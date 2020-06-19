Cheesy Squash and Zucchini Casserole
This cheesy dish is a favorite of our Thanksgiving dinner.
This side dish turned out to be everyone’s most favorite dish of an elaborate meal. This is just heaven! I deviated somewhat from the original recipe by crushing onion & garlic croutons instead of the bland saltine crackers. I also made my own baking mix (1/2 cup flour; 0.75 teaspoons baking powder; 1/8 teaspoon salt; 1/2 tablespoon shortening, oil, or melted butter. First mix the dry ingredients then mix in the oil; mix well. You will have some extra baking mix).Read More
I found the Bisquick made this way too bready. It would have been much better with just the breadcrumbs and crackers. I used Ritz crackers and added some Parmesan cheese. I also sauteed the veggies rather than boiling them. I'll make it again without the Bisquick. I'm sure it'll be tasty.Read More
I really liked this recipe, and I have made it three times now. The first time, I followed the recipe exactly out of respect for its contributor. Very good! The second time, I omitted the baking mix and added some basil and oregano. Even better! The third time, I used Panko bread crumbs mixed with grated parmesan cheese for the topping, left out the baking mix again(it really doesn't seem to add much or to affect recipe when omitted), and increased herbs slightly. I think this is the variation I will stick with. Thank you very much for a solid recipe using the ubiquitous squash of summer!
The halved this recipe and used Italian bread crumbs. Loved this dish and will definitely make again when I get the veggies. Thanks for a delicious recipe.
This recipe is awesome. I am not a squash eater though I do love zucchini. However, I had some of both so I tried this recipe. I steamed the veggies in a microwave steamer for 7 minutes. No excess water that way and the veggies were nice and tender. The only other thing I did was to take some seasoned croutons and made crouton crumbs in the blender. I used those instead of the saltine cracker crumbs and bread crumbs. Otherwise followed the recipe to the letter. Served it with our meal with our friends last night. EVERYONE (including me)loved it. There was none leftover! Only problem with that is that it would have been nice to have had some leftovers for today.
Delicious and mostly healthy!:) The most imp't thing is my very "distinguishing" husband said of his own volition, "This is really good, a high quality dish." I skipped the bread mix and only added a 1/4 c. butter and followed everything else. I didn't have a square dish handy so i made it in a glass pie dish, came out great. Oh, I also cooked it on 375 for the first 15 minutes in the oven, then baked it on 325 for the remainder. This gave it a nice brown crisp on top. Yummmm....
I made this last night for an impromptu neighborhood cook-out. It was wonderful! Everyone loved it! It was so easy too, now I did make quite a few tweaks! I didn't have a lot of the ingredients it called for so I used what I had on hand, now I have a new easy and amazing recipe! I used all squash, (didn't have zucchini) So 2lb cut squash, I used 2cups,(the whole bag) of shredded cheddar cheese ,a box of cornbread dressing mix, 4 tsp sugar, a stick of melted butter, the 2 eggs,1tsp salt, and 1/2 onion-chopped, 1/2 cup half and half, i then mixed all this together in the casserole dish itself then covered with foil and baked it! Oh, I did sprinkle with bread crumbs before I baked it, but that probably isn't even needed! It turned out awesome! Bake at 325 for about 35 minutes. So so so good! And......also very important it is quick and easy!
OMG! I have an 18 year old girl that is on the path of being a chef. It is her dream. I tell you that because everything I make comes to scrutiny. My daughter Raved! Couldn't believe it! She will actually come home from friends houses when I tell her I made this. I stumbled on this recipe. Yay! It will be a fav for a long time to come. I will admit that the breadcrumbs on top are useless. They don't add flavor. They don't cook well. They don't add aesthetics. They don't hinder flavor though. I have experimented with differ crackers. I use Ritz. The have several differ flavors out. My fav accents to the dish are the vege flavor and the bacon flavor. All a matter of taste.
This totally rocks as far as my girls are concerned! My guys, didn't even try this and really missed out on a delish comfort casserole. One of my daughters said this tasted similar to a Squash and Onions that my mom would make..so surprisingly I was shocked. The recipe was rather easy to do. The only thing I had to do was make a batch of baking mix, because I was plum out....with that, it rose beautifully, the flavor was soo good and I think I'd used Seasoned Panko bread crumbs next time!!! Other then that scrumptious!
