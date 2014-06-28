Incredible Red Smashed Potatoes

I did not use half-n-half. I used warmed evaporated milk only because that was what I had on hand. I also did not use the full amount, I added the milk slowly until the potatoes were the consistancy I was looking for. I also went lighter on the butter because I had used salted butter. Because I had an hour or so until dinner, I spread them in a baking dish and kept them in the warming drawer of my oven until dinner. They didn't break down and the flavor was awesome.
Pretty good, but more like whipped potatoes. These would be better if you just mashed them with a masher instead of turning them into a puree-like consistency with the hand mixer. Other than that, great flavor!
I just tried this for the first time. It has very good flavor, however the potatoes were nearly soupy, and I only added 3/4 or so of the cream/butter mix. Next time I will cut that to half. I peeled my potatoes as the people I cook for don't like skin, before cooking. And I added some garlic, next time will try some herbs probably =)
One word of advice... Only put in half the butter and half and half mixture as well as half the salt then taste. I am so glad I did because it was rich and plenty salted!! I did use all the sour cream but it was light sour cream. I also left the skins on. YUM...
My hubby and son loved it. It was a bit too rich for me but I will definitely make again.
Followed recipe other than halving since there's only two of us. Great recipe! Like another reviewer suggested would just mash potatoes next time versus using beater--potatoes came out looking too soupy. But again the flavor was awesome! Thanks for posting!
The whole amount of the half and half mixture is way too much. I think half would suffice. I will definitely make it that way next time.
Giving this 2 stars because it came out extremely soupy even though I left out the sour cream because one of the kids is allergic to it. I tried cooking it to get it a little drier but that didn't work. Will nit be making again.