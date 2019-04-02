Creamy White Chili
This white chicken chili crockpot recipe makes the best chili I have ever had. It is so delicious, and everyone raves about how good it tastes. Don't count on leftovers!
I made this for a chili cook-off and it tied for 1st place! I even used 3 cans of canned chicken, drained. I cooked the onion and garlic and chicken together in the olive oil, then added that and the rest of the ingredients to my crock-pot, following the directions at the end for adding the sour cream and whipping cream when the crock-pot was off. Will make this again!Read More
I just made this for my family. They thought it would be thicker and so did I. The flavor was great but we wanted a thicker chili consistency. It was more like soup. I followed the recipe to a T. When I saw the soupy texture I tried to thicken it. Didn't really do the trick. I will let it boil down a little next time and puree a couple cans of the beans with some broth. Needs some tweaking for our tastes.Read More
I made this yesterday in my crock pot. Put everything but the sour cream and cream in and let it simmer all day. I left the chicken breasts whole and pulled them out when I got home from work and shredded them, then returned them to the slow cooker with the last two ingredients. Only change I made as far as ingredients was using half and half instead of cream. I also sprinkled some fresh cilantro on top. My husband took one bite and fairly squealed with joy. This was easy and delicious. Best white chili ever!
My family gobbled this up tonight. It was fantastic. I did modify it just a bit. For starters I added onion, green pepper, minced garlic, chicken and olive oil to the pan and cooked for about 10-15 minutes. Meanwhile, I drained the great northern beans ( I was afraid of soup like consistency instead of hearty chili) and corn. I also used Swanson's Mexican Tortilla Flavor Infused Broth ( includes flavors of monterey jack cheese, lime, cayenne pepper, cumin, toasted corn, jalapeno, and paprika). I put all ingredients into a crockpot and cooked on high for 2 hours. Once done I added just enough heavy whipping cream to give it that cream like texture without overbearing the rest of the flavors. I saved the sour cream for the side because my son dislikes sour cream. It is delicious with and without sour cream. I topped with cilantro, a sprinkle of monterey jack cheese, and served lime flavored tortillas on the side. This is my husbands new favorite chili recipe and mine as well. Thanks for a great recipe!
My family LOVED this recipe! I substituted pinto beans instead of the northern beans, added shredded cheese, and served with honey corbread ~ delish. Sorry, the photo I added is not the best but I would definitely recommend anyone trying this. Good luck! My vote is 5 stars.
Simple and tasty! I used a cooked turkey breast from our deli, and did not add the cream. I also used low fat sour cream to cut more calories. I only used one can of green chilis, which was perfect for our family. The mix of spices is wonderful and my husband raved about it. Will be my White Chili recipe from now on.
This is a really yummy recipe! I made several changes including using a lb of ground chicken instead of using chicken chunks. I also mixed in a 1/2 lb of spicy chicken Italian sausage to add a little more flavor. I saw another poster who suggested adding a green bell pepper, so I substituted that for one of the cans of green chilis. And I added a bag of frozen white corn too because I love chunky chili, and I subbed chipotle pepper for the cayenne just to add a little more smokey flavor. And since I like my chili a little thicker than the consistency of the original recipe, I let the meat mixture simmer in my crock pot for about an hour and then added the corn, beans, milk, sour cream, and about 4 tablespoons of cornstarch and let it simmer for another 30 minutes or so. It thickened up perfectly. I served with a pan of homemade buttermilk cornbread...and this dinner was super yummy for me and my hubby! Perfect way to ring in the fall. :)
i made changes...nothing drastic. i mashed one of the cans of great beans, i used almost a whole left-over roto chicken, only i can of the green chilies, sauted about a third of a cup sweet red bell pepper, a can with the liquid of sweet whole kernel white corn and then eye-balled the chicken stock needed to keep it from sticking while bringing it to a boil. left it on low after the boil for @ an hour. it was delicious. i added the sour cream and heavy cream to the indiviual bowls. i preferred it without the cream. excellent use for simple left-overs. i bet it would freeze excellent without the sour and heavy cream, which could be added after defrosting.
