Fresh Sweet Cranberry Sauce with a Twist

I've been making these cranberries for nearly 30 years. It's the first thing I prepare for Thanksgiving and Christmas. I make them the weekend before so they have lots of time to sit and have even better flavor! I hollow out fresh oranges for serving cups. Makes a beautiful presentation and I use the orange segments in my turkey brine. Cut the oranges in a zig-zag pattern around the center to make it even more holiday special! Make ahead several days before serving for best flavor. I suppose they could be served warm as well, but I find the coolness of the berries is a nice contrast with the other hot foods in the meal. You can use 2 to 3 cinnamon sticks in place of ground cinnamon, which will yield a lighter color.
Just one comment on the recipe. If ground cinnamon is used, the mixture will be very dark while cooking but don't be concerned! it will cool down to the beautiful rich red color we all love with cranberries! I hope you enjoy it as much as my family does!! Aunt Tilly
