Kindertime Cranberry Relish
A very tasty cranberry-orange relish. Great for the holidays and it's a nice change from cranberry sauce. Enjoy right away or chilled; the longer it sits the better it gets.
Not sure if my first review posted. Basically... we've made this for several years but lost the recipe a child brought home from cooking class. We all recognize this as the same one we've made every Thanksgiving, but has forgotten the proportions. We use about 3/4 the sugar, make 4-6 times the recipe size, and make it 3 days before Thanksgiving. An absolute family favorite. Thank you for posting it!!
Fresh and delicious! Definitely a keeper. I had a little trouble chopping the cranberries in my nutri-bullet and I added only 1 cup of sugar.
