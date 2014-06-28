Incredible Red Smashed Potatoes

Rating: 4.56 stars
25 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 17
  • 4 star values: 6
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

I started making these for Thanksgiving one year and we loved them so much, they've made their way into our meals at least a dozen times a year!

By Jennifer Hanson

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place potatoes and 1 tablespoon kosher salt into a large pot and cover with water; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer until tender, 25 to 35 minutes. Drain and transfer potatoes to a large bowl.

    Advertisement

  • Mix half-and-half and butter in a small saucepan over medium-low heat until heated through and butter is melted, 5 to 10 minutes.

  • Blend potatoes with an electric hand mixer in the large bowl until mashed. Slowly pour 3/4 the cream-butter mixture into blended potatoes; mix on lowest speed until fully incorporated. Fold in the remaining 1/4 cream-butter mixture and sour cream. Season with 2 teaspoons kosher salt and black pepper.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
311 calories; protein 5.2g; carbohydrates 29.8g; fat 20g; cholesterol 53.6mg; sodium 1318.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (28)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Sarah Jo
Rating: 5 stars
12/01/2012
I did not use half-n-half. I used warmed evaporated milk only because that was what I had on hand. I also did not use the full amount, I added the milk slowly until the potatoes were the consistancy I was looking for. I also went lighter on the butter because I had used salted butter. Because I had an hour or so until dinner, I spread them in a baking dish and kept them in the warming drawer of my oven until dinner. They didn't break down and the flavor was awesome. Read More
Helpful
(19)

Most helpful critical review

Therese
Rating: 2 stars
03/01/2017
Giving this 2 stars because it came out extremely soupy even though I left out the sour cream because one of the kids is allergic to it. I tried cooking it to get it a little drier but that didn't work. Will nit be making again. Read More
Helpful
(2)
25 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 17
  • 4 star values: 6
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Sarah Jo
Rating: 5 stars
12/01/2012
I did not use half-n-half. I used warmed evaporated milk only because that was what I had on hand. I also did not use the full amount, I added the milk slowly until the potatoes were the consistancy I was looking for. I also went lighter on the butter because I had used salted butter. Because I had an hour or so until dinner, I spread them in a baking dish and kept them in the warming drawer of my oven until dinner. They didn't break down and the flavor was awesome. Read More
Helpful
(19)
Melissa Conger
Rating: 4 stars
12/10/2012
Pretty good, but more like whipped potatoes. These would be better if you just mashed them with a masher instead of turning them into a puree-like consistency with the hand mixer. Other than that, great flavor! Read More
Helpful
(17)
Tina Gehlbach
Rating: 4 stars
06/24/2014
I just tried this for the first time. It has very good flavor, however the potatoes were nearly soupy, and I only added 3/4 or so of the cream/butter mix. Next time I will cut that to half. I peeled my potatoes as the people I cook for don't like skin, before cooking. And I added some garlic, next time will try some herbs probably =) Read More
Helpful
(7)
Advertisement
KRISRIZZIO
Rating: 5 stars
01/16/2014
One word of advice... Only put in half the butter and half and half mixture as well as half the salt then taste. I am so glad I did because it was rich and plenty salted!! I did use all the sour cream but it was light sour cream. I also left the skins on. YUM... Read More
Helpful
(6)
boyz5
Rating: 4 stars
02/08/2013
My hubby and son loved it. It was a bit too rich for me but I will definitely make again. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Gma
Rating: 5 stars
07/17/2014
Followed recipe other than halving since there's only two of us. Great recipe! Like another reviewer suggested would just mash potatoes next time versus using beater--potatoes came out looking too soupy. But again the flavor was awesome! Thanks for posting! Read More
Helpful
(3)
Advertisement
shawnat
Rating: 4 stars
03/25/2016
The whole amount of the half and half mixture is way too much. I think half would suffice. I will definitely make it that way next time. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Therese
Rating: 2 stars
03/01/2017
Giving this 2 stars because it came out extremely soupy even though I left out the sour cream because one of the kids is allergic to it. I tried cooking it to get it a little drier but that didn't work. Will nit be making again. Read More
Helpful
(2)
KB
Rating: 4 stars
03/30/2015
Very good Read More
Helpful
(1)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022