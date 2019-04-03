Buffalo Chicken and Roasted Potato Casserole

This recipe was passed to me by a friend whose husband loved Buffalo wings and baked potatoes. I made it for the first time for my crew of boys and it was a big hit. Being a single working mom and short on time, I made some shortcuts to the recipe and to my surprise, it tasted even better.
This was my recipe and I made some shortcuts that weren't put in the original recipe. Instead of using the tobasco sauce, garlic powder, and paprika mix, I used a jar of HOOTERS hot wing sauce. I added some olive oil to it to keep it from burning and to coat the potatoes. Then baked them as the recipe states. Also, not having time to thaw and cube chicken, I used a bag of Fajita chicken pieces, precooked and thawed. It was perfect and took half the time.
Devoured by both myself and my husband! I knew he would love it, but I was surprised at how much I did, too. I followed the author's shortcut except that I used Frank's Buffalo Wing Sauce. I used red potatoes and left the skin on. Instead of putting raw chicken in with the roasted potatoes, I sprinkled it with the paprika, garlic powder, and seasoning salt, then sauteed the chicken in olive oil until cooked. I added about a half cup of wing sauce and 3 tbsp unsalted butter to the cooked chicken (this was for a half-recipe) and simmered for about 10 minutes before adding to the roasted potatoes. Chives are a no-no for my hubby, unfortunately, but this was DELICIOUS anyway! I should have made the full amount! I'll be making it again in 2 days when friends come over to watch a football game, and will keep it warm in the slow cooker. Thank you so much for sharing this recipe, MammaK! :)
I'm giving this five stars because the whole concept and final product was amazing and one of our new favorites! But I did do my own version of this recipe (as I usually do!) I roasted the potatoes at the time & temp suggested but with just a drizzle of olive oil and some garlic salt and pepper. Then I had some chicken that I had precooked and shredded, so I tossed that on top then poured the wing sauce over top of everything and mixed together, topped with cheese and put back in the oven until everything was heated thru. For the wing sauce I used some of Franks wing sauce but to tone it down a little I added butter and garlic. Thought I'd share my own twist on this delicious recipe!
This is good with heat-control modifications. I roasted the potatoes in garlic powder, olive oil, and pepper. I, like other reviewers, didn't like the idea of putting raw chicken on cooked potatoes, so I cooked the chicken on its own in butter with about 10 drops of hot sauce, garlic powder, and pepper. When the chicken was done, I took the roasted potatoes out of the oven and mixed in about 1/4 cup of cheese. I then topped it with the rest of the cheese, the cooked chicken, the bacon, and the green onions and baked it for another 10 minutes. I served Sweet Baby Ray's Buffalo Chicken Dipping Sauce on the side. Everyone loved it, and my heat sensitive seven year old gobbled up the chicken. I thought the hot sauce gave the chicken a bit of a delicious bit, but he didn't notice. This is a keeper!
This. Was. Fantastic. I followed the recipe almost exactly. Only change was I sauteed the chicken in the leftover sauce just to brown a bit before putting it over the potatoes...then cooked the rest of the way in the oven. Yes, it's a little time consuming, but SO worth it. My husband absolutely LOVED it. He also said it went perfect with a cold beer. :)
(UPDATE!!) MADE THIS AGAIN TONIGHT AND ADDED SOME CREAM CHEESE AMAZING!! THATS EXACTLY WHAT IT NEEDED!!! MIXED CREAM CHEESE WITH RANCH LIKE I WOULD IF I WAS MAKING CHICKEN DIP! THEN I CRUSHED SOME TORTILLA CHIPS ON TOP BEFORE BAKING... TO DIE FOR!!! i WILL MAKE THIS AGAIN WITH MY TWEAKS!! Ok hmmmm i thought this was just ok i felt like it was missing something.I did roast my potatoes first used a regular baking dish those were my only changes.I love the concept of this recipe so its worth trying again with some tweaking. For a little extra kick i drizzled some ranch dressing over the top im thinking incorporate either ranch or creamcheese in the potatoes or try using so m e Velveeta i will update my review next time around...lol
This recipe is incredibly filling and comforting. I didn't have much hot sauce in my fridge so I used a blend of Tapatio, water and tomatoes from the garden and followed the recipe the rest of the way per suggestion. I had some time on my hands, which is a good thing because this recipe takes a minute to cook, but it's worth the wait. I got the whole, "You're such a good wife," love-talk from my husband afterwards. I'd cook this again. ;)
MORE SHORTCUTS: I used a bag of country style hashbrown potatoes, seasoned and fried them on the stovetop. Cut up and cooked the chicken, added the buffalo sauce, then assembled the casserole. Popped it into the microwave to melt the cheese and heat the bacon bits. Delish and ready in 30 minutes. Served with sour cream on top. My family devoured it.