I recently won 1st place in a Chili cook off with this recipe. I didn't change a thing!
This was delicious and easy. I like that you don't have to have precooked chicken... saves a step. I added an extra can of beans, used fat-free sour cream, and subbed in evaporated milk for the cream, just to make it a little healthier. My whole family loved it! Served with grated cheddar and crushed tortilla chips. My kids told me it was amazing!
This recipe is sooo good! It has such a wonderful, rich, full flavor. My family wants it again tonight, you know.. one of those type recipes. I doubled this recipe b/c I have a big family. After I cooked the chicken, onions & garlic, I put everything (not sour cream or whipping cream) in the crockpot on low. After a couple of hours, I turned the crockpot off and added the sour cream & whipping cream & added a few potato flakes. However, I don't really think the potato flakes were necessary. But if you wanted it thicker (some reviews said it was too thin), then you could thicken it up to your liking w/the flakes.
I made as is. I think the people leaving out creams are missing out!
I did some changing: added 1 can cream of chicken soup, 1 cup chicken broth vs. suggested, 1/2 C skim milk, green chiles on the side so it wasn't too spicy for the kids. I browned the chicken in the garlic and onions with some chicken seasonings. Then threw it into the crockpot with all the remaining ingredients and cooked on low for 3 hours. For toppers, shredded pepper jack and shredded cheddar (didn't use heavy cream or sour cream) it was fabulous
My son made this recipe, and we all loved it! Just wanted more for leftovers, next time we will double it. He used half and half instead of heavy cream because thats all we had. Soup was a little thin I think, because of that. Next time I might try adding a bit of flour to thicken the soup. We all went back for seconds, will definitely be making this one again! Have been looking for a white bean chili, and I found it!
So delish! Have made this twice now (in one weekend!) left out the whipping cream both times because I didn't have any and honestly didn't miss it nor it's calories. Also, used pinto beans one of the times AND simmered it in my crockpot for several hours before adding sour cream! Easy peasy, I tell ya!
My family absolutely loved this recipe. I added yellow and white corn and green bell pepper. I kept everything else the same. I will definitely be making this again :-)
Really good. I made mine in a crockpot. Sauted the onions, green chiles, and garlic in hot oil then added to crock pot with chicken. Allowed chicken to cook and shredded it after about 4 hours. Added beans, chicken broth and dry seasonings/herbs. Cooked for a couple hours more on low for 2 hours and then added cream. Instead of whipping cream I added mexican crema. This is definitely a keeper. Yum. Topped it off with chili powder and shredded cheese to serve.
Im not really a fan of chilie but I live white sauces. When I saw this I thought I will try it. Im so glad I did it is hands down one of the best things I have made. I read in a review that someone made the white chilie for a chilie cookoff and it won first place. I can defferently believe that. I did use shreaded cheese I mixed in the sauce. I also added corn. Then made homemade corn bread for dipping. This recipe is worth try!
My kids love this recipe! I add one can of green enchilada sauce and omit the whipping cream. Delicious!
Don't mess around, just go ahead and make a triple batch! I'ts that good! I used rotisserie chicken and left out one can of green chilis just because I was afraid of the heat, and it worked well for us. This is a wonderful recipe, and so easy. I can't wait to make it again!
The sour cream and cream really killed it. It smelled amazing while cooking, but after adding the cream and sour cream, that is all it tasted like. Very soupy too. I might try this again without those ingredients. Look at the 5 star reviews! Half didn't follow the recipe.
Very good! I ended up cooking mine in a crock pot. Cooked the chicken in the broth for a few hours. Shredded the chicken and Then added everything else. I took a short cut and used dried minced onions and garlic powder. Also added another can of beans and shredded cheddar on top of each bowl. This is a very good recipe. I think you could add extra sour cream instead of the heavy cream if you didn't have any.