Awesome! Thank you for sharing!!! This was a hit! I was aiming for a main course so I made some changes; added a pound of mild ground pork sausage, slightly caramelized the onions with one clove crushed garlic. I was out of crackers and used panko bread crumbs. I sprinkled some of the sausage and cheese on top with Italian bread crumbs. YUMMERS!!!
My husband, who is not fond of squash or zucchini LOVES this recipe (NO CHANGES NEEDED) and told me this a keeper. His normal comments are looks good, smells good, tastes good. So if there was 10 star rating this would be it!
I didn't care for it because it was mushy & soggy, but my husband and kids gobbled it up; that's why I give it four stars. If I make it again, I'll try sauteeing the veggies instead of boiling and add another egg.
Delicious! The only changes I made were I used Ritz crackers in place of saltines (and used an entire sleeve, crushed up), and I used colby/jack cheese because that's what I always have on hand. The only thing wrong with this recipe was that there were no leftovers! Yum. This is definitely a keeper.
After reading some of the reviews I changed things up a bit. Instead of boiling I steamed the zucchini & squash for 10 minutes, i sauteed the onion and garlic in a tablespoon of butter, i used 1 whole sleeve of ritz crackers crushed up and instead of baking mix i used 1/2 c flour & 1/2 tsp baking powder, for the cheese i substituted 1/4 c, shredded parmesan & 3/4 c shredded mozzarella, cut the butter back to 1/2 stick, seasoned with basil & oregano & buttered the cassarole dish. Scrumptious!!
Awesome! My 10 year old loved this so much he ate half of the dish. He does not like squash but loved this. With the abundance of squash from the garden this year he asked me to put some up in the freezer so I can make this dish again.
Awesome, but made without buttter, sugar, and baking mix. Also sautéed veggies! Delicious :)
I was so happy to find something different to do with my overabundance of zucchini and yellow summer squash! The 1st time I made this was for a church potluck. It was GONE before I could taste it! Then for my family....my kids loved it and they don't really like either vegetable. I did read the reviews and took some of their recommendations. I did add parmesan cheese about 1/2 cup, first time I used crushed croutons instead of saltines and 2nd time I used crushed Club crackers. I did choose to use the Bisquick mix and didn't find it to be a negative. I did agree that the bread crumbs add no value either for taste or aesthetics. I also added fresh crushed garlic to the veggies and onions. I did not boil veggies but sautéed in olive oil and then drained. Enjoy!!
I loved it! I sautéed the squash with onion, garlic, and thyme then poured a little broth over the top and poached the veggies. I let the broth boil away. The only other change I made was add less saltines (4) and used panko bread crumbs instead of traditional bread crumbs. Good way to used your garden summer squash.
I really like this recipe, but I highly suggest using a bit more salt and possibly some black pepper and a tad of red pepper for a bit of zing. As written it's a little too bland for me, but with those added, perfect!!!! The consistency is really good, and I love squash and zucchini, so this is a nice add to my recipe box!
My family loved this!! Even my picky 1 year old loved it!! I only made a couple of changes. I cut the butter in half and topped it with crushed cheese crackers instead of the bread crumbs (a little trick I use when I can to encourage my little ones to try new things). I love the texture of this dish! The addition of the eggs create more of a souffle like consistency than that of a casserole. I think a better name for this would be Squash Souffle!
Wow I made this today and followed the recipe exactly except I added 6 pieces of crispy bacon chopped up. Awesome ! this dish is tailor made to experiment with different ingredients and amounts which I will be doing.
I enjoyed this side dish. A couple things I did differently was added potatoes, and topped with croutons instead of breadcrumbs. This helped even out the softness of the rest of the dish. I think the recipe could have a few more seasonings like pepper and maybe some parsley and red pepper flakes. The recipe did not mention how think to cut the vegetables. I did mine very thin. If I made it again I would cut them a little thicker.
Just made this tonight!!! Delicious!! I too used croutons I smashed with a rolling pin. It was so good. I think if you would add sausage it would be a meal!! This is a keeper :-). Thanks!!!
