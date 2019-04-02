Christmas Green Chile Egg Casserole

My family demands this casserole every Christmas morning. I've only once dared to try something new, and this was sorely missed! Make this for a brunch and I guarantee you will get recipe requests. This family-favorite is not very healthy, so it only comes out for special occasions.

Recipe by SarahAnn

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr 5 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 25 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Set butter in a 6x10-inch casserole dish; place dish in the preheating oven until butter is melted.

  • Mix cottage cheese, Jack cheese, green chiles, eggs, flour, baking powder, and salt in a large bowl using an electric hand mixer. Pour mixture into the melted butter in the casserole dish.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 15 minutes. Reduce heat to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C); bake until middle of casserole is set, about 50 more minutes. Allow to stand for 10 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
481 calories; protein 29.5g; carbohydrates 6.9g; fat 37.5g; cholesterol 321.9mg; sodium 1235mg. Full Nutrition
