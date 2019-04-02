Creamy White Chili

I've tried a lot of different white chili recipes and this is by far the best of all. I followed the recipe except I poached my chicken in water, then shredded it and used the same pan for the soup. Also, I sautéed my onions in butter instead of olive oil. There is just nothing like the smell of onions cooking in butter. I added the sour cream and heavy cream when the soup was still on the fire and let it simmer a few minutes. This thickened it up nicely. This soup is wonderful and so easy. I like using the canned beans, so much less work. And the recipe isn't so huge that you are eating it for a week. It could easily be doubled for a family or for company. I will make this again and again. Thank you for the recipe!