Added minced garlic, microwaved veggies prior to baking and added Italian seasoning to bread crumbs. Also used 10 grain crackers instead of saltines. And since didn't have all the cheddar--mixed Monterey Jack into mix. Nice recipe for all the veggies this time of year. Got good review from honey :)
I thought it was awesome! I didn't have Bisquick so I Googled how to make it. Tastes great!! I will definitely be making it again.
We love this recipe very much. I did almost everything to mess it up and it was always delicious. I even tripled the ingredients, prepared everything and then had a blackout. I had to cook it the next night and it still came out very delicious. Thank-you so very much for sharing.
Oh wow! I was looking for a good recipe for my fresh garden Zucchini. Everyone LOVED it! I didn't have squash but that was not a problem at all. I did use croutons as others suggested. I will definitely make this often!
I also just sautéed the onion and squash in 2 Tbs. butter. I did not boil them and there was nothing to drain. Melted 2 more Tbs of butter with the squash after it was cooked. I did this after cooking in case I had to pour off a lot of liquid and I didn’t want to waste the butter. Total butter was only 1/4 cup. Only used 1 tsp. of sugar and that could probably be eliminated not sure how much it added. Also could’ve added a bit more cheese as I didn’t really measure. Used a triple cheddar blend in the mixture and some Parmesan mixed with the bread crumbs on top. I highly recommend sautéing the squash and onions and probably the recipe is good as written after that. Keeper recipe!
I made this with only one small change, buttery crackers in lieu of saltines, and it was delicious. Making it for the second time this week due to an abundance of squash and zucchini. Wonderful!
Many changes. Sauteed squash and onions, browned a bit. Added extra spices, herbs, and red peppercorns. Topped with Italian bread crumbs and grated parmesan. Baked 15 minutes at 375, 15 minutes at 325. Very good!
I substituted breadcrumbs for saltines, because that's what I had, and I halved the butter. I also made baking mix from scratch using the recipe offered here in the reviews, and I used all of it, a little over 1/2 cup. I also sautéed the squash and onions in a little canola oil instead of boiling. This was a faaaabulous casserole for a weeknight dinner. The flavor was just great. I can very much see making it for holidays too.
This was so easy to make and I will make it again. I didn't have saltine crackers I had Townhouse buttery crackers and it was really good. This is the kind of recipe that can be made year round.
This was an amazing way to eat my zucchini and yellow squash. I used more saltines than the recipe called for, but they add a nice thickness to the dish. I shared it with others who thought it was very good as well. It is simple and tasty.
I found this good but needing more seasoning. I like things very seasoned. Great recipe though, I still enjoyed it as was. I knew it would be great with some changes. I made it this time cooking the squash with the onion and also once drained caramelizing another onion with some of the butter in pan, a little sugar over onions to get a good brown on them and adding a little chopped garlic at end in my pan. Added the cooked onions and garlic to bowl with some salt, quite a bit of pepper, creole seasoning , little oregano,onion and garlic powder. A couple dashes of hot sauce and couple spoons of sour cream and some parmesan along with my cheddar cheese. To my bisquick I also added a whole envelope of the ritz crackers crushed. I added more cheese over top and finished with panko crumbs for some crunch.I just reserved about a tbs of butter from what I melted for the dish to toss the panko crumbs . I think this time, it turned out very much what I felt it was missing.
This came out delicious. My mom brought back a ton of fresh squash and zucchini and I had to do something with it. I doubled the recipe. I tossed the zucchini and squash in olive oil and generously seasoned it with salt, pepper, garlic powder, and Italian seasoning. Then I roasted it in the oven. I bought cheddar garlic bisquick, used a sleeve of crushed Ritz instead of saltines, and a large bag of cheddar, 4 eggs, onions and made the casserole. I topped it with more cheese and another sleeve of Ritz. I had to bake it for an hour though and cover because the inside was runny after 30 minutes even though the top was browned. I think it is important to generously season the veggies. I don't think I would boil them.
I made this and my wife said it was to die for. Thanks for sharing
Good but a little bland with saltines. The second time I made this I was doubling the recipe and went for more flavor. Used a 5 oz. pouch of seasoned croutons (Italian or Caesar OK), sharp cheddar (4 cups), 3 Tbsp. of lemon juice to balance the sweetness. Also added 2 sliced red Bell peppers for color. So the veggies would retain more flavor I steamed instead of boiling them. Didn't have a steamer so I just dumped half a drawer of silverware into the bottom of a Dutch oven and added 2 cups of water. Started with cold water do it took almost 30 min. over low heat to get all these vegetables tender. Used seasoned bread crumbs on top. Came out a little bread-y but the flavor was perfect!
