Grilled Salmon with Dill Sauce

Rating: 4.64 stars
81 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 59
  • 4 star values: 17
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 0

A quick, tasty dill sauce that compliments grilled salmon.

By Desertdutchman

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

  • Preheat grill for medium heat and lightly oil the grate.

  • Mix mayonnaise, dill, mustard, and brown sugar in a bowl. Spread vegetable oil over salmon skin.

  • Grill salmon skin-side down on preheated grill. Spread mayonnaise mixture over top of salmon and cook until salmon is easily flaked with a fork, 6 to 12 minutes.

Per Serving:
412 calories; protein 19.9g; carbohydrates 3.5g; fat 35.1g; cholesterol 66.2mg; sodium 336.7mg. Full Nutrition
Nick Restifo
Rating: 4 stars
10/16/2013
Great recipe. But to make the dill sauce lighter use plain yogurt instead of mayo. Read More
Helpful
(16)
Scott Ness
Rating: 4 stars
05/20/2013
Just made this on the grill with cedar plank. Turned out great! Read More
Helpful
(15)
cortconrad
Rating: 5 stars
10/14/2013
So delicious! We've made it a few times and we love the dill sauce so much that I double the recipe so we have some to dip fresh bread in Read More
Helpful
(14)
Karen Bates McMahon
Rating: 4 stars
06/09/2014
had a ton of fresh dill so tried this recipe. decided to bake it in the oven on parchment paper using skinless salmon. followed the recipe the only change being adding capers on the top. unfortunately I overcooked it, I would in the future keep cooking time at about 13 min. still delicious though! Read More
Helpful
(9)
Bonnie Allen
Rating: 5 stars
09/16/2013
I made the sauce, and covered a skinless salmon fillet with it, wrapped in foil, and barbecued for about 15 mins. It was so simple, and pretty good. A very easy Monday night recipe! Read More
Helpful
(8)
Christine Martin
Rating: 5 stars
01/18/2015
Anything with salmon is yummy... This was perfect.. I baked in the oven for an hour at 350 degrees and added asparagus. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Volleyballmom
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
05/20/2013
Nice way to make salmon and so easy. We didn't use any brown sugar and I'm sure it wasn't missed. We will make this again. Read More
Helpful
(5)
SSwisher
Rating: 4 stars
02/27/2015
A nice change of pace from the cheese or soy sauce based recipes. We will have again once in awhile for a change of pace. The flavor of the topping is strong so make sure you use a good mustard and fresh dill. Read More
Helpful
(4)
swillcock
Rating: 5 stars
08/08/2013
We loved this recipe! It was quick and easy and turned out delicious! Read More
Helpful
(4)
Charissa Robins
Rating: 2 stars
12/16/2013
Found it bland won't make again Read More
Helpful
(1)
