Apple-Blueberry Buckle

I was excited to make my first buckle, and am glad I did as it was unique and yummy. It was easy to make, though I was a little thrown by how thick and sticky the "batter" was (I would call it dough). It was tough to spread it over top of the apples but baked up very nicely. I might recommend you drop it by spoonfuls. The cinnamon in the apple mixture was a little overpowering for me; I made my 2TB scant and it was still too much. The topping was crispy and nice. Overall, the buckle was yummy but too sweet for my taste, but my family was thrilled so I was happy with it. I would like to make this recipe again but decrease the amount of sugar and cinnamon in the apples (or maybe increase the number of apples).