Turkey Giblet Gravy

Turkey giblets and flavorful pan drippings from your roasted turkey team up to make the most delicious turkey gravy for your Thanksgiving meal.

By Bryn Audrey

Credit: Meredith Food Studio
Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr 15 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Ingredients (yields 8 servings)
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine turkey giblets, neck, and 4 cups water in a saucepan; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low and simmer until broth is reduced to 3 cups, about 1 hour.

  • Strain broth and reserve 1/2 cup of giblets.

  • Whisk 1/2 cup cold water and cornstarch together in a small bowl until smooth.

  • Combine strained broth and turkey drippings in a saucepan over medium heat. Whisk in cornstarch mixture and bring to a boil.

  • While broth is coming to a boil, finely chop giblets.

  • Reduce heat to low; stir chopped giblets and hard-cooked egg into the gravy and season with salt and black pepper. Simmer until gravy is thickened, about 5 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
324 calories; protein 7.2g; carbohydrates 5.8g; fat 29.9g; cholesterol 140.8mg; sodium 31.8mg. Full Nutrition
