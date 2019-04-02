Creamy Chicken Tortellini Soup

Yum on a cold day. Quick for you busy moms! Serve with garlic breadsticks.

Recipe by Christina Egan

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring a saucepan of water to a boil. Cook chicken in boiling water until no longer pink in the center, 7 to 10 minutes; drain.

  • Bring chicken broth to a boil in a soup pot; add cheese tortellini, reduce heat to medium-low, and cook until tortellini are cooked through and firm to the bite, about 8 minutes. Stir chicken, cream of chicken soup, half-and-half, spinach, thyme, and black pepper with the tortellini; bring to a simmer and continue cooking until hot, 7 to 10 minutes. Serve hot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
529 calories; protein 28.4g; carbohydrates 39.9g; fat 29g; cholesterol 113.5mg; sodium 1644.6mg. Full Nutrition
