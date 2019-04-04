Kelly's Ham Jell-O Salad

This is one of those recipes, you make, and then you ponder for a bit.... and say, "am I really going to try this?" well, I did. I realized, I went back bite after bite and was pleasantly surprised, I liked it. The recipe was fairly easy to follow. It took about an hour to set before I could add the mayo/mustard mixture. Then I was afraid that the vinegar wouldn't allow it to set up, mixed the rest of the ingredients together and waited until the next day to check on it. It gelled quite nicely. To me the overall taste was like a coleslaw with chunks of ham and pineapple. I could see me putting a finer chop on both the celery and ham though. Into smaller pieces. Other then that, I wouldn't change anything with the recipe. I think the mayo/mustard/vinegar mixture really sets this apart and makes the dish. It really was more savory then sweet and I WILL make again. TY