Cheesy Squash and Zucchini Casserole

This recipe is a good starting point. I've made it a number of times and experimented with variations. Like others who’ve commented, I thought the 15-minute vegetable boiling time was way too much. I guess it depends on the size you cut the veggies. I tried boiling for 10 minutes the first time and the squash and zucchini were soupy. I tried omitting the boiling all-together and that did not work out so well either. I’ve found that 3 to 5 minutes is just about right. I like to pre-mix the other ingredients first, then add them to the vegetables immediately after cooking and draining. It helps evenly spread the butter, cheese, baking mix mixture on the hot, wet vegetables. Finding the sweet spot for how many crushed crackers to fold into the mixture is a bit of a challenge. I think the 15-minute prep time is a little on the low side and I usually wind up with a mess to clean up in the kitchen. Also, it’s rich, and high in calories, but it is really, really good and one of my favorite recipes!