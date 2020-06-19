Sweet Potato Cupcakes with Toasted Marshmallow Frosting

Yummy! Very, very yummy! I ended up with enough batter to make 6 mini cupcakes in addition to the 12 regular sized ones, and I filled the cups pretty much to the top. That was the easy part. Then I got to the frosting, and it was a bit of a disaster. I assume I did not beat it long enough, even though I set my kitchen timer to ensure I went the whole 7 minutes. It looked to me as though peaks were forming, but apparently they weren't stiff enough, as the result was a VERY runny frosting! So I set to work trying to thicken it by adding powdered sugar. I stuck it in the fridge for awhile, and it set up somewhat...still, I ended up with more of a glaze than a frosting. Since the glaze/frosting was sticky, I went ahead and put some mini marshmallows on top and put them under the broiler as directed. They taste amazing! I am sure the frosting error was mine, and I will try again, making sure stiff peaks form before I proceed. Also, next time I think I will up the spices just a notch, because I love the spicy flavors of Fall so much! Thanks for a fun and scrumptious recipe Doughgirl8 :)