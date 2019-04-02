Christmas Green Chile Egg Casserole

Yum. We are on a calorie kick so I made some adjustments and it was still awesome. Please note, I cut the recipe in half (select 4 servings) and my comments below apply as such. Omitted the cottage cheese and replaced it with 1/4 cup light sour cream and 2 tablespoons of milk. Sauteed 1/2 tsp minced garlic, 1 green onion, 1/4 bell pepper and green chiles (drained) with 2 strips of bacon and let cool before adding to the mixture. Used 1/4 cup of flour (double what recipe calls for when reduced to 4 servings). Omitted salt since I had bacon in mine. I only used 4 ounces of shredded cheese (2 oz in the mixture and 2 oz on top of the casserole). I used 2 TBL of light butter to grease a small glass baking pan (bottom and sides) and no other butter in the mixture. Not sure how long it cooked, but used the directions of 400 for 15 minutes and then at 350 until it was slightly brown on top and nothing moving in the middle. Definitely let cool for at least 7 minutes so people can enjoy tasting it, otherwise it is too hot to properly enjoy. Served by letting people add their own hot sauce and salsa (Margaritas is our fav). Taste like something you would get at a bed and breakfast. Great!