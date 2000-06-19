Spaghetti Pie with Cream Cheese
Really easy and filling recipe. Serve with a tossed salad and garlic bread. Better than lasagna.
This is one of my favorite recipes from this site - here's how I make it: Cut the pasta amount in half and use rigatoni or penne as this heavy sauce needs a sturdier base than spaghetti. Omit the green onions and throw some minced garlic, freshly ground black pepper and diced onion in with the ground beef. Stir the cheese mixture into the cooked noodles and place in the bottom of the baking dish. Top with the sauce. Cover and bake for 20 minutes, uncover and top with the cheese. Bake for about 10 minutes more or until the cheese is bubbly. This makes a ton of seriously yummy comfort food. Everyone loves it!Read More
This was a lot of trouble for spaghetti topped with melted cheese.Read More
This is the only way I make spaghetti...ever! My favorite part is the cream cheese/sour cream mixture. Update: I have made this many, many times and have finally perfected this wonderful recipe; I use 1.5 jars of sauce, I mix my cooked noodles with butter and lots of parmesan before putting in the pan, and finally I added about 1/2 cup of ricotta to the cream cheese/sour cream.
Yummy, yummy, yummy! I buttered the spaghetti a bit before layering in the pan and I used a jar of Newman's Sausage and Peppers sauce along with 1/2 a jar of Ragu- it could have used more sauce so I would use two whole jars next time. I also combined some ricotta cheese with the cream cheese mixture. We all loved it! I might skip the cheddar cheese next time and replace it with mozzerella. You could also scale down the pasta a bit if you don't have a full pound and it would work fine...the pound of spaghetti really filled the pyrex. This will be something I make at least once a month- it makes a ton and I always appreciate left overs so I don't have to cook every day. Thanks for sharing a great pasta dish.
I can't wait for lunch to have the leftovers!!! What a delicious hearty meal; so easy and so wonderful! I omitted both the green peppers and green onions and used Bertolli Organic Tomato Basil Sauce--YUM~O! I sautéed half a sweet onion in butter until translucent in the same pan browned up quality lean ground beef, seasoned to taste. Tossed thin spaghetti noodles w/ butter and parmesan cheese as suggested by Khristin (no dry noodles like others). Added 1/2 cup of low-fat ricotta cheese and substituted a combo of cheddar/jack and mozzarella for the cheddar cheese. After dinner I couldn’t stop eating little bites from the casserole dish. Will be making this again soon! Thanks for an awesome recipe!!!
Thank you for this recipe. I made it today for my husband who was coming home for a day from trucking. He raved and raved. But as usual I used it as a skeleton and changed the following... 1. I didn't measure out the sour cream and cream cheese exactly. I just blended a medium container of SC and 8 oz of CC. Much easier! 2. I used the 1 lb of spaghettie and added some broken pieces of lassagna I had. 3. I used 1 lb ground chuck AND 1 lb. roll of sage flavored sausage. I fried it together throwing in the green pepper and 4 cloves of garlic. I also used lots of spices to heat it up like cumin, oregano, garlic salt, seasoned pepper, pepper corn ? (like used at pizza hut to sprinkle on) and minced onion. 4. I bought 8 oz mozzarella and 8 oz sharp chedder and used all but 2 oz from each. It was delicious!! Since I baked it in a 14x11 pan, there were leftovers of the noodles and meatsauce. There was no extra sour adn cream cheese. I added the noodles to the sauce and froze for spaghetti later. I bagged and froze the leftover pie too.
My husband and I are giving this 4 stars. It was amazing...but the noodles making up the bottom layer really dried up when it went into the oven. We followed the recipe to heart, but for future attempts, we suggest mixing the meat and noodles together so it dosen't dry up as bad, adding the sour cream/chive/cream cheese on the top and then the cheese. We will do this again!! One of my personal favorites omitting the dry noodles. Thank you! Crystal T.
This is a good recipe, but I tweak it a bit. I make my own sauce, and instead of spreading the cream cheese and sour cream over the spaghetti, I mix it in with the noodles. I've also found that mozzarella cheese is preferred by my family. But it's a good base recipe to work from.
This was a really good recipe! I did tweak it just a little though. I mixed in some melted butter (about 1/4 cup), 1 egg, and some paremesean cheese into the noodles before putting them in the pan. I also used the full 8oz pkg of cream chz instead of the 4oz it called for. I did not have any green onions, so I mixed in some italian seasoning with my crm chz and sour cream. Sooooo good! My hubby & kids raved about this one!
