Kindertime Cranberry Relish

4.5
2 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

A very tasty cranberry-orange relish. Great for the holidays and it's a nice change from cranberry sauce. Enjoy right away or chilled; the longer it sits the better it gets.

Recipe by Becca

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Directions

  • Cut zested oranges into quarters. Remove and discard remaining pithy skin.

  • Blend oranges in a blender until pulpy; pour into a bowl with the sugar.

  • Grind cranberries in the blender until finely chopped; add to sugar and oranges. Stir crushed pineapple into the mixture. Add about half the orange zest; stir.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
189 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 49g; fat 0.1g; sodium 1mg. Full Nutrition