I just made this recipe and it was awesome, great alternative for regular chili, I did use only one can of the green chiles but bumped up the spices a little, used half and half instead of the cream and doubled the recipe and am I glad I did. Everyone really liked it,and wondered why I've never made it before! I will definitely be making this one again.....
This was a good base. I don't eat meat (I'm okay with meat by-products and meat flavor though), so I left out the chicken and added turnips, parsnips, and cauliflower (all cut into decent sized wedges {what I would call "rustic chunks"}). I had to add a little extra broth, cream, and seasonings to cook the veggies well and keep a good chili flavor. I boiled until the veggies were nice and soft and I served it with the sour cream, guacamole and shredded cheese. The family loved it, didn't miss the meat at all (the rest of the family are meat eaters and hate when I go vegetarian (or flexetarian in this case). It was enjoyed all around!
Have made this a couple of times, and we love it! Quick, easy, and with ingredients that we always have on hand. My only change is to reduce the salt by 50%. Also, I have made with both canned and dried great northern beans. Canned is quick, but my preference is to use the dried beans. We serve with crusty french bread - great for dipping!
Wonderful, excellent, loved it!! Used only one cup of chicken broth(wanted it thick), extra garlic and one cup of sour cream no whipping cream as I didn't have any on hand. It was perfect. No leftovers!!!:-)
This was absolutely delicious! Made it twice, once with ground chicken and once with cut up chicken. The ground chicken made it even better. Will definitely be making this again with the ground chicken. The whole family loved this one!
I liked this recipe and my husband loved it. I didn't have sour cream or whipping cream so I substituted with 4oz. cream cheese and a cup of whole milk. Also, I used pinto and light kidney beans in place of Northern beans. I chose to do it in the crockpot instead of on the stove, probably for a total of 4-5 hours. It was yummy!
I really enjoyed this recipe and will make it again with a few variations though. I would shred the chicken, add corn and diced tomatoes and use regular whipping cream instead of heavy. I also think you could cut down on the cream and sour cream.
The only changes I made were to use half and half instead of heavy whipping cream, and I cut back on the cayenne, as several people in the group were very sensitive to heat. I was a little concerned, having grabbed the lowest sodium of everything, but it was phenomenal! I doubled the recipe and 7 adults who said they were "kinda full on snacks" devoured it.
I made this last night and all I can say is WOW! It felt like a sin to eat alone. I did make some adjustments to suit what I had on hand. Instead of Cayenne pepper I used re Chili powder, used basil and rosemary instead of oregano, and I used ground turkey instead of chicken breast. It came out amazing. There is no chili like thickness which was fine with me. I will make this again. I might make my beans in the crock pot with the onions and fresh green chili. The aroma is enough to make you wanna just jump in the pot to go to town!
I have been using this recipe for a couple of years. It is so good. My family loves it. Today, I went with fat free sour cream and fat free half n half (instead of heavy whipping cream) to reduce the calories. It was still awesome!
5 star plus! I made this for a chili cook off and took 2nd out of about 30 chilis. I cut the salt in half and smoked whole, skinned chickens instead of just using the breasts. I cooked the onions, etc., in a pan as directed, but after that, I slow cooked everything else in a large roaster. I made this recipe times 8. That took 5 whole chickens. I thought it was a bit runny, so prior to adding in the creams, I mixed up cornstarch with chicken broth (about 1 Tbsp per batch) and brought to a boil. Then added in the creams. Fantastic and I will be making again.
This was really good! Previous reviews mentioned that it was too "soupy", but I found it was just right after adding the creams. Excellent. Will make this version from now on. Thanks for sharing it!
My family of 6 loved it! The only regret was not having made a bigger portion than the default of 8 portions. 3 things done differently from the original but all 3 were suggestions from other reviews. 1. Shredded the meat from a store bought rotisserie chicken 2. Added 1 can of Sweet Corn Kernels 3. Used Half and Half in place of heavy cream. Very easy to prepare. This is an easy go-to recipe we'll be using again!
Great tasting combination of spices, but the heavy cream/sour cream at the end seemed like overkill. I added a little celery and some red and yellow peppers, diced fine, then tossed in a little cream of chicken soup. Left the sour cream as an optional topping.
