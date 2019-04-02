Christmas Green Chile Egg Casserole

My family demands this casserole every Christmas morning. I've only once dared to try something new, and this was sorely missed! Make this for a brunch and I guarantee you will get recipe requests. This family-favorite is not very healthy, so it only comes out for special occasions.
I used my cast iron skillet for this recipe. I did add one small diced onion and a good amount homemade roasted garlic. I used only ONE 4 ounce can of mild diced green chiles. We LOVED this egg casserole. I made a BIG breakfast to go with it; homemade waffles, bacon-y home fries and served it with homemade salsa and sour cream on the side. NO leftovers.
I added about 2 Tbl chopped red peppers. I actually used a 7x10 baking dish & the butter was boiling up over the pan all over my oven :( I ended up taking it out & draining some of the butter off & it was still VERY greasy & salty to eat. The outer edges got super crispy brown while the inside was still very loose. Baking time was off, temp just not right. Just not impressed w/this version at all(original version is a Taste of Home recipe called "Southwestern Egg Casserole).
Delicious, with adjustments. I served it with some tortillas and hot sauce for people to make their own breakfast burritos. Flavor and mouthfeel adjustments: used 3 cans of diced green chiles (2 mild, 1 hot), sauteed a yellow onion and 1 clove of garlic with a little chili powder, used a mix of jack and cheddar cheese. Healthier adjustments: did not use any butter, reduced the cheese to 3 cups instead of 4, and used reduced fat cottage cheese. 3 cups of shredded cheese is still plenty for an egg casserole, and the butter serves no purpose in this recipe other than adding flavor (and a ton of extra fat). Also used 1/2 cup of flour as called for in other versions of this recipe floating around on the internet. I think it needs the extra flour to help it set. Baked it in a 9x13 casserole dish and it definitely served more than 8!
This was surprisingly good. I could see it was going to make alot so I adjusted the recipe to cut it in half. After 15 minutes at 400 degrees, I also adjusted the 50 minute cook time to 25 minutes. I followed the recipe except that I added a pinch of black pepper. Delish!
I make this and bake it in a muffin pan! It's always a big hit and whether you use mini muffin or regular muffin pans they are great bite sized breakfasts on the go. They store well in the fridge and just need a few seconds in the microwave to be ready to go.
We have been making this recipe for about 12 years. It is SO easy. I agree that the butter and cheese can easily be reduced. I also add a tablespoon or two of brewers yeast and sometimes I add flax meal just for a boost in nutrients. I use two 7oz cans of green chilies and I like to serve it with fresh avocado. This is my go to recipe when taking a meal to someone who just had a baby or is recovering from illness. It is also easy to ditch the chillies and put in something as a sub--ham, mushrooms, onions, sausage, whatever!
Yum. We are on a calorie kick so I made some adjustments and it was still awesome. Please note, I cut the recipe in half (select 4 servings) and my comments below apply as such. Omitted the cottage cheese and replaced it with 1/4 cup light sour cream and 2 tablespoons of milk. Sauteed 1/2 tsp minced garlic, 1 green onion, 1/4 bell pepper and green chiles (drained) with 2 strips of bacon and let cool before adding to the mixture. Used 1/4 cup of flour (double what recipe calls for when reduced to 4 servings). Omitted salt since I had bacon in mine. I only used 4 ounces of shredded cheese (2 oz in the mixture and 2 oz on top of the casserole). I used 2 TBL of light butter to grease a small glass baking pan (bottom and sides) and no other butter in the mixture. Not sure how long it cooked, but used the directions of 400 for 15 minutes and then at 350 until it was slightly brown on top and nothing moving in the middle. Definitely let cool for at least 7 minutes so people can enjoy tasting it, otherwise it is too hot to properly enjoy. Served by letting people add their own hot sauce and salsa (Margaritas is our fav). Taste like something you would get at a bed and breakfast. Great!
This was a hit Christmas morning. I had misplaced my usual recipe, but I think this is going to be a permanent replacement. I heated about a tablespoon of olive oil in bottom of the 9x13 pan, instead of using the butter and held back a little of the cheese to sprinkle on top before baking. I drained the chilies, using 1 can in the casserole, and serving the other can as a side, About half (actually all the men, come to think of it) topped with more chilies. The bake temps and times worked perfectly in my oven.
This was excellent! I didn't change anything at all and it was delicious! Savory, light, easy to prepare. Fantastic! The only thing I will do differently next time is halve the butter. Just a little more than needed, but even as written it didn't effect the taste at all. Love this recipe and I will be making it again. Thank you!