Best squash and zucchini casserole ever made. Easy, fast and so delicious. Next time I make this; I plan on using 1/4 cup of softened butter and egg beaters egg substitute and low fat shredded cheese to cut down on fat and calories. I will be making this dish a lot this summer - we will have a big crop of zucchini from our garden!
Made it as directed, just added a little pepper.
This is delicious. Next time, I will saute the vegetables with a small amount of water. I did not use the biscuit mix as I felt there to be no need and it is healthier without it. I also used approximately 25 reduced fat buttery round crackers instead of the saltines. I am making this again tonight. Thanks for sharing
Made this for a group of guys who do not normally eat squash on it's own. It went quite well, not a lot left over!
Huge hit!! I modified it to be gluten free and it turned out great!
It was really great & everyone raved about it about our get-together! The only things I changed were: I added about 1/2 cup of yellow onions, a little bit of garlic salt & instead of bread crumbs on top, I covered the top with cheese. I had to bake it a bit longer because of the cheese but I just kept an eye on it! I will definitely make this again this summer!
I used cornbread mix and ritz crackers
Fabulous! Will be making again and sharing! Even my ‘discerning’ husband had two helpings. I modified like many others using homemade biscuit mix and sautéing the veggies rather than boiling. I also added 1 chopped jalapeño, 1 chopped poblano, and 1 chopped beefsteak tomato because that’s what my garden provided this day. I also did not need the crackers to absorb juice and tossed them on top, but they are not needed. Finally, I used half cheddar and half Swiss because that’s what I had, but I’ll try it as written next time and I’m sure it’ll still be 5 stars. Thank you, HALR9000!
Pretty bland. Needs more cheese, salt, and maybe some other seasonings.
Only thing different that I did was use 4 cheese blend instead of the mozzarella cheese I will be making this again.
I liked this recipe. I will leave out the bisquick next time. Overall the taste was good. I also sauted the vegetables as some others suggested. Yum!
Love this recipe!!! Warm cheesy squash, doesn't get better than that.
I steamed the summer squash in my rice cooker. Sautéed the onion with all the butter on the stove, added in the cheese to melt. Mixed all together with eggs and flour mixture and squash. Sprinkled on crumbs (Ritz and Italian style bread crumbs), added in some fresh herbs from the garden (basil, pineapple sage, cilantro, dill) and some parmesan sprinkled on top. **Had to make my Bisquick mixture by searching on AllRecipes and got: 1/2 cup flour, 1/8 tsp salt, 3/4 tsp baking powder, and I neglected the 1 1/2 tsp butter since there was already 1 stick in this recipe. Was tasty, a bit mushy though.
Awesome! Only thing I added was extra cheese on top with bread crumbs- amazingly good
This dish was wonderful. I made it as written except for the crackers and bread crumbs. My guests were on a diet that didn't include any type of bread or grain. I did cheat and add the Bisquick mix,k however. It was the favorite dish of all my guests AND my husband. I will definitely make it again, but I will add the bread crumbs and crackers when I make it for my family.
Husband and baby approved! Definitely not the way to go if you want low calorie, but SO amazing. Perfect comfort food!! We will definitely make it again :)
8/13/20 - really good, lots of zucchini and squash and it's not overpowered by a bread/cheese mix. I did saute my veggies with some garlic, added a tsp each of basil and oregano and didn't top with bread crumbs. Nicely browned on top after 30 minutes!
Fantastic squash/zucchini recipe that I made exactly as written and it was a huge hit at the potluck luncheon.
Very good. No changes to original recipe.
Absolutely Delicious. I changed a few things like the type of cheese and added several different ones, instead of saltines I used ritz and I used Italian bread crumbs and instead of slicing them I made them thicker and cut the slices into 1/4 pieces. It made it that much better.
Very tasty! Unfortunately my 3.5 year old didn't feel the same way about the dish but she is in a really picky stage right now and anything that has the color green in it doesn't have much of a shot, if any, with her.
Really tasty and easy to make!
outstanding dish! Hubby loved it.