We love this recipe. I do use a wing sauce but still add the paprika, garlic, salt n pepper. My only problem is the oven REALLY heats my house up. Made this last night for probably the last time until fall. :( One thing I have learned, when I make the marinade, I remove maybe a quarter to third cup before tossing in the taters. I still try to leave marinade behind though. Then when I put the cut up chicken in the bowl, I add the reserve sauce. I bake the bacon to very crispy while prepping the taters. Then use the bacon grease in place of olive oil. Once the taters are in the oven (takes about 40 minutes for the taters, stirring every 10 or so), I prep the chicken. Once the chicken goes on top of the taters, I prep the topping (I do bake the chicken for about 5 minutes before topping the dish). Then, I stick the casserole back for about 10 minutes. Perfect. I serve with a green salad and lots of my homemade ranch dressing (I make my own seasoning blend then mix with plain yogurt ~ use buttermilk to thin to dressing consistency).
Very tasty. I don't care for pepper so left the black pepper out and used wing sauce. The result was not hot at all. I am thinking of trying it again but using roasted cauliflower instead of the potatoes.
Made the modified recipe with Frank's Hot Sauce, and it was extremely hot! Next time, I'll try making the sauce as directed. Didn't have green onions, so I used minced onion & mixed with the chicken & potatoes. Put a layer of cheese, bacon, chives & topped with cheese (very good!). Next time, I'll try making the sauce as directed. Good, but HOT HOT HOT!!! Thanks mamak!
Liked it as written, the first time I made it. Loved it with a couple of changes. It was too spicy for us the first time, so I halved the hot sauce . For the chicken, I added about 1/2 cup of ranch dressing to the remaining hot sauce mixture , after the potatoes were tossed in it, and let it marinate in that while the potatoes were cooking. Then I cooked the chicken in that ranch-hot sauce marinade with some diced onions before adding it to the potatoes. With the chicken cooked before adding to the potatoes, the potatoes were much crisper....they became a bit soggy with the chicken having to cook on top of them. Just a personal preference, but my family loves it this way.
This was our 2013 Superbowl Dinner with guacamole and non-fat sour cream on the side. I omitted the salt, used Kraft non-fat shredded cheddar cheese and turkey bacon. I also used a whole bottle of Frank's chicken wing sauce for the hot sauce. I put my air-bake cookie sheet under the 9x13 dish because the hot sauce tends to burn easy. It looked just like the picture. Thank you mammak!
My daughter said I just had to try this recipe. When I try a recipe I always make it exactly as written the first time...myself, my daughter and son-in-law...loved this recipe. It was a tad spicy for me but they both loved it and my son-in-law said "the next time make it spicier". Well, I am making it again tonight for dinner, and I will not change a thing. Thank you so much for the recipe, mammak!
Just made this for a potluck today and was told I didn't bring enough! I used the bacon grease for the oil and Frank's Red Hot Sauce. Put the raw bite size chicken on top of potatoes and covered with cheese and bacon and it came out perfect! Will definitely make this again.
SPICEY!!!!! WOW!! My mouth is still on fire!!! My husbands face turned bright red and we both like spicey but not this one!! Have a cold drink in hand to put out the fire! I made only 1/2 recipe but made the whole recipe of the marinade. I was sure the ingredients were the wrong amounts. 6T hot pepper sauce? 1 T pepper?? I halved the hot pepper sauce to 3T but put in the 1 T pepper minus a little. If I ever make this again I will only put in 1 teaspoon pepper. I believe it was the pepper that was so hot. I also added cut up chicken cubes to the pan and cooked it several minutes. I didn't like adding the raw chicken. It is a lot of work to make this. I wondered about using a bag of thawed cubed hash browns, Franks Red Hot Hot sauce, to speed things up. I believe this could be tweaked and it would be yummy. I may try it another day.
