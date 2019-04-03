Buffalo Chicken and Roasted Potato Casserole

We love this recipe. I do use a wing sauce but still add the paprika, garlic, salt n pepper. My only problem is the oven REALLY heats my house up. Made this last night for probably the last time until fall. :( One thing I have learned, when I make the marinade, I remove maybe a quarter to third cup before tossing in the taters. I still try to leave marinade behind though. Then when I put the cut up chicken in the bowl, I add the reserve sauce. I bake the bacon to very crispy while prepping the taters. Then use the bacon grease in place of olive oil. Once the taters are in the oven (takes about 40 minutes for the taters, stirring every 10 or so), I prep the chicken. Once the chicken goes on top of the taters, I prep the topping (I do bake the chicken for about 5 minutes before topping the dish). Then, I stick the casserole back for about 10 minutes. Perfect. I serve with a green salad and lots of my homemade ranch dressing (I make my own seasoning blend then mix with plain yogurt ~ use buttermilk to thin to dressing consistency).