Great recipe, I made a few tweaks and it was great!! I had left over shredded chicken from street tacos so used that and the texture was great. I used one can black beans and 1 can northern beans and some frozen corn. I just like the color and taste better. I used light sour cream and no cream, just a bit of extra chicken stock to make the texture right at the end. I also put it all in crock pot since my chicken was cooked and put it on low for 2 hours and added the sour cream the last 30 mins. I added a bit more cumin and oregano too after tasting but super recipe!
I have been making this chili for over 30 years now and every time I make this everyone asks for the recipe. Now, I do add at least one more can of beans to this along with another can of chopped green chilies. My family likes this a little bit on the spicy side. Serve this with a good crusty bread and some butter and you are in heaven. My husband and I entered into a Chili contest and he made his traditional style chili and I made this one. It was funny because I won First Place and he won Second Place!! We serve this year round also. Needless to say this will always be a keeper in the family cookbook. Please note that this recipe comes out more like a soup consistency and not thick like traditional Chili.
I got this recipe about 17 years ago from my husband's boss' wife, and have been making it ever since. It is absolutely THE BEST white chili recipe ever. I take it to chili suppers all the time and the crock pot is always scraped clean and everyone wants the recipe. The key is the sour cream and heave cream at the end DO NOT leave those out!!!
I made this recipe pretty much as is except that I parboiled the chicken first and shredded. The soup is very flavorful and not overly creamy which I was worried about. Definitely a keeper.
Absolutely delish- family loves this one. I've also used diced pork, since we have a poultry allegry in our family, and it is fantastic with either.
One secret ingredient I add....not so secret now..add 1 teaspoon good unsweetened cocoa powder. Sounds odd, but makes it unbelievably gourmet. Trust me..be brave, do it! I also add 1 can new diced potatoes. For events and parties I triple the recipe and it's enough to feed a hungry boys swim team ;) AMAZING. PICK THIS RECIPE
SOOOO yummy!!! I doubled the recipe. Used two defrosted chicken breasts and 2 frozen because I forgot to take extra out to defrost. I cooked this in a crock pot - chicken at the bottom, then chicken broth, rinsed beans (only had two cans of Great Northern, so also used 2 cans of pinto beans), green chilies, onions, garlic, and all seasonings. Cooked on high for 4 hours. About 3.5-4 hours, shredded chicken and added heavy whipping cream and sour cream. Had finely chopped cilantro, green onions, shredded cheddar cheese, and sour cream for toppings. It was seriously amazing! People who don't usually like white chicken chili tried it and really liked it too! Super delish with the cilantro topping!
A zippy, creamy fiber and protein rich main course chili.
Very good. I doubled the recipe and eliminated the heavy cream and sour cream. I let people put their own sour cream on top. Also, to thicken it up a bit I added a rue to it - single batch use 4 Tbs butter and flour to make rue, for double batch use a full stick of buttter- 8TBS and 8 TBS flour. I added at the end and blended it well. Another option to try would be to sprinkle several TBS of flour over the chicken onion mixture before adding chicken stock.
We left out the cream to cut calories and boiled the chicken, celery and onion before adding everything else. It was a huge hit among guests at a large party.
This chili was a huge hit with the BF. He demanded that I make more and stated that he could eat it everyday! Don't know about that but it's a great recipe. I used 2 cans of Cannelloni beans and one can of White beans and I felt that the chili tasted better everyday--it lasted three days in our household. I feel that the sour cream and cream added a nice dimension to the recipe but one or the other could probably be omitted. I also served with corn bread. I will be making this again and soon.
