Sweet Potato Cupcakes with Toasted Marshmallow Frosting

These spiced fall cupcakes are a riff on the classic Thanksgiving casserole. These days, I tend to like savory sweet potato dishes with the meal, but marshmallowy cupcakes make a terrific fall dessert! Store any leftover cupcakes in the refrigerator.
A couple of notes: I use unsalted butter, and canned sweet potato puree works great if you don't want to cook and mash fresh ones. Also, I spray the half cup measure with cooking spray which makes the marshmallow fluff easier to get out. The recipe makes just enough frosting to top 12 cupcakes; if your egg whites are small or you like a lot of frosting, you might want to double the batch or use three egg whites.
I loved the flavor of the cupcakes and the marshmallow frosting, but the cupcakes were a bit dense. I don't know if I did something wrong (I don't think I did) since I followed the recipe exactly and I'm a relatively experienced baker. Overall, I probably won't try them again.
These are really good! I used a fresh yam. I peeled it and cut it up and cooked it in the mic for about six minutes. One large yam yields about one cup. I read one of the other reviews about the runny frosting and if you do not whip the egg whites long enough on the double boiler it will be runny. Also make sure that your pan and utensils are grease free. A plain round #12 tip will let you pipe high marshmallow like peaks. Also, I ended up with enough batter for 18 2 1/2 standard cupcakes and the frosting recipe was enough to frost them all.
Yummy! Very, very yummy! I ended up with enough batter to make 6 mini cupcakes in addition to the 12 regular sized ones, and I filled the cups pretty much to the top. That was the easy part. Then I got to the frosting, and it was a bit of a disaster. I assume I did not beat it long enough, even though I set my kitchen timer to ensure I went the whole 7 minutes. It looked to me as though peaks were forming, but apparently they weren't stiff enough, as the result was a VERY runny frosting! So I set to work trying to thicken it by adding powdered sugar. I stuck it in the fridge for awhile, and it set up somewhat...still, I ended up with more of a glaze than a frosting. Since the glaze/frosting was sticky, I went ahead and put some mini marshmallows on top and put them under the broiler as directed. They taste amazing! I am sure the frosting error was mine, and I will try again, making sure stiff peaks form before I proceed. Also, next time I think I will up the spices just a notch, because I love the spicy flavors of Fall so much! Thanks for a fun and scrumptious recipe Doughgirl8 :)
I really loved this recipe, the cupcakes were DELICIOUS. I used canned sweet potatoes instead of fresh, and they still tasted really good. The one thing I had a real problem with was stabalized the frosting. I mixed it for at least a half an hour and tried heating it, but I couldn't get it to be that fluffy marshmallow texture. But other than that, this recipe was amazing!
These cupcakes were absolutely delicious!! I made them for Thanksgiving, but used cream cheese frosting instead of the marshmallow and they were a huge hit!! Sprinkle a little bit of walnuts on top and you'll have people begging for more! : ) I will definitely be making these again!
Super delicious! I also had problems with the frosting :( I must have not had the egg whites whippppped stiff enough. Once I added the crème goodbye shape, goodbye stiff peaks. It was still yummy frosting and turned out lovely after toasting.
Really good, even though omitted the marshmallow frosting and used a caramel drizzle type frosting. I used canned yams like another reviewer did, and I got the ones in syrup by accident, so I drained the syrup and washed any residue off the yams. Also, ran out of muffin liners so just sprayed the pan with cooking spray, no problems with sticking. I will definitely make again.
Make these you won't be disappointed:))) they'll be begging for more:) I have made this recipe dozens of times. Everyone we have made them for raves about the flavor and the texture . They do come out perfect every time:) . Here are a few minor things we do differently . Unsalted butter No salt in recipe Milk is unsweetened coconut almond milk because it's in the house My husband makes cream cheese frosting for them instead of the traditional marshmallow. Thank you for the recipe, makes us look great every time & everywhere we bring them:))))
I am so glad I made a double batch because these cupcakes are outstanding. Perfectly spiced, not too sweet and nice and moist. The marshmallow frosting was excellent, plus fun to torch. I also made a caramel frosting that was very good on the cakes. These will be a regular for my fall baking. Thanks, Doughgirl8
These cupcakes are like the best spice cake, sweet potato casserole and pumpkin pie you've ever had rolled into one palm-sized ball of deliciousness. They are really fantastic and I can't wait to try making them myself!
