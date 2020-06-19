Festive Holiday Cranberry Relish

This festive side dish has been in our family for generations. It goes exceptionally well with ham or turkey. A great recipe for Thanksgiving or Christmas dinner.

Recipe by Jon Pierce

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 40 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
2 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Stir cranberries, sugar, orange juice, water, lime juice, 1 teaspoon orange zest, and lime zest together in a saucepan; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low; cook at a simmer until cranberries pop, about 20 minutes. Set aside to cool to room temperature.

  • Transfer cooled sauce to serving bowl, cover with plastic wrap, and refrigerate until cold, about 1 hour. Garnish with a pinch of orange zest to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
111 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 28.7g; sodium 0.7mg. Full Nutrition
