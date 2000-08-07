Quick and Easy Goulash

4.2
79 Ratings
  • 5 32
  • 4 35
  • 3 8
  • 2 4
  • 1 0

A homemade meal easy enough for a busy college student! Hearty beef and cheese with noodles and corn.

Recipe by Adriane

Gallery
5 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add egg noodles and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain.

    Advertisement

  • In a skillet over medium heat, brown the beef; drain.

  • Heat through over medium the beef, spaghetti sauce, corn, chopped onion and cheese.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
885 calories; protein 42.8g; carbohydrates 101.1g; fat 35.2g; cholesterol 162.8mg; sodium 1314mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022