Most unique cupcakes ive ever made. I used white sweet potatoes..baked in oven for 45 min at 425 then turned off heat and left in for 30 more min. Theres probably an easier way to do this but i wanted to get the best flavor. Followed the rest of the recipe exactly and everything came out great. I was able to make 17 standard size cupcakes and had enough frosting for all. Will make this again for thanksgiving!
This is the second time I've made this recipe now, and it's fantastic. The first time I made it as cupcakes (which were wonderful), and this time I made it into a 3 layer 6" cake. Making the recipe as stated gave me 3 even 6-inch cake layers, that needed 28 minutes to bake--and the perfect amount of frosting to frost the inside and outside of the cake as well. Didn't need to change anything except bake time to make it into a cake instead. I do roast my sweet potato instead of boiling it--and I feel that gives a stronger sweet potato flavor which comes through brilliantly. I also use only 1 cup brown sugar in the cake, and this time I added 1/2 tsp cardamom alongside the other spices. I then used a kitchen torch to toast the frosting instead of trying to mess with it beneath the broiler this time (I used the broiler when I made this into cupcakes, however, and that worked great too.) Overall: this cake is good! Can't say enough good about this recipe--so make and bake it; you won't regret it!
Yes. I have tried this recipe. It's fun to make but u must remember it takes time. I used my mini cupcake pan. Yummy n so pretty on a beautiful dish.I did add a splash of pumpkin spice to the frosting. About eight of a teaspoon.
Awesome recipe!!! I chose not to make cupcakes but 3 small loaves instead. They turned out beautiful, light, fluffy, and very tasty. This is the first time making this recipe and I did use cake flour instead of all purpose flour. So I don't know if that changes the texture of the cake. The flavor of the cake is perfect. You can really taste the sweet potato. My family loved it and I will be taking one loaf to share at work. Great recipe for those who love sweet potatoes. Thank you.
I doubled the recipe and made it into a cake. It was DELICIOUS!!! It smelled so good that while I was baking it and when it was cooling on Thanksgiving everyone kept asking what I made. One aunt even touched it! The topping was a bit difficult as we didn’t have a hand mixer. We decided to try to whip it by hand...seemed to work ok. We didn’t have the marshmallow creme and substituted it with some miniature marshmallows and mixed them in. I ended up burning the top a bit because I used the broiler and it burnt the middle. It made the house smell like yummy s’mores! The cake was a hit!!!
The cake itself is great. Perfect amount of spice, and perfectly moist. The frosting seemed a little time consuming, so I opted for a marshmallow cream cheese frosting from a different recipe. So. Good.
These were so moist and delicious, but dense! My only problem was that my frosting completely failed; it wasn't puffy at all - just soupy. So, I just dipped the cupcakes in it like icing, NBD. I will make them again, for sure, but I think I will only fill the muffin cups half-way so that they aren't so heavy.
Sweet Potato Cupcakes with Toasted Marshmallow Frosting
Servings Per Recipe: 12 Calories: 291.9
% Daily Value *
protein: 4.6g 9 %
carbohydrates: 48.8g 16 %
dietary fiber: 1.1g 4 %
sugars: 27g
fat: 8.9g 14 %
saturated fat: 5.3g 27 %
cholesterol: 48.4mg 16 %
vitamin a iu: 2141IU 43 %
niacin equivalents: 2mg 15 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 5 %
vitamin c: 1.2mg 2 %
folate: 39.3mcg 10 %
calcium: 91.1mg 9 %
iron: 1.7mg 9 %
magnesium: 15.3mg 6 %
potassium: 143.1mg 4 %
sodium: 346.9mg 14 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 18 %
calories from fat: 80.3
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.