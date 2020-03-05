Turkey Breakfast Sausage

1 of 173

Rating: 5 stars This is exactly how I make my breakfast sausage from ground turkey only I do go a little lighter on the salt/pepper. My whole family loves this. NOTE: This can be used in just about any recipe that calls for sausage, just don't form the meat into patties. I like to use it in spaghetti sauce or egg bakes the most. My family honestly can't tell the difference between this and regular pork sausage. Helpful (64)

Rating: 5 stars I was looking for a good recipe to make my own sausage and this one is a GREAT starter recipe. I used all of the ingredients with the exception of the brown sugar. (Watching our sugar intake) However with that said, I replaced that with apple pie spice, dried fennel seed, and a touch of paprika. Those spices have natural sweetness to them. Since ground turkey can be dry due to the lack of fat, I patted the sausage out and allowed them to rest in the refrigerator over night to tenderize and soak up all of the flavors. The sausage came out great!!! I cooked them on a non-stick griddle with a touch of EVOO and they came out yummy!!! Thanks for sharing this recipe!! Helpful (63)

Rating: 4 stars Family loved it. Only used 1 tsp of salt as husband needs to watch sodium. Also added 1/4 tsp of ground ginger. Definitely will make again, and will mix it up the night before so the flavors can blend a bit more before cooking. Helpful (50)

Rating: 5 stars Absolutely spot on in the seasonings for this sausage. I didn't have marjaram so left that out but otherwise followed the recipe exactly. I made the Jimmy Dean Breakfast casserole with it and it was divine. Everyone who ate it thought the sausage was delicious. Helpful (34)

Rating: 5 stars This was absolutely wonderful. We only added less than a 1/2 tsp of salt and didn't put in the brown sugar. Also we included a teaspoon of McCormick Maple Smokehouse seasoning as well as their Cajun seasoning. Instead of pan frying we lightly spray greased a an oven sheet and baked them, flipping occasionally. Overall this recipe was terrific! For a large family who is transitioning to much healthier choices this was a recipe that satisfied everyone. I'm convinced that we won't be buying sausage anymore Helpful (19)

Rating: 5 stars Best turkey sausage recipe I have ever tried, only thing I did diffrent was add a couple of minced cloves of garlic. Only because in my opinion galic goes with everything! Helpful (14)

Rating: 4 stars I thought this was a very good base recipe. I used regular 85/15 ground turkey, added garlic powder, onion powder, Worcestershire sauce, ground savory, Mrs Dash lemon pepper, and ground ginger. I also upped the rest of the herbs. I do think it's a bit sweet so next time I'll cut back to 1 tsp sugar and add 1 tsp molasses. I may add some ground sumac, and ground mustard, too. Those of you with dry sausage may have a couple of problems: Using ground turkey *breast*. There isn't enough fat to keep the sausage moist. Add some oil, or softened butter, and you'll be back in business! Giving in to the temptation to squish the patties down while cooking. Never do that, with any kind of party! If it's not flat enough then fix that in the forming stage, not the cooking stage. It squeezes all the juices into the pan :-( Or you could be simply overcooking it. Make sure you keep an eye on these, and use a timer if you have to. I have two little kids, so timers are common here! Helpful (13)

Rating: 5 stars I love this recipe! I've tried several versions of homemade turkey sausage over the years and this one is by FAR my favorite. I made it exactly as written. Helpful (13)

Rating: 4 stars Made this twice and tweaked it just a bit. I added 1/2 tsp red pepper flakes, 1/4 tsp garlic powder and 1/2 tsp onion powder. This has great flavor. Keeper! Helpful (11)