I cooked potatoes first and then fried them to brown.. mixed wet ingredients and added cold cut up chicken to heat.... then poured over potatoes in greased casserol dish, added can of drained corn as well..... Much easier and less messy......
Firefighter seal of approval! My crew loved it. If you’re feeding about 3-4 people I recommend 4-5 potatoes. 8 was way too many. I also recommend doubling the wing sauce and browning the chicken before you add it to the plate.
The only thing I did differently was sauté the chicken and leave it warm on stove top while potatoes cooked- then I topped potatoes with chicken and cheese and bacon as the recipe said - it was amazing!! I'm going to tell my son in college as a short cut to use frozen potatoes or tots and already cooked buffalo chicken
I simplified this as well. I did take the suggestion of using pre-made buffalo sauce (Hooters). Dumped halft of the sauce over the cubed potatoes prior to baking them. I also baked a few chicken breasts during the same time the potatoes were sitting in the oven. Cut them into cubes after cooked and used rest of buffalo sauce on them before mixing them together with potatoes. Then all I had to do was top with cheese and bake it to melt.
This is one of my family’s favorite meals. We had an exchange student and it was his favorite too. I use Costco rotisserie chicken and their microwaveable bacon that makes it faster. (And it’s really good!). Otherwise I make it just as written. It’s the most amazing treat. Thank you!!!!
I made this tonight for dinner. My family and I just LOVE it!!!! So delicious! I doubled the sauce, as we like hot and spicy food, and we added a bit of sour cream on the top after we dished up the plates. Fantastic! Would definitely make this again and again!
Cooked this for the super bowl and everyone loved it. The pepper does kick the spice up but we all love spicy so this was perfect for us. I also boiled and pulled the chicken than left it in the sauce while the potatoes cooked and added a little butter to the sauce recipe.
Totally cheated on this one. I never make anything exactly as written, but this one was too labor intensive so I sped it up a bit. Followed the instructions for the sauce somewhat (got a 6 yr old that's not fond of really spicy food, yet) so I made it a bit milder than called for, and the bacon, but that was about all of the recipe I followed. I used Alexis Home fries, from the freezer section and Tyson's breaded chicken tenders. My version is pretty high up there on the calorie count, but hey, we can splurge every once in while. I liked the idea of the recipe very much, but I needed to cut out some of the time involved (20 min prep time? Who you kidding?)so I went all "Sandra Lee" on it.
Fantastic recipe! My teenage son and husband devoured it. I doubled the recipe for this reason! I'm not a fan of much spice, so I topped my own helping with sour cream on top and this cut the spicy flavor a lot. Even though I don't like a ton of heat, I must say the flavors of all the ingredients,just as listed, was really quite delicious!
Yummy! I wasn't sure what size or kind of potatoes, so I used 900 grams of red potatoes, with the skin. I used Frank's Original Red Hot Sauce. We're trying to cut calories around here, so I used half of the olive oil, substituted some of the cheese with reduced fat cheese, and reduced the bacon to 4 slices. Awesome recipe.
It was great. Anyone who is looking at the recipe and going, man that seems like a long time and a high heat for potatoes...actually, it's about right. I put them in at 450 rather than 500 and it was still 45 minutes. The potatoes do tend to soak up most of the sauce, so I did make a little extra to put on the meat. My husband actually took leftovers to work the next day, which is the highest praise he can give a food.
This recipe was okay ... I halved it as it was only two of us eating and thought we'd have the leftovers the next day. We found it very dry ... needs something else but I'm not sure what? Don't think I'll be making this again!
It tasted great with Frank's RedHot and cooking the chicken before putting it on the roasted potatoes. I just pan fried the chicken marinated in RedHot with a little olive oil and added it on top of the potatoes with the cheese, bacon, and green onions. Delicious! Will make this again.
I doubled the sauce, dividing it as I coated 9 medium potatoes, then used the second half to coat 3.96 lbs of chicken because that is what I had on hand. I am glad I did! This was ssoo good, even my extremely hard to please fiancee approved. I did serve sour cream on the side that we ended up mixing into our individual servings. Thank you for a delicious new recipe!
I have made this recipe twice and both times the family loved it. I love how easy this is to make. I love red potatoes and used them instead of Yukon gold. I.added a couple of dashes of red pepper flakes because we love spice. I served it with collard greens. Great recipe.
I was in the mood for Buffalo chicken, but I needed more to make it a meal, so I was just going to roast some potatoes. Then I found this recipe! Just what I needed rolled into one. My amounts were less, since it was just for two, but used more hot sauce (Frank's & Tabasco Buffalo; we like it hot)and omitted the cheese & bacon. Served with cut carrots & celery & blue cheese on the side. I'm thinking maybe I'll incorporate the carrots & celery into this casserole in the winter, with maybe some crumbled blue cheese on top. Great recipe, I will make this again!
This was a terrific hit with myself, husband and teenage son. I only made two small changes to the recipe. I used 2 Tablespoons of Frank's hot sauce vs the 6 and replaced the lost liquid volume with 4 more Tablespoons of olive oil. (I can only handle so much heat/spice). The second change is that I didn't preheat the sauce prior to pouring it over the potatoes.
Made it almost exactly as posted, but I added about 2T of ranch dressing to the sauce mixture to cool it down a little. I like dishes with potatoes since they're cheap and I'm a student (but really, everyone likes cheap stuff, right?) but they can get a little bland. I didn't have bacon or chives, but this was still very much not bland.
Took this dish to a group potluck and it was scraped clean and not enough for seconds. I made this exactly as recipe said but did brown the chicken for a few minutes before topping potatoes. (Raw chicken on top of cooked potatoes is something I can't do, although it probably would be fine.) The changes I would make is a tad less hot sauce and after heating the sauce and spices, I would pour and toss 2/3 of mixture with potatoes and 1/3 with the chicken separately and not in pan as there isn't enough sauce left in pan for chicken after tossing potatoes...or increase the sauce by 1/2 and follow the recipe directions. Don't skip the bacon or green onion and serve with ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
Great recipe! Hubby and I loved it and since we were cooking for two I made a half batch, which was perfect! The only thing i did different was to cook the chicken first in the remaining sauce then added it to the baked potatoes. It saves a little bit of baking time!
My family LOVES this recipe and it's become expected on Friday nights. It's great the way it is, but over the past year I've made some changes to it. I'm trying to lose weight, so now I use only 1T olive oil and 1/3 cup chicken broth. It makes very little difference in taste, but reduces the calories significantly, especially since we only get 7 servings from this and not 10. I leave out the salt. I partially cook the chicken in the pan with the leftover spice mixture. And finally, one day I didn't feel like cutting up the potatoes, so I used a French fry cutter instead. The kids loved it and now they always volunteer to cut the potatoes into fries for me, so that's what we do now. This recipe is a definitely winner in our house.
I made this, as written, the other night and both my husband and I loved it. Oh, I didn't add the salt but that's a personal preference. I felt the hot sauce, cheese and bacon would have ample sodium for our taste and it did. If I served it to guests I would probably suggest to them what I always suggest regarding food I cook, "you may want/need more salt".
It was yummy. I loved it, my mom liked it but it was too spicy for her. Although I had to make more sauce mixture bc the potatoes took it all up but it's delicious. Oh I put ranch on top of it and it cooled it down a lot but I love spicy anyway. Next time I'll use Frank's red hot sauce instead of Texas Pete.
Loved it!!! Used low fat cheese and turkey bacon. Will use regular cheeses next time though because low fat doesn't melt as nice and goes abut dry. Also made some homemade blue cheese dressing to accompany. Yummy! Sliced potatoes thin in rounds and microwaved for a few minutes to save bake time before I coated with hot sauce mixture. They baked with a crisp which I loved. Family really enjoyed it too! Will make again for sure
My entire family loves this recipe so much that it has become a regular meal in my home. I did make one change I did not heat the sauce. I just coated the potatoes and then roasted them as written and it came out great.
Just made this while we were snowbound-5 star all the way-it was great as i had all the ingredients on hand-i too cooked my chicken before putting it on the potatoes-i actually baked the chicken at the same time the potato base was baking- and i also used Franks Buffalo sauce instead of the regular hot pepper sauce-the casserole was gone in no time and i know i'll be making this again-thanks mammal
Okay this is way too delicious to confine to potlucks and special occasions! I wouldn't have changed anything I I had the right ingredients on hand. That being said, I used franks hot sauce, I had no bacon :/ and I only had sharp cheddar. This was still amazing! I had a craving so I crunched up nacho Doritos mixed in.... Oh my sweet America Fabulous!!
I halved the recipe, used the Hooters wing sauce and it was delicious! Hubby loved it but, amazingly, so did I! I also did not add the bacon and the chopped scallions until after I took it out of the oven. That way the scallions stayed fresh and the bacon didn't get over-crisp. We topped with a little bit of sour cream. Great flavor combination!
Twice in a week I found recipes on here that got a full four thumbs from my family. Truly something to celebrate! The only actual change I made was in the amount of the hot pepper sauce. I just splashed in enough so that it seemed right, but we tend to like thing spicier. I wound up doubling the "marinade" recipe since there was nothing left to saute the chicken chunks in after doing the potatoes. I then cooked the chicken so that it was at least cooked on all sides with no pink showing before transferring it to the oven for the final bake. Even with the extra hot sauce I used it bakes up very mild, so have plenty of extra on hand if you like a true buffalo kick.
Made this recipe almost exactly as written. Added some green peppers but that's it. It was super yummy and we all couldn't quit eating it. But it was so hot that it made our tender tummy's sick. The left overs are even better. We topped it with ranch dressing but it still didn't take enough heat away. I probably will still make it again though it was that good!
Like many others, I modified the methodology. I cut up potatoes and used about half a bottle of wing sauce to coat them. Into a hot oven to begin baking. I fried 4 pieces of bacon and then browned the chicken. I put the chicken on a separate baking pan in the oven. When they were both done, I used the remaining sauce on the chicken and added it to the potatoes. Then topped with cheese and bacon. Back in the oven for 5 minutes to melt the cheese then added the green onions. It was a MAJOR hit with my husband and son. A little hot for me, but tasted great.
I made this last night for my husband for our anniversary dinner and we both just loved it! I will most definitely be making this again! Being from western NY I do love me some Frank's Hot Sauce. The potatoes were a but more spicy since they seemed to soak up the sauce more than the chicken did but a little ranch dressing on the side took care of that. Fantastic recipe-I'm so glad I found it!
My family and myself loved this recipe. However I did the same using franks wing sauce to marinade only the chicken. The potatoes I took and tossed with olive oil and two ranch packets,and roasted and followed the remaining steps as usual.
I altered a couple things with great success. No Bacon. I used half potatoes and half cauliflower pieces. I precooked the potatoes and cauliflower and the chicken to speed up the process. My hot sauce was a combo of ingredients I had in the house (isolation and all). My hot sauce was made with sriracha sauce with some ground red hot pepper mixed in. I also used finely chopped hot peppers and sprinkled that over the meal. OMG it was enough for four, but two of us cleared that pan! and with the reduced calories, I stayed in budget for the day~
My husband LOVED this. I thought it was OK. I may have liked it better had I not had to smell it cooking for so long. This was pretty labor-intensive as written. I will try with some shortcuts next time.
I just tried this recipe. I made a few modifications. First, made the sauce as directed for the potatoes, then roasted the potatoes at 450 for 40 minutes. Made additional sauce for the chicken but added a few tbs of butter then added the chicken to soak up the flavors. Started with a whole roasted chicken and cut it into bite size pieces after removing the skin. This saved a step and I didn't like the idea of putting raw chicken on the potatoes. After I took the completed dish out of the oven, added a fried egg to the top. It added just the thing needed to take away any dryness. Will definitely make this again.....but for brunch I think.
Instead of following the directions above..I fried the potatoes in grease, I chopped the bacon up into little pieces with onions and fried it together...while all this was happening I soaked the chicken + the spices in the hot sauce in a bowl cut up....then i cooked the chicken in the bacon and onion grease...I used sharp cheddar ontop and put it in the oven for 10 minutes then turned the broiler on for a few just to make the top a little brown it turned out really really good oh and i used yellow sweet onion instead... i would consider putting sour cream and chives ontop
I did not make any changes to the recipe. It seemed like everything tasted the same. It was good, but not awesome. It was labor intensive and created a pile of dishes. Also, cooking the chicken in the sauce while the potatoes were in the oven was imperative because it would never have cooked in 15 min at 400.
I randomly found this recipe after I had just picked up a huge batch of red skin potatoes at the farmers market. I followed the recipe exactly and it was perfect the chicken was cooked perfect with the times and temperatures given. I love buffalo chicken and it wasn't too spicy for my roommate. Everyone was so impressed with my casserole-making abilities. I will definitely make this again.
