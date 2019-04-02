Creamy Chicken Tortellini Soup

The five stars is for the general flavor of the soup. Very tasty. There are just a thing or two I would change for next time (and there will be a next time) We also found it to be too salty and would do only one can of the cream of chicken soup in future. I added onion, as someone else suggested, and I also added two carrots and a stalk of celery. I think I would increase all those veggies next time. Loved the tortellini in the soup and would try it with the chicken/bacon tortellini next time. Probably any flavor of tortellini would be good. Oh yes, I think I will add some garlic as well. I know, I know, you will say I am no longer reviewing this soup, but it is a very good starting point.