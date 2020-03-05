Amaretto Yams

Rating: 4.86 stars
7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

I had this dish years ago at an ex-boyfriend's house while I was there for Thanksgiving dinner and his mom shared her recipe. I am usually pretty traditional and old-fashioned with my Thanksgiving menu, but always make these because they are so good! My relationship didn't last, but this recipe continues to be a favorite, years later!

By thisgurlluvs2cook

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 9x9-inch pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Mix crushed cookies with 1/2 cup butter in a bowl. Mash sweet potatoes with 1/4 cup butter in separate bowl; add brown sugar, marmalade, amaretto liqueur, and ginger to sweet potatoes. Mix well. Pour sweet potato mixture into a 9x9-inch baking dish; top with cookie mixture.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until cooked through and bubbling, about 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
352 calories; protein 3.7g; carbohydrates 54.1g; fat 14.1g; cholesterol 30.5mg; sodium 168.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (8)

Most helpful positive review

Trystiecat
Rating: 5 stars
11/25/2014
I tried this recipe a couple years ago with just two small changes. I couldn't find amaretto cookies so I used a mix of crushed ginger snaps and nilla wafers instead. I also made a rather large batch, and added a good bit more amaretto. This is a huge favorite recipe for my family now, and Thanksgiving dinner is simply unacceptable without it. I definitely recommend this to anyone looking for something new. Thankyou so much for sharing this! Read More
Helpful
(4)
Reviews:
Jean Adams
Rating: 4 stars
12/18/2018
No one wrote that the yams needed to be drained. I discovered this after mixing. So I added more from another large can of yams. Still it was almost soupy. The whole "mess" tasted delicious and I'm still eating it but I wasn't happy with the outcome for my club's party. Live & learn. Read More
Elizabeth Duckworth
Rating: 5 stars
02/09/2019
The only change I made to this recipe (now on a permanent basis) is to steam peeled cut-up fresh yams why settle for a tasteless canned product when you can have some flavor. The crushed Amaretto cookies are so good and are readily available everywhere. The rest brown sugar amaretto liquor and butter are just added richness try this....you'll love it! Read More
Karin
Rating: 5 stars
01/26/2016
This is the best and oh so good thank you I will be making this again and again! Read More