This recipe is delicious. I made some adjustments from what others had posted but changed a few things too. I doubled the recipe, added 2 jalepeno peppers, which I cooked with the onion in 1/4 cup of the butter. I steamed the squash and zucchini. I deleted the Bisquick.I uses seasoned bread crumbs,Italian Style Panko, about a cup, in the mix and added some on the top also.I cooked it for 15 minutes at 375 degrees and then lowered the temp to 325 for the last 115 minutes. Delicious with lots of compliments. I made it again today...Great way to use up the zucchini. Tastes wonderful!!
This was very good. The only thing I added was some dill and thyme. The only change would be to cut back on the boil time so that the veggies are a little more Al Dente the squash got too mushy. Very good will do this again.
Since we need to eat gluten free I used a gluten free baking mix and left out the crackers. I used some of the cheese on top and it turned out great.
Thanks for sharing this wonderful recipe, my whole family loved this! I find that the biscuit mix is what makes this so tasty and unique. As a vegetarian, it's pretty much my whole meal. My only other change is that I sauté the squash and onion instead of boiling it, and add some good quality oregano and garlic.
I made this following suggestions by Mordy (use croutons instead of crackers and made my own baking mix). I also nuked the vegetables instead of boiling them. It was really delicious!!!
What can I say! Delicious! I only changed one thing. I had Italian Bread Crumbs so that is what I used. I had been given the yellow squash and zucchini, but I had to go buy more so I could make this again. Thanks for the recipe!
Oh my GOSH we love this casserole! My husband said that this is now added to our Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner menus. I only substituted dried prepackaged herb stuffing/bread crumbs for the saltine crackers. I didn’t really measure the amount since it was to absorb extra liquid.
Delicious! Could be called "Butter Casserole." I made the recipe as directed. It was very good, but will cut down on the butter next time.
very good, my husband especially liked. the only changes I will try next time I make it is to add some spices such as garlic and oregano.
Everyone loves when I make this! It's my most requested dish by the family, especially my husband. I tweaked this recipe a little.....I add a little more cheese and I do not use crackers. If it has too much liquid I just add a little more Bisquick.
Turned out very good. Changes I made were 1) saute veggies, 2) only using 2 tbsp of baking mix, 3) using crushed garlic croutons instead of crackers, and 4) using panko bread crumbs to top.
I followed the directions but used more zucchini because it all just came from the garden. I also sautéed the veggies instead of boiling so I could make the zucchini/squash a little brown & yummier. I thought it was delicious as is but, think I will use less butter & substitute olive oil as needed.
There was no flavor, even when I added sweet red pepper. Very pasty tasting.
made this tonight. Baked it on my grill! that smoke seasoning added wonders to this great recipe!
Excellent as written, but I made a few minor changes, diced all veggies to medium size, added a small diced seeded tomato and a few tablespoons of minced green pepper. Next time I’ll simply add some diced red pepper for color and flavor, omitting tomato and green pepper. Sautéed the veggies until tender, drained thoroughly. I used crushed ritz crackers, and it took about twenty to absorb the excess moisture. Topped with 1/2 cup of cornbread stuffing mix. The topping gives a nice crunchy texture.
Delicious! I used crushed Texas Toast croutons instead of saltines. Also used Panko crumbs on top.
A lot of people said it was too 'bready' but I actually liked it that way. I didn't have saltines, but I had Cheez-its and used those instead and it was amazing!! This is definitely a keeper!!
I changed the Saltine Crackers to Townhouse crackers.
Loved it??Would have added a small amount of butter to topping crumbs for browning but we devoured it!
i made by the recipe the first time, delicious. The second time i used a mix of zucchini, yellow neck squash and mexican squash, homemade corn bread mix, pepper cheddar cheese and crushed garden salsa sun chips, l was out of saltines. 3rd version- cut but in half, used whole onion, used 3 eggs, and 20 saltines, left out salt,
Easy and quick. I served this as a main dish, with a large salad. I did use panko breadcrumbs and some fresh thyme instead of the crackers, and I increased the cheese a bit, which helped with those who complained of yet another vegetarian dinner. It is a good weeknight meal; nothing fancy but filling and satisfying.
I have fixed this several times. My family and friends request it whenever there is an event. Easy to make. Two thumbs up.
