the cooking process. Didn't have much flavor. Should have added garlic!
I would use low salt condensed soup next time. We all enjoyed it.
Delicious I added some hot pepper flakes I used reg milk to save on calories , but made it exactly as recipe 1st time and love it
I found this to be a good base as others stated. I diced a small onion, added butter, garlic and cooked down, added chicken rather than boil it. I added all the other ingredients to that same pot. I upped the salt a little, doubled the pepper and added some poultry seasoning. I cooked the tortellini separately then drained it and added it to the same pot I started in. I added fresh spinach just before serving to let it wilt. It was good, I enjoyed the heartiness and added a few croutons on top. Use your imagination, it's a good starter!
I made this tonight. I made exactly like the recipe. My boyfriend really liked it. I think the thyme was too much. I will make again with less thyme. I put in the full 10 oz of spinach, yum!
Made a bunch of changes and it turned out great. Cooked carrots and a chopped onion in olive oil until tender. Added garlic and sauteed briefly and then added 1tsp thyme (next time use 1/2-3/4 tsp), pepper and 1Tbsp poultry seasoning and mixed it in with the vegetables. Omit all salt. Added the chicken and poured in some frozen corn and sauteed until the chicken was cooked. Added the 2 cans of soup, the half&half (next time try light half & half or while milk) and half bag of frozen spinach and let that all simmer. Meanwhile, in a small pot, boiled 2 chopped potatoes in the chicken broth until nearly cooked and then transferred the potatoes to the chicken pot. Then cooked the tortellini in the broth until tender. Dumped that in with the main pot.
I used fresh spinach and substituted cream of mushroom for one of the cans of soup.
I made this tonight for supper. I did double the recipe, also added garlic, red onion, few tbsp. of margarine. 1/2 box of creamed spinach chopped very fine. 2 out of my 3 teenagers liked it. Made crusty bread and also added a little shredded 5-cheese Italian cheese on top of it in the bowl. Yummy!
Great start to a wonderful soup recipe! I definitely agreed with previous reviews that called for additional seasoning and I too chose to sautee the chicken instead of boiling. I threw in garlic and onion with the chicken while it cooked and instead of half and half, I used 2% milk. The end result was quite good and I will surely make it again this winter.
I used roasted chicken bits along with the tortellini. It was creamy and full of flavor . It was extremely easy to follow recipe. Can not wait to make again.
Made this after recommendation of addition of sautéed onions garlic & poultry seasoning. A great addition to my array of soup recipes!
Delicious soup. I used a can of mushroom/chicken soup and fresh spinach. I made the error of buying gnocchi instead of tortellini, but it turned out great. Like chicken and baby dumplings. I also added a pinch of nutmeg, per Rachel Ray tip for dark greens.
I've made this twice! I Love it.. I just throw it in crockpot for a few hours and the first time I added the cream, second time I just used the broth.. Made homemade Olive Garden Bread Sticks topped with Parm Cheese, so very Yummy :)
Omg this was so good, will Definetly make it again
I substituted the spinach with green chile and it was delicious! I also used frozen tortellini and I think it would've been better with refrigerated tortellini like the recipe called for! I also used garlic salt for taste!
Very good. When I make this again I will add more chicken broth and mushrooms.
I followed the directions almost exactly except I sautéed 1/4 of an onion and 2 cloves of garlic in a little butter and added it to the soup. Also, I didn't have spinach on hand so about 5 minutes before serving I threw in about 1 1/2 cups of frozen peas. It was DELICIOUS!!! My entire family raved about it! This is my first review!
As suggested from other reviewers, I included a few more ingredients to enhance the flavor. I chopped up a medium onion and lightly fried it with minced garlic. Seasoned with McCormick Grill Mates-Montreal Chicken, then followed the remaining steps of the recipe. Everyone loved it and came back for a second bowl.
bland plus way too much liquid. Didn't have spinach so substituted peas and carrots (which didn't do too much for it). It definitely needs tweaking.
This soup is beyond amazing!!! I got some tips from the comment's, added, onion, diced celery and added more spices, as mentioned in the last comment!
Like others said, great base recipe,substituted some things for what I had on hand and it was loved
I would put more tortellini in next time but the taste was great!
Wonderful! My husband had two bowls. Easy and fast to fix. Added carrots and celery cut into small pieces. Yummy! Thank you for sharing
I made this with some leftover turkey from thanksgiving. It's a good base, though I did make some changes to give it more flavor. First I sauteed a small yellow onion, celery and garlic in a small amount of butter; increased the amount of thyme to 1 tsp. and added a few dashes of cayenne pepper. I also increased the amount of chicken stock and added a little heavy cream because I didn't have more half n half to add and as I used a larger size pkg. of tortellini it needed more liquid. I did cut the cream of chicken soup down to one can because I didn't want it to taste like canned soup.
Very delicious. We do not like spinach here, so we left it out! Very delicious!!
Followed others reviews and added additional spices of butter, pepper, crushed red pepper and chicken poultry seasoning. I also added a 1/2 cup of hot water as it was bit too creamy for me. However, the taste was wonderful! This isn't the healthiest of soups but with fresh bread this is a great winter meal!!
I switched out the chicken for Sweet Italian Sausage and the Cream of Chicken soup for Cream of mushroom. It was delicious!
