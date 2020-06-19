Apple-Blueberry Buckle

This blueberry buckle recipe comes from my grandmother, but we added the apples and it makes this dessert absolutely amazing!

By eric1388

cook:
40 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
prep:
30 mins
Servings:
14
Yield:
1 9x13-inch dish
Ingredients

Fruit Filling:
Topping:

Directions

  • Prepare fruit filling: Place apples in a large bowl and toss with 3/4 cup sugar, cinnamon, lemon juice, and nutmeg. Cover and place in refrigerator.

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease a 9x13-inch baking dish.

  • Beat remaining 3/4 cup sugar and butter in a large bowl until creamy; beat in egg.

  • Mix flour, baking powder, and salt together in a small bowl. Stir flour mixture into butter mixture, alternating with milk, until fully incorporated. Fold in blueberries.

  • Arrange apples in a single layer in the bottom of the prepared baking dish. Pour blueberry batter over top.

  • Prepare topping: Mix sugar, flour, and cinnamon together in a bowl; cut in cold butter until mixture is crumbly. Sprinkle over batter.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted in the center of the buckle comes out clean, 40 to 45 minutes. Cool on a wire rack.

Cook's Note:

We have made this recipe with both fresh and frozen blueberries and both work great. If you use frozen blueberries, make sure they are thawed out completely before you fold them into the batter. We made the mistake of putting frozen blueberries into the batter and it was a disaster.
If your batter turns blue when you mix in the blueberries, that is all right because once it bakes, it won't be blue.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
309 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 58.3g; fat 8.2g; cholesterol 21mg; sodium 163.7mg. Full Nutrition
