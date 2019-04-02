Simple Pumpkin Pie

This easy pumpkin pie recipe is literally "easy as pie."

By BobAltman

Recipe Summary

cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr
prep:
10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9-inch pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).

  • Combine eggs, pumpkin puree, condensed milk, and pumpkin pie spice in a large bowl; mix until combined.

  • Fit pie crust into a 9-inch pie dish and place on a baking sheet; pour pumpkin mixture into crust.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 15 minutes. Reduce heat to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) and bake until filling is set, 35 to 40 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
309 calories; protein 7.5g; carbohydrates 41.8g; fat 13.2g; cholesterol 63.2mg; sodium 333.6mg. Full Nutrition
