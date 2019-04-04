Kelly's Ham Jell-O Salad
This savory Jell-O salad is made with cabbage, chopped ham, mayonnaise, and spicy brown mustard.
Made this per the recipe. Wondered if my husband would like it. We both give it thumbs up. I just served this with cubed sharp cheddar cheese and pretzels. A great light meal. I will make this again. Company quality.Read More
I made this recipe and followed it almost exactly. I found it took longer than 30 min, maybe 40, to start to congeal and then when I went to mix the Mayo in there was chunks of gelatin... I used coleslaw mix instead of just cabbage. Flavor was interesting. I would describe it as a coleslaw jelly salad. I had cheese cubes on the side and if I was to make this again I would have ham on the side too. I used a Bundt pan for shape and it came out a tad watery... not sure what happened there. Would I make this again? No.Read More
This is one of those recipes, you make, and then you ponder for a bit.... and say, "am I really going to try this?" well, I did. I realized, I went back bite after bite and was pleasantly surprised, I liked it. The recipe was fairly easy to follow. It took about an hour to set before I could add the mayo/mustard mixture. Then I was afraid that the vinegar wouldn't allow it to set up, mixed the rest of the ingredients together and waited until the next day to check on it. It gelled quite nicely. To me the overall taste was like a coleslaw with chunks of ham and pineapple. I could see me putting a finer chop on both the celery and ham though. Into smaller pieces. Other then that, I wouldn't change anything with the recipe. I think the mayo/mustard/vinegar mixture really sets this apart and makes the dish. It really was more savory then sweet and I WILL make again. TY
