Cranberry Relish

Homemade cranberry relish.

Recipe by speedrat330

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
additional:
1 day
total:
1 day 20 mins
Servings:
40
Yield:
2 1/2 pints
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine cranberries, pears, apples, oranges, and lemons in a food processor; grind to a fine consistency. Transfer to a large glass bowl. Stir sugar, orange zest, and lemon zest into the fruit mixture. Add brandy and cranberry juice; stir.

  • Cover bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 24 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
35 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 8.2g; sodium 0.5mg. Full Nutrition
