Creamy White Chili

4.8
1240 Ratings
  • 5 1065
  • 4 135
  • 3 32
  • 2 4
  • 1 4

This white chicken chili crockpot recipe makes the best chili I have ever had. It is so delicious, and everyone raves about how good it tastes. Don't count on leftovers!

Recipe by JELZA

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
150 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat olive oil in a large saucepan over medium heat; cook and stir chicken, onion, and garlic in hot oil until chicken is no longer pink in the center and juices run clear, 10 to 15 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Mix beans, chicken broth, green chiles, salt, cumin, oregano, black pepper, and cayenne pepper into chicken mixture; bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer until flavors have blended, about 30 minutes.

  • Remove chili from heat; stir in sour cream and whipping cream until incorporated.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
334 calories; protein 21.3g; carbohydrates 29.7g; fat 15.1g; cholesterol 63.4mg; sodium 887.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 09/13/2022