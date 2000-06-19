Spaghetti Pie with Cream Cheese

Used less than a full box of pasta (maybe 3/4 or less and could have used even less) and I would NOT use penne or rigatoni like the first review recommends -- it will end up baked ziti that way and won't slice beautifully the way the spaghetti does. Used a 32 oz jar of sauce but still needed 1/3 of another. Sauteed the onion with some fresh rosemary (rosemary took this to a whole new level). I took another reviewer's advice and mixed the hot spaghetti noodles with butter and parmesan cheese in still hot pot on the stove. Then I tossed in the sour cream and cream cheese and cooked it on medium heat until everything was melted and mixed well. I put a layer of sauce on the bottom of the pan and then added the noodles and then the bulk of the sauce on top. Covered the top of this with mozz cheese. It actually holds it shape (doubt penne or rigatoni would) and sliced into squares right away. This would be great to feed a crowd because it easily slices. It's very heavy & filling. I hate to even THINK about how horrible this is for you with all that cream cheese, sour cream, butter, parm and pasta. Yeesh... but it was good & will be better tomorrow in my husband's lunch. Don't make it too often! Tons left over.