I used ground turkey instead of chicken fat free sour cream low sodium chicken broth also add cream of chicken tiny bit of flour to thicken and red pepper flake and evaporated milk instead of heavy cream so it's kinda a healthier version sooooo awesome
I love this recipe! I usually make it when I roast a whole chicken and have leftover already cooked meat. Just a few minor changes: I only use one can of green chiles and then toss in some bell pepper (I dice and freeze peppers from my own garden). Cannellini beans instead of Great Northern. I sometimes cut back on the chicken broth if I want it a bit thicker. And no cayenne pepper because my husband doesn't like pepper. I saute the onion and garlic first and throw everything in the crockpot on low for the day. I don't add the whipping cream and just a spoonful of sour cream and shredded cheese on top of a bowlful. Nice to have dinner ready when I walk in the door.
Bomb.com
I made this for the first time today. It was absolutely delicious! The whole family had seconds. We garnish with a spoonful of sour cream and a little mozzarella cheese. It was very easy to make and I had almost all the ingredients on hand!
Definitely a keeper! Will be making this again.
I omitted the chiles but otherwise stuck to the recipe and found it very bland and lacking full flavor.
First let me explain that following a recipe and/or cooking of any kind has always been a challenge for me. Occasionally I’ll find a recipe with ingredients that I’ve actually heard of. & steps that seem easy to follow, however I normally mess it up somehow. This chili is hands-down the most delicious thing I’ve ever made in my 45 years on this earth! It’s even more delicious reheated and I’ve actually won a chili cook off with this recipe. Who would’ve thought that I could EVER win a cooking.contest!? I LOVE this chili and I make it year round!
This was sooooo good! The basic recipe is fantastic! However I did change a few things. I used both chicken breast as well as boneless chicken thighs. I also made my Northern beans from scratch (soak overnight, boil down with onion, garlic, etc.) instead of using the canned beans. I also used fresh Peppers instead of the canned green chilies. I used habanero peppers and long green hot peppers. My Supermarket was out of Chili Peppers. I could definitely see what one of the users said about it being soupy but I just let it boil down until some of the liquid evaporated. I paired this with black rice and garnished with cilantro. It was to die for! I will definitely make this again!
Yum!! This chili was a huge hit at our house. Everyone loved it. I will be making this one again and again.
I've made this many times and have won 3 chili cookoffs with it. However I got it from another source many years ago. Thanks for sharing!
Really good base recipe. It lends itself well to being changed up. If you want it less soupy, use less broth. I also put in potatoes, carrots, corn, mushrooms, and when I have them green, red and orange peppers. Stirring in some chopped kale or spinach adds a healthy touch. Cumin is a must to give it that chili flavour. I've also made this in my Instant Pot, and for that, if using canned beans, put them in after cooking to keep them from getting mushy. If you need to thicken, use instant potato flakes...that works like a charm without changing the flavours. If using the Instant Pot, saute your onion, garlic, mushrooms and chicken together before adding in the stock and finishing the cooking. I then do 8-10 minutes pressure and switch it to slow cook mode for 30-60 minutes. If I'm hungry, the faster time works.
I had ground turkey on hand so I exchanged that for the chicken. I used 14oz of hot water with 2 cubes of chicken buillion. I followed the rest of the recipe but left out the whipping cream or evaporated milk. I considered adding corn but changed my mind because the liquid had simmered away. I did not have a problem with consistency; actually it was thick and hearty. If I were going to pour it over a noodle dish, i.e., orzo, ditalini, shells or other small pasta I would've added the evaporated milk because that's what I had in house. We like our chili over pasta but I decided we didn't need it with this recipe. I omitted the sour cream so that I could leave that decision to each person. I did add sour cream, extra green chilies, cilantro and cheese to my dish ~ Exceollente' A great, quick, easy to do, weeknight hearty meal. The next time I make this dish I am going to make the cream corn/corn, sour cream & butter cornbread using the Jiffy corn bread mix. That recipe is also delicious!
Very flavorful. I added low sodium broth and Better Than Bullion chicken flavor to it. I decreased the green chilies to one can for the kids and actually forgot to add the cream and sour cream. The pot was empty before I could add.
Great flavor! This has become one of my go-to recipes, as it doesn't require a ton of ingredients or time to make.
Fantastic recipe, I used a rotisserie chicken instead of cooking my own.
Weight Watchers folk! If you use FF chicken broth and FF sour cream and do not use the whipping cream (I just used FF sour cream), this is a 1 point meal! It's really yummy and very satisfying for 1 point!!
So good and creamy! Made mine in the crockpot.
My husband said it was the best thing I've ever made. It was amazing. I made it as is. Used the crock pot and added the cream and sour cream on a per bowl basis. Soooo good!
Too much sour cream for me. That's all I could taste. I reduced it by half and increase the cream. I also doubled the cumin. This was a better flavor for our crew.
Loved it! The cream and sour cream added a silky texture. The whole family enjoyed it. That's saying something with 5 children.
We really like it. It's rich with the sour cram and cream. Will add a little less broth next time. It had more of a soup consistency.
Excellent! The only thing I did differently was use light sour cream and instead of the heavy whipping cream I used half and half. Made for company and they all wanted the recipe.
Delicious although I was skeptical! I threw all the ingredients as listed into my crockpot for 6 hours on low, then I turned it to warm and added the cream. I didn't add the sour cream until I served it individually!
This was very good! No changes! To those that say it is too “soupy” - you need to cook the beans down a bit and mash them a little. It thickens right up!
Recipe was totally enjoyable and tasty. Simple to assemble and I always keep all these ingredients on hand, made nice for a partly dreary day in Southern Oregon. I will have to say, it was very runny for a chili. I will make again but I think I'll leave the heavy whipping cream as I feel was the reason the chili was runny. My family really loved the recipe very much.
Absolutely delish! Best white chili I've ever had. I left out the oregano because I didn't have any. Will most definitely make this over and over again!
This has become a favorite in my house. I use 1/4 of a leftover turkey breast and don't like hot sour cream so throw an extra can of beans in the blender to thicken it. I even have a bowl for breakfast on a cold day.
This chili was delish! The only changes that I made was adding mozzarella cheese and cracked pepper for garnishment! I accompanied my chili w/Sweet cornbread muffins.
Really good!!
PERFECTION! We really loved this recipe--and I am not usually a white chili person. This was really great and so easy--I just cooked the chicken and then threw it and all other ingredients into the crock pot for the day. The aroma was insanely delicious and was tempting me all day long!!! I will definitely make this again--THANK YOU!
Used some of the bulk package chicken breast meat I had in my fridge that I had cooked in my slow cooker instead of raw chicken, otherwise I followed this to a T and it is an awesome dish. Perfect comfort food for a blustery winter evening. Made corn muffins as the side, easy meal. I might throw in some corn next time and see how that goes. This recipe is a keeper and will be a staple dish around here, thanks!
I made this in the slow cooker and it's delicious. Served with tortilla chips and salsa on the side. Great warm comfy food.
This was the perfect blend of seasonings and cream. I topped this with colby jack cheese and served with Frito Scoops. This will definately be made in my kitchen!
Very Good. Next time make a double batch so that we have leftovers! Made just as directed except I used 1 c. whipping cream (wanted to use up). I served shredded Mexican Blend Cheese & tortilla chips on top. Not that spicy.
This recipe was very unique and I loved it. I ended up opting for a heathier version, so I used Greek Yogurt/Milk (equal parts) in place of the heavy cream, and Greek Yogurt in place of the sour cream. It was slightly bland the way it was so I added some Southwest spice. I also used bagged beans to save $ and already had them on hand, and will never do that again. LOVED THIS, and will definitely make it again (gave 4 as had to add more spice and flavor)
Very good flavor without making any changes. I put the uncooked chicken in the crockpot on low with the other ingredients and shredded it just before serving. Don't add the cream products until you are ready to serve. If you want it thicker, take out one cup of beans and mash them, then add them back. They will help thicken the broth.
The flavor of this was really good, but it came out more like a soup. I would add at least 1-2 more cans of beans next time.
Hesitated for a long time to make a white chili. Afraid I would be disappointed and wish I made regular chili. But this was so good!!! I used chicken thighs just because they are more flavorful and breasts can tend to get dry in the crock pot. Added some green pepper and jalapeño. Also used half and half because that is what I had available. Will make again!
