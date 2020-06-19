Festive Holiday Cranberry Relish
This festive side dish has been in our family for generations. It goes exceptionally well with ham or turkey. A great recipe for Thanksgiving or Christmas dinner.
This festive side dish has been in our family for generations. It goes exceptionally well with ham or turkey. A great recipe for Thanksgiving or Christmas dinner.
This was a very good and simple recipe. I didn't have a lime on hand so I just skipped it. The title indicates this as a relish but I would consider it a sauce since it is cooked on the stove. But yummy nonetheless.Read More
This was a very good and simple recipe. I didn't have a lime on hand so I just skipped it. The title indicates this as a relish but I would consider it a sauce since it is cooked on the stove. But yummy nonetheless.
This is my go to for the holidays. Simple. Good flavor. Quick prep and not fussy.
This is the best recipe EVER!!! Thank you for posting. I've used this recipe before and then, moved to another country where I didn't have access to my recipes because they were in storage. I"ve been searching for something online that was identical. This is identical. No alternations needed. It's perfect. :)
Great flavor! Loved the addition of lime. Don't skimp on the sugar. I only used a cup and one half and it wasn't sweet enough.
This was the easiest most delicious cranberry relish I have ever tasted/made! I will make this from here on out for both Thanksgiving and Christmas
This recipe is so tasty our family has voted to replace our traditional family recipe with this new one!! I make extra for the freezer. Yum!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections