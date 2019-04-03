Buffalo Chicken and Roasted Potato Casserole

This recipe was passed to me by a friend whose husband loved Buffalo wings and baked potatoes. I made it for the first time for my crew of boys and it was a big hit. Being a single working mom and short on time, I made some shortcuts to the recipe and to my surprise, it tasted even better.

Recipe by mammak

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 500 degrees F (260 degrees C). Spray a 9x13-inch baking dish with cooking spray.

  • Heat hot pepper sauce, olive oil, garlic powder, black pepper, paprika, and salt in a large skillet over low heat, stirring until thoroughly combined. Turn off heat. Toss potatoes in batches with the hot pepper sauce mixture to coat and use a slotted spoon to transfer potatoes to the prepared baking dish. Leave remaining sauce in skillet. Mix chicken into remaining sauce and allow to marinate while potatoes roast.

  • Bake potatoes until tender inside and crisp and brown outside, 45 to 50 minutes, stirring every 10 to 15 minutes.

  • Reduce oven heat to 400 degrees F (205 degrees C).

  • Spread chicken cubes over roasted potatoes. Sprinkle Mexican cheese blend, cooked bacon, and green onions over chicken. Return to oven and bake until chicken is cooked through and the cheese topping is bubbling, about 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
501 calories; protein 34.4g; carbohydrates 33.8g; fat 25.5g; cholesterol 92.5mg; sodium 1244.8mg. Full Nutrition
