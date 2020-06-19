Cheesy Squash and Zucchini Casserole

This cheesy dish is a favorite of our Thanksgiving dinner.

Recipe by HALR9000

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

  • Fill a large pot with water and bring to a rolling boil. Add yellow squash, zucchini, and onion; bring back to a boil, and cook vegetables until tender, about 15 minutes. Drain and transfer vegetables to a large bowl.

  • Mix Cheddar cheese, baking mix, butter, eggs, sugar, and salt with the cooked vegetables using a large spoon; stir until butter has melted and baking mix has dissolved. Fold crushed crackers into the mixture until the liquid has been absorbed. Pour mixture into a 1 1/2-quart casserole dish; top with bread crumbs.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until topping is lightly browned and cheese is melted, 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
278 calories; protein 8.6g; carbohydrates 16.4g; fat 20.5g; cholesterol 95.1mg; sodium 663.4mg. Full Nutrition