I roasted my own chilis in my cast iron pan, used 1/2 cp flour as suggested by others... Made two pans, one with sweet Italian sausage(cooked and crumbled), pepper jack cheese, and mushrooms. The other pan I added fresh spinach, mushrooms and garlic. Both were a hit, the one with sausage was excellent. Versatile recipe, easy to add different cheeses, meat or veggies. Thank you so much!
I have made this several times. It's always a big hit! I omit the butter and do 3 cans of the chilis. Otherwise all the same I spray a 13x9 aluminum pan and it comes out nice and light! A tradition on Xmas morning with pigs in a blanket.
I cut the amount of butter in half and could have cut it more. I added onion and chopped ham. It was a hit! I will make this recipe again. Might pour into muffin tins to make individual servings. Those are easy to reheat and make for a quick work day breakfast!
I made this for the first time and have a winner! Like others, I only used half of what it called for butter. Will use cooking spray next time. I also only used 2 whole eggs and 8 eggs whites. It was super light! Will likely cut back on the cheese next time as well. It is Hatch Chile pepper season so used fresh roasted peppers. This will definitely be a go to at our house
I warn you when melting the butter in the oven to watch it, as it burned my arm. The butter splashed up in the air and exploded everywhere. It was a bit dark on the outside and bottom. I will modify the bake time when making this again.
I did not add butter and only used one can of chiles and it was delicious!! The whole family loved it.
Good casserole. I had some leftover canned jalapeno in the fridge so I added 2 Tbsp. It was just right for us. I questioned the pan size, but decided to follow the recipe. Big mistake. I have a huge mess to clean up in my oven. This recipe needs a baking dish that is at least 11x7. The melted butter which rose to the top of the dish when I poured in the filling is now all over the bottom of my oven. I wish I had listened to myself!
I made this for Easter brunch today. I followed the foundation of the recipe, but added half a small, sautéed onion as well as some black pepper and a few shakes of both onion and garlic powders. I did also reduce the cheese and subbed both cheddar and jalapeño jack since I didn't have Monterey Jack. Also per popular reviewer suggestion, I halved the butter and used 1/2 c flour. After baking at 400° for 15 minutes, the top was already browning too much for my liking, so I had to tent it with foil for remainder of the time (it only took an extra 20 minutes in my oven since it does run hot). The taste and texture were good, though you could easily substitute ricotta for the cottage cheese. This recipe lends itself well to whatever veggie or meat additions you prefer. I served with pan-fried potatoes and a fruit salad. Hubby ate his in a tortilla with homemade tomatillo salsa. With some minor baking time adjustments, this will be made again.
This recipe has been a staple for special family gatherings (i e Easter, Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Years breakfasts) for years. My newly married grandson has just requested a copy of this recipe so he could make it for his new bride. I do suggest, however, to use 3 or 4 small cans of chopped green chilies (not jalapenos) as they add such nice flavor without the heat.
An excellent base dish perfect as it is but open for so many variations! It will be a core dish for me from now on.pS the lady who gave 1* made me lol she didn’t make it to recipe then slated it so funny
I made this recipe but cut back on the butter (I only smeared it on the pan to keep everything from sticking) I used low fat cottage cheese and only 2/3 the recommended cheese. I also added ham. Everyone loved it. Great recipe, thank you.
Accidentally purchased COTTAGE CHEESE WITH GREEN ONIONS . Couldn't taste my error. This dish is PERFECT as written. I will say, however, that it's still good with half the salt added. Made it that way for my elderly parents, and they also loved it.
I’ve made this many times and my family loves it. It’s a great Christmas morning recipe and I make it the night before. I’ve never made any variations to the original recipe, we love it just as it is. Thank you for sharing SarahAnn!
Good tasting. Will make again. I love these egg casseroles. There are so many variations that can be done. I did half the recipe and it filled an 8x8 dish, so for the full recipe will need bigger than a 10x6 dish! I also halved the butter. It started getting pretty brown around the edges so I covered the edges with foil. For a half recipe I baked it for 45 min. total. Yum!
Really good. Made some changes. Change butter amount to 1 tbls. Omit the flour. Sauté turkey sausage, no casing, until brown and crumbled. Turn off the heat, add 1 small chopped green pepper and some chopped mushrooms. You don't want the veggies to really cook yet. Mix up everything else as written but add an extra pinch of salt, 1/2 tsp garlic powder and black pepper. Add in the sausage mix. Grease the pan, either 9x13 or two 8x8s. Follow cooking time for 9x13 but cut the second part down to 20 mins, or so, for the smaller pans.