I left the sugar, bisquick, and bread crumbs out of the recipe. It was absolutely delicious! Will make again! Adding this to my go to side dishes!!
So good. Used only one egg, steamed the veges
This is the most fabulous recipe. I have made it several occasions. Every time I serve it I get great comments. I love to make it and not let my guest know what they are having. They all love it. It is great as a leftover, if you ever have any leftover.
that was too dry, the squash was soggy and I just generally did not care for it. think i'll stick to my squash steamed or grilled.
I made this last night and was disappointed that it was so bland. I omitted the saltine crackers because it sounded like too much breading. Since I had some Italian bread crumbs, I added less than 1/4 cup to the casserole and put a few on top. I diced the yellow squash and zucchini because we prefer small bits rather than slices, and added some garlic powder and onion powder. What I think this needs is maybe some oregano to spice up the flavor. The texture of the casserole is lovely. I will definitely make this again and add other spices.
Very tasty recipe. Made it first time as instructed on Thanksgiving and it was a hit! Afterwards made it several more times with some deviations, which didn't affect the taste much but just made it healthier. I now skip the sugar and use less butter and less Bisquick. My husband says he likes healthier version better. I think it's delicious either way. I also double the recipe because it gets gobbled up quickly.
I chose not to boil the squash before baking which did make the dish somewhat watery but did allow for a crisper texture in the squash. I also only used herb and garlic breadcrumbs which made the flavor amazing. I would use less butter and add some additional baking mix to account for the extra liquid for the raw squash.
This was a great dish, but I did change it a bit based on what I had in the house and my own preferences. I skipped the Bisquik and just used a few extra crackers (i used the Olive Oil and Sea Salt Flat Bread Kind. I also used Italian Bread Crumbs instead of plain. I didn't have any green squash so I just used about 6 yellow squash and a whole onion instead of a half. I used 3/4 of a cup of cabot smoked bacon cheddar cheese and it was a big hit. I also baked it at 350 for 35 minutes. Husband loved it, definitely will be making this again.
I sautéed the squash and onions in olive oil and I did not add bisquick because I didn't want it to be too dense or breadlike. I used ritz crackers for the squash mixture and then I topped it with French Fried onions during the last few minutes of cooking. It was the best squash dish I have ever tasted and my family agreed!
This was a very quick and easy dish to make. The biggest problem is that my husband and I found it to be very bland. We can even eat the leftovers.
Very goopy and just tastes like the bisquick.
First time making a squash and zucchini casserole. I tweaked the recipe quite a bit and it turned out amazing. I read a few reviews previously and followed some other suggestions. I had fresh basil, oregano and jalapeño. I added quite a bit of all three of those and substituted breadcrumbs for Panko crumbs mixed in with Parmesan cheese for the topping. I also crumbled goldfish crackers instead of saltine crackers. I’ll definitely be making this again!
This was really good! It took way more than 10 saltines to absorb the liquid - it took almost a whole rung - but I added as many as it took. For the breadcrumbs on top I used Panko Chipotle crumbs. Delish!
This recipe is a good starting point. I've made it a number of times and experimented with variations. Like others who’ve commented, I thought the 15-minute vegetable boiling time was way too much. I guess it depends on the size you cut the veggies. I tried boiling for 10 minutes the first time and the squash and zucchini were soupy. I tried omitting the boiling all-together and that did not work out so well either. I’ve found that 3 to 5 minutes is just about right. I like to pre-mix the other ingredients first, then add them to the vegetables immediately after cooking and draining. It helps evenly spread the butter, cheese, baking mix mixture on the hot, wet vegetables. Finding the sweet spot for how many crushed crackers to fold into the mixture is a bit of a challenge. I think the 15-minute prep time is a little on the low side and I usually wind up with a mess to clean up in the kitchen. Also, it’s rich, and high in calories, but it is really, really good and one of my favorite recipes!
I used what I had on hand to make this still only tweeking it a little. First I used 2 lbs of frozen thawed summer squash, unsalted, gluten free crackers, gluten free bisquick and home made gluten free bread crumbs. I added about a teaspoon of black pepper, I did forget the sugar but I think it tasted fine without it. Followed the directions otherwise. I loved it.
This is an easy to prepare and cook recipe. My husband and I loved it.
