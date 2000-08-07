Quick and Easy Goulash

I used to make almost this exact recipe when I was growing up... so I was happy to come across this one since I'd forgotten exactly what the ingredients were. My recipe was slightly different, though, so I adjusted this one to match it. Instead of egg noodles, I used spaghetti noodles. I added minced shallot and minced garlic while the meat was browning. To the sauce (I used a jar of maranara) and corn, I added garlic powder, onion powder, Italian seasoning, dried basil leaves, minced rosemary, and salt to taste. After the noodles were cooked and drained, I put all of them in the bottom of a casserole dish and mixed about half the sauce in with them so they wouldn't stick together. Then I layered 1.5 cups of cheese over the top, then spread out the rest of the sauce over the cheese. I baked it at 350 degrees for 20-25 minutes. Yummy!