I doubled the recipe and it was way too much half and half I'm wondering if I put more spinach if I could cut some of the half and half taste. Also I probably made it too bland by using salt free chicken broth (was serving it to a senior group). Anyone have any ideas for cutting the half and half since I put a lot of it in the freezer.
I sort of made this soup... I didn't add the chicken or the thyme. I did add a diced onion, a table spoon of crushed garlic, two carrots chopped small, a tsp of salt, 2 tsp of pepper and about 1/4 tsp of crushed red pepper flakes. It was fabulous! Everyone loved it. I will make this again!
Made changes as suggested by SunnyDaysNora and it was incredible!
This is a great base but I did some changes, I seasoned my chicken, I added carrots, I didnt use all that spinach to over powering. Diced some onion no tyme I dont like it. Everything else I used. I let it cook longer to get thicker. Other then that its delicious family favorite.
Very very good.. I added a touch more seasonings and broccoli.
This is delicious! I kept adding 1/2 and 1/2 because the noodles soaked it up.
It was a little thyme-y for me when I make this again I’ll do a 1/4 tsp of thyme. I also added a 1/4 cup parmigiana and 1/4 tsp garlic powder.
Made this with the help of the first review but didn't add as much pepper as she suggested. This recipe is WONDERFUL. ?
really good. Made according to specifications.
turned out really good I added crushed red pepper to mine and everyone couldn't get enough of it
This was good but I kind of combined two recipes. I added spicy sausage and a little butter and come creole.
I incorporated the changes SunnyDayNora did and this was absolutely fabulous! It really spiced it up! Thanks!
I added italian sausage and loved it!
This is a family keeper. My family really like the creamy, the flavors and the tortellini .
The five stars is for the general flavor of the soup. Very tasty. There are just a thing or two I would change for next time (and there will be a next time) We also found it to be too salty and would do only one can of the cream of chicken soup in future. I added onion, as someone else suggested, and I also added two carrots and a stalk of celery. I think I would increase all those veggies next time. Loved the tortellini in the soup and would try it with the chicken/bacon tortellini next time. Probably any flavor of tortellini would be good. Oh yes, I think I will add some garlic as well. I know, I know, you will say I am no longer reviewing this soup, but it is a very good starting point.
Made with additions from SunnyDaysNora since we like a little more flavor than normal. Great fall/winter dish.
Great recipe! I've made this a few times but, like any great cook, I adapted it to make it my own. Instead of using regular cream of chicken soup, I added cream of chicken with herbs. The extra flavor goes a long way! I also use a 19oz bag of tortellini. Addiadded about a teaspoon of salt; 1 teaspoon of basil; 1/2 teaspoon of both garlic & onion powder (sometimes I opt for fresh onion & garlic but was being lazy tonight); and a dash of cayenne pepper. The cayenne gives it a lite extra bite; not too spicy at all!
Very good, I used 1 can condensed cream of chicken soup and 1 can of condensed cream of broccoli soup. Very tasty for a super quick meal!
I also added some shredded cheddar cheese (lots), garlic salt and cajun seasoning.
I made this but I changed a few things. I try to stay away from processed foods like condensed soups, so I increased the broth to about a quart and a half and added two tsps of corn starch to thicken it a little. I also added salt, since I wasn't adding the soups. I will say the broth I used was from a baked turkey. I also sautéed an onion and carrot in 2 Tbsp of butter. It was delicious with these changes and Parmesan cheese at the table. I would probably try flour next time to thicken it. The cornstarch didn't quite thicken it as much as I would have liked. My hubby loved it. I will make it again.
I doubled the recipe and served this at a large dinner and everyone loved it! Will definitely make again. Received compliments from everyone. Needless to say there was none left. Thanks for sharing this recipe!
Really like this soup. Took the advice of some other reviewers and added poultry seasoning and thyme. I also sauted onions, carrots and celery in some butter in lieu of the spinach. Followed the rest of the recipe completely. I was afraid of the canned soup but with all of the other ingredients, it was really very good.
Creamy and tasty. Made the following changes: -1/2 tsp thyme -1/4 tsp pepper -1/4 tsp red pepper flakes -1/4 to ½ tsp garlic -1 tsp poultry seasoning -1/4 to 1/2 tsp salt -2 cups milk (to make it healthier) instead of half and half -Used frozen cheese tortellini and pre-cooked chicken instead of boiling it -Used about ½ a bag of 10oz frozen spinach -Added cheddar cheese at end
Cream of chicken soup ruined this. Barely edible.
This is my FAVORITE RECIPE!! I have made this so many times because it's FABULOUS and FAST to prepare! My family likes it without the chicken breast meat added although I like it both ways. I also use white pepper in addition to the black pepper. It's a fail safe FAVORITE! ??
I added veggies to this to help with flavor like other readers. I sauteed onion, garlic, fresh mushrooms, carrots and celery. I did not measure my liquids or Tortellini just eyeballed them. Added fresh spinach which gives you the option of using as much or little as you want. Lots of mixed pepper. I think i will use a splash of Texas Pete next time and see how that will taste. Love this because of all the things you can do to make it your own. Good base recipe. Thanks
It was pretty good, but really needed modifications. I added more chicken(my people love chicken), and an extra can of chicken broth. Also, small diced onion, poultry seasoning, red pepper flake mixture the first reviewer suggested. I eliminated the thyme completely. I only used 5 oz of spinach.