Holy Moly this was good!! Halved the recipe and followed the time that another reviewer suggested - 15 at 400 and 25 at 350 in a 6x10 pan. I put the butter in and forgot about it while I was assembling the other ingredients, so it turned out to be browned butter LOL but soooooo good! I didn't have any MJ cheese so I used half mozzarella and half havarti dill. I wasn't sure about mixing the dill flavor with the green chilies but that turned out just fine, too. LOL Instead of the salt I used Pioneer Woman's Tex Mex cowgirl seasoning. And I was too lazy to pull out the mixer so I just beat everything by hand, except cheese, then stirred that in last. The only thing I would do differently next time is try the right cheese LOL and add the two cans of chilies for the half recipe.
It was delicious but far too much butter. Next time I’d use only enough to generously grease the pan. I actually used a Turkey Bastet to siphon off the excess butter that rose to the top of the casserole. It amounted to more than 1/4 cup. The casserole was light, fluffy and delicious.
Scrumptious! I used the adjustment down to servings for 4 and it was perfect - this is a much-appreciated feature of Allrecipes for me, as it's usually just my husband and me for Christmas morning. I would like to say that this recipe as written is PERFECT for KETO and LOW-CARB dieters, and for many DIABETICS! Only 6.9 carbs per serving - WOW!
1.2.20 ... https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/229987/christmas-green-chile-egg-casserole/ ... WEEG 1.Melt butter completely. 2. No need to bake at 450 for the first 15 minutes. 3. I consulted nanny about how to bake so the eggs don't turn brown. She said to lower the temp by 25 degrees and bake 15 minutes less than the recipe states, even if the center is still a little jiggly, because it will continue to cook after coming out of the oven. Is she a genius, or what?!!! Bingo, last Christmas' casserole was perfection! Of course my sons douse it with their favorite hot sauce. We like SPICY.
This recipe is very good. I will definitely make it again. I did read some of the reviews and cut the recipe in half as there are only two of us. I made as written but there are so many other things you could add. I will experiment next time...thank you for the recipe.
I will definitely make this again. It got lots of compliments at the holiday brunch! It’s a great recipe to serve at a potluck brunch, it doesn’t complete or duplicate ingredients and is a vegetarian option.
Made it for a church function and had people request the recipe. Made it at home and loved it. Quick to put together and bake while you get everything else ready. Would cut butter just a little as it reheats well but greasy tasting. No problem if all is eaten at breakfast, which is likely!
Have been making this dish for years. This morning I made this version n a similar version excluding the Chile Verde n adding frozen spinach n sliced mushroom. Used cottage cheese with pineapple. Then made semi homemade salsa. No leftovers!!!
I've had this at my SIL's house several times and it was perfect. I googled this recipe and used this one and it was cooked way too long. I put it in a casserole dish so it wasn't as thick. I did do the 15 mins at 400 degrees then set the alarm for 50 mins at 350 degrees. 35 minutes in, it started to smell a little burnt. I pulled it out and it was over cooked. My SIL said she cooks hers at 350 degrees for 45 minutes only. It comes out soft and pretty, not over browned. BUT it is a yummy recipe for sure! She also said 4 cups of cheese is way too much. That's all you taste. So she only uses 2 cups.
My husband took it to work for a Christmas eve brunch potluck. It was a HUGE hit. So I'm making it for our family gathering on Sunday but I'm going to add some cooked chorizo to the mixture before baking. Can it get any better? We'll see.
I made this exactly as written. It's very good! I'll make a few changes the next time. I'll cut the butter in half as it's too much. I'll use 1/2 Monterey Jack cheese and 1/2 Pepper Jack cheese to give it a little kick. I drained the liquid from the chilis because the recipe didn't specify, but I think I'll add it next time. I'll also add some garlic.
All the women in my family make this a few times a year. It's always a big hit and it's so easy! It's also easy to customize with added ingredients if you want to add a little complexity to the flavors.
Delicious. The cottage cheese is a must. I cut it down to 7 eggs and slightly reduced salt, butter, baking powder, and flour. Kept all other ingredients the same. Made in 9x9 pan and reduced baking to 10 minutes and 30 minutes respectively. Flour tortillas and hot sauce, and you are set!
