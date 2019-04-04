Turkey Giblet Gravy
Turkey giblets and flavorful pan drippings from your roasted turkey team up to make the most delicious turkey gravy for your Thanksgiving meal.
This recipe is easy and delicious. I usually leave out the hard boiled egg however.Read More
Followed directions but it turned out extremely gelatinous. Taste was ok but couldn't eat it.Read More
This recipe is easy and delicious. I usually leave out the hard boiled egg however.
Seemed a little heavy on the corn starch. I am thinking this is the cause of some of the negative comments. I backed it off to 4 tablespoons and was much more like gravy as I know it. Will try 3 tablespoons next time. Also, the water quality makes a difference. I now use Reverse Osmosis purified water(I have an RO system). Makes a difference in many dishes.
This was the best giblet gravy I have ever tasted. My family has never consumed my giblet gavy in the past. This one they ate every bit of it and were wishing for more. It made a medium sized bowl full of gravy. I'll double it next year so there will be plenty for my very large family.
simple creamy and delicious
I’ve made this the last few years as written except I do not strain the broth since it is gravy. My family loves the flavor. While I use my grandmother’s cornbread dressing I’ve ditched her gravy recipe for this recipe.
I followed this recipe to a T and it is delicious.
Very easy to make and the result was delicious! Like some of the other reviewers, I lightened up on the cornstarch, but other than that, a snap!
I am a Giblet fan now...
This recipe was easy and very tasty! I went with the advice of another post and used 3tsp of cornstarch instead. As the gravy sits, it thickens. It was great!
After reading reviews, I adjusted the cornstarch. So it was not super thick, like my grandmother’s, but it had the wonderful flavor I remember.
Love the receipt, had all the ingredients needed in the pantry. This was my first time ever making giblet gravy and it turned out good.
This was supper easy and extremely yummy!! I never made or ate turkey giblets gravy before and I will definitely eat this and make it again??
This turned into a gelatinous mess. Tasted ok, but felt like a film of it was stuck to my palate until the next morning.
Easy to make and a great recipe!!!
I followed recipe exactly, big mistake. The amount of cornstarch was too much making the "gravy" very gelatinous and runny at the same time, like a jello soup. Thanks but no thanks, I will go a different route next time.
An amazing gravy! I am one who consistently fails every time I try to make gravy! It was delicious and everyone loved it!!!
I think the starch should be cut in half. I usually follow all directions the first time and the taste was great but I like my gravy a little more runny...
I didn't have corn starch at home so I used potato meal. I didn't measure anything, but it turned out great! Thanks!
Loved it. No changes made or desired.