ME LIKE! I took reviewer Barbara H-B's suggestion and made it in a crock pot. Placed chicken breasts (raw and not cut up) and all the other ingredients (except sour cream and heavy cream) in crock pot . Cooked until chicken was done then shredded the chicken and put back. Half hour before serving added the sour cream and heavy cream and mixed it all up. Only other change was I used 1/2 the suggested cayenne because my family is wimpy when it comes to spice - even then it was still too spicy for them, but I would go with the full amount if it was up to me.
I have been making this for years. I won 3rd prize in a chili cook-off with this recipe. However, I do agree that it can be thin, like a soup. What I now do is I mash one of the cans of beans into a paste and stir it into the broth. It's still not thick like a regular beef chili, but it helps. either way the taste is great!
I've tried a lot of different white chili recipes and this is by far the best of all. I followed the recipe except I poached my chicken in water, then shredded it and used the same pan for the soup. Also, I sautéed my onions in butter instead of olive oil. There is just nothing like the smell of onions cooking in butter. I added the sour cream and heavy cream when the soup was still on the fire and let it simmer a few minutes. This thickened it up nicely. This soup is wonderful and so easy. I like using the canned beans, so much less work. And the recipe isn't so huge that you are eating it for a week. It could easily be doubled for a family or for company. I will make this again and again. Thank you for the recipe!
I left out the cayenne pepper, but followed the rest of the recipe to the letter. My husband loved it, success!
Awesome flavor not a big chili eater but I really loved this recipe
Delicious! I took some advice from other reviews. - use 1 lb ground chicken and almost 1 lb of Italian sweet turkey sausage - added both chili powder and chiptole chili powder - added more seasonings of everything - added 1 can of creamed corn - mixed 4 T of cornstarch with a 1/4 cup of chicken broth to thicken the chili then added it
Very creamy, and delicious, slightly spicy. Changes: I left out the cayenne, did 1/4 tsp pepper, 3/4 tsp salt, 1 can of green chilies, used half and half instead of cream, and excluded the sour cream. Cooked in slow cooker on high for 3-4 hrs. Added half and half just before serving.
I made this for the first time last night for dinner. I love the flavor of this chili. I always make a dish exactly as given so I can give an honest opinion without a bunch of changes. The only change I will make in the future is I will double the amount of beans. That sounds like a lot, but otherwise this is more like a soup instead of a chili. Still very delicious. My husband loved it and said that he liked it better than some of the other chilies I have made. I would definitely recommend trying this recipe. Thanks for share it!!
This is just wonderfully delicious!! I made it according to the recipe except that I used homemade chicken stock instead of the canned broth. I definitely will make it again and again.
Definitely will make again! Usually don’t care for white chili as it lacks flavor but this one is superb! Hubby said he liked it better than my usual red version. Added some cheese and sour cream on top! Yum! It will thicken up the longer you cook it. I don’t think the 30 minutes suggested is long enough . Let it cook till thick .
Very good chili. I use light sour cream and half n half. Still tasty but not quite so rich. Using chopped jalepenos gives it a little more jump. This makes 8 'small' servings. I need to double it to make enough for 5-6 people.
This was very tasty. I would use less green chiles. I also excluded the sour cream (only because my family hates it). Delicious!
Everyone loves this chili. Recipe is perfect the way it is. If you need crackers, try ritz!
I have found my keeper recipe here. I have tried so many variations and nothing tasted as good as I had once at a restaurant. This recipe is better, but I do feel you have to be a fan of sour cream to love it as much as I do. For those who want a thicker soup, I used a third can of beans and ran it through the blender, juice and all. Then add it to the soup and it comes out thicker. I also followed some reviews about doing it in a crockpot and don't add the dairy unil the end. The only change i will make isn't to improve the recipe because I do feel it's perfect, but for me, I'll go another can of beans next time. I loved this. Thanks for sharing!
