Apple-Blueberry Buckle

We have made this recipe with both fresh and frozen blueberries and both work great. If you use frozen blueberries, make sure they are thawed out completely before you fold them into the batter. We made the mistake of putting frozen blueberries into the batter and it was a disaster. If your batter turns blue when you mix in the blueberries, that is all right because once it bakes, it won't be blue.
Great recipe, different than just a plain cobbler or dessert of its kind. I how ever used a bag of frozen mixed berries, blueberries were out of season for me at the time and I didnt wanna spend 10$. Came out even better! I accidently added more milk than it called for but it didnt hurt the recipe at all. Over all I loved this recipe and so did my family, a welcome treat for the holidays, I wanted something different and I found it.
I just heard of a buckle, so I decided to give it a try. The apples and blueberries were a great combination. I didn't know what to expect but was pleasantly surprised. It has the consistency of a coffee cake but bursting with fruit yumminess. The crumbly topping is a great compliment to the cake and is my sons favorite part to eat. Will make this again for sure!
Based on previous reviews, I tweaked this recipe just a little and it was fantastic. I reduced the amount of spice because it just looked like too much and my calculations were perfect. Only 2 teaspoons of cinnamon and 1/2 teaspoon of nutmeg for the apples. Added 1 teaspoon vanilla extract to the batter. For the topping used brown sugar and only 1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon. Served it with whipped cream and got rave reviews!
I needed to use up some spy apples so I used them in this recipe. Otherwise I followed the instructions as written and it turned out awesome. I had never tried a buckle before but I know I will be making this again!
This is a great recipe to make if you have some blueberries, but not enough for a pie. I used 4 MacIntosh Apples and reduced the apple sugar to 1/4 cup. I also reduced the cinnamon in that part to 1 tsp. and only a couple of dashes of nutmeg. I used brown sugar instead of white in the batter and topping. I increased salt to 1/2 tsp and reduced the topping butter to 1/4 cup. This was absolutely delicious. How can you go wrong with all the wonderful fruits that God made?
I used frozen wild blueberries because I didn't see the author's footnote until it was too late. So the blueberries were not thawed. Turned out fine. I used Becel margarine because I didn't have butter. If I were to make it again I would reduce the sugar in the Apple mixture and use a half cup. I'd also reduce the sugar in the topping as I found this dish sweeter than I would prefer. A nice change from the dishes that contain oats. Both my picky boys ate it.
I made it almost exactly as written only I mixed some huckleberries in with the apples and used frozen huckleberries instead of blueberries. I did cut the cinnamon and nutmeg in half in the Apple mixture because that seemed a bit excessive. In the end it probably would be fine with the whole amount. It was Delicious with homemade vanilla ice cream! Definitely a keeper!
I was excited to make my first buckle, and am glad I did as it was unique and yummy. It was easy to make, though I was a little thrown by how thick and sticky the "batter" was (I would call it dough). It was tough to spread it over top of the apples but baked up very nicely. I might recommend you drop it by spoonfuls. The cinnamon in the apple mixture was a little overpowering for me; I made my 2TB scant and it was still too much. The topping was crispy and nice. Overall, the buckle was yummy but too sweet for my taste, but my family was thrilled so I was happy with it. I would like to make this recipe again but decrease the amount of sugar and cinnamon in the apples (or maybe increase the number of apples).
I made this with additional blueberries (3 cups instead of 2). It was FABULOUS! My husband was very disappointed when it was gone and was very pleased that it was still blueberry season and I made it again...this time enough to freeze.
This Buckle seemed to fit the bill for about about 1-1/2–cups blueberry sauce leftover from a previous dessert. I simply cut half the sugar and all the milk from the batter and substituted sauce. Turned out just fine. I used mace instead of nutmeg, and served the Buckle up with whipped cream. It was a hit at the table.
Made it as listed... Too much sugar, way too sweet, batter was overly thick so I added a little more milk, the cake you part wasn’t very good either... such a disappointment, perked it up with Icecream... find another recipe , this needs work.
Very yummy!!!! The apple-blueberry combo was FANTASTIC!!! I thought the apple's spice measurements were a little high (nutmeg can very quickly overpower a dish) so I reduced the nutmeg to a 1/4 tsp, and I also decreased the cinnamon to 2 tsp. These amounts were perfect! I also added a tsp of vanilla to the "dough" and increased the blueberries to 3 cups (I used frozen blueberries which worked awesome), and used brown sugar for the topping instead of white. The "dough" is very thick, so you just have to drop it on and distribute it as evenly as you can. It was cooked to perfection in 45-minutes. My family devoured this warm with a dollop of vanilla ice cream. Will definitley make again!!
