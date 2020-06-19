Cranberry Relish
Homemade cranberry relish.
Homemade cranberry relish.
I also skipped the cranberry juice. It had plenty of liquid. I added about a teaspoon of fresh grated ginger, a splash of triple sec and a handful of almonds. My husband said it's the best I've ever made. I can't wait to taste it at our friendsgiving dinner tomorrow night!Read More
I also skipped the cranberry juice. It had plenty of liquid. I added about a teaspoon of fresh grated ginger, a splash of triple sec and a handful of almonds. My husband said it's the best I've ever made. I can't wait to taste it at our friendsgiving dinner tomorrow night!
Skipped the cranberry juice. Don't think it needs the extra liquid. Yummy.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections