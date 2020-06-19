Fresh Sweet Cranberry Sauce with a Twist

I've been making these cranberries for nearly 30 years. It's the first thing I prepare for Thanksgiving and Christmas. I make them the weekend before so they have lots of time to sit and have even better flavor! I hollow out fresh oranges for serving cups. Makes a beautiful presentation and I use the orange segments in my turkey brine. Cut the oranges in a zig-zag pattern around the center to make it even more holiday special! Make ahead several days before serving for best flavor. I suppose they could be served warm as well, but I find the coolness of the berries is a nice contrast with the other hot foods in the meal. You can use 2 to 3 cinnamon sticks in place of ground cinnamon, which will yield a lighter color.

Recipe by aunt tilly

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stir sugar, water, and cinnamon together in a saucepan; bring to a boil. Add cranberries to the boiling water mixture and cook until they begin to pop, about 10 minutes. Pour cranberry mixture into a glass bowl.

  • Refrigerate, stirring occasionally, until completely chilled.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
220 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 57.1g; fat 0.1g; sodium 1.9mg. Full Nutrition
