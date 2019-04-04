Kelly's Ham Jell-O Salad

This savory Jell-O salad is made with cabbage, chopped ham, mayonnaise, and spicy brown mustard.

Recipe by Kelly "The Scarecrow" Kolb

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
additional:
4 hrs 30 mins
total:
4 hrs 50 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Dissolve lemon gelatin in boiling water in a large bowl. Pour reserved pineapple juice and white wine vinegar into a measuring cup; add enough cold water to measure 1 cup. Stir water-juice mixture into gelatin mixture; refrigerate until cold and beginning to set, about 30 minutes.

  • Stir mayonnaise and spicy brown mustard together in a bowl; whisk mayonnaise mixture into cooled lemon gelatin mixture until smooth. Gently fold cabbage, ham, celery, and reserved pineapple into gelatin. Transfer mixture into a ring-shaped gelatin mold.

  • Chill in the refrigerator until firmly set, about 4 hours.

  • To serve, dip the gelatin mold into hot water to loosen the sides; place a plate on top of the mold, invert, and gently lift the mold from salad.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
200 calories; protein 4.6g; carbohydrates 14.8g; fat 14.2g; cholesterol 14.7mg; sodium 378.2mg. Full Nutrition