This was tasty! And fairly easy, too, although there were more dishes to wash than I like. I omitted the green pepper (personal preference), reduced the spaghetti to approx. 3/4 lb, and increased sauce by about another 1/4 jar. I like very saucy noodles, and found that ratio to be perfect. I loved the sour cream and cream cheese. In the future, I may take a few short cuts and use prepared meat sauce (rather than browning meat and simmering) and chive cream cheese (rather than cutting green onions). Thanks for the yummy recipe!
My family just LOVES this. I use about half the spaghetti and a red pepper instead of a green, but other than that, I follow the recipe exactly. We love it every time! Thanks!
Yummy! I ate a whole plateful!! Only minor changes based on reviews and what my guys like. I added smoked sausage with the beef and 2 cans of sauce. I added a little grated parmesan to the sour cream/cream cheese mixture and mixed directly with noodles. I also layered mine, putting half the pasta on the bottom, then half the sauce, a little cheddar, then the other half of the pasta, sauce, then the remaining cheddar (I used less cheddar cause it was extra sharp- great for dieters who still want cheese). Baked according to directions and it was great! Will definitely make again because plain spaghetti gets so boring!
This was delicious!!! I doubled the cream cheese, sour cream, and green onion because I just didn't feel like it was spreading around to an amount that I would be able to taste real well. This is a great, quick, and easy recipe!
Oh my, this may be the best recipe I've gotten off of allrecipes.com! I made it today for out of town guests and they all raved about it (including my friend's 7 year old daughter). It was so easy to put together, I'd recommend this dish anytime you have to feed 6-8 people and don't want to be chained to the kitchen for hours. Like others, I made changes, but I think the secrets are to use really good pasta sauce and reducing the cheddar cheese by adding an equal amount of Italian blend shredded cheese. My guest commented immediately the about the cheese. For the sauce, I used a high-end brand of tomato-basil sauce. Look for any brand that doesn't have preservatives or ingredients that you can't pronounce. I used ~36 ounces of sauce and a little less pasta (~14 oz.). Even using a good sauce, TASTE it as you are cooking to see if the flavor is to your liking. I added additional basil, rosemary and a little bit of red pepper flakes, but this all depends upon your palate. Also, I added 1/3 of a cup of ricotta cheese to the sour cream/cream cheese blend and used chive cream cheese instead of chopping green onions. Instead of cooking spray, I mixed butter into the hot pasta to keep it from sticking.
I about had a heart attack when I couldn't find this recipe in my recipe box!!! Thank God I found it again.. The only thing I do different is use 2 jars of sauce and use mozzarella cheese instead of cheddar cheese. I also add the sour cream/cream cheese mixture and half the sauce mixture to the noodles and then put in the pan then top with the rest of the sauce and mozzarella cheese. This is the BEST!!!!
Great recipe, Chubs! a very good diversion from the normal ground beef/pasta casserole. Thanks! I used homemade marinara instead of bottles. As per some of the reviews, I added mixed sour cream mixture into the cooked spaghetti before putting it into the baking dish to help keep the spaghetti moist during the baking. I also broke the dry spaghetti in half before boiling it to allow for easier and more even dispersion in the baking dish. I used all of the ingredients in the amounts specified and it was really quite good. The marinara gave it a great Italian flair, but the cheddar cheese kind of mitigated that. Next time I will substitute a Provolone/Parmesan mix and see how that goes. I served it with Italian seasoned toast points and a tossed salad with a lemon vinaigrette.
First of all, let me say that my picky family LOVED this! Ages 2, 4, 15 and 42 - they all wanted more! I truly didn't expect they would as they are so picky, I didn't think they'd even touch it since it was different. Made it pretty much to the recipe. Used red pepper instead of green (what I had on hand, and personal preference), added a good sized dollop more of sour cream because I was worried it would be dry, based on previous reviews. It was perfect. Love the sour cream/cream cheese combo. Second time I made it, I forgot to blend in the onions. Tossed them on top of the white mixture, and then topped with meat sauce. Didn't matter it wasn't blended in. Will be making this again and again. It's always good to find something everyone loves. Great next day for leftovers. Excellent for make ahead and bake next day. Takes longer than just making spaghetti, but well worth the wait. Enjoy!
I switched this up a bit. I left out the sour cream and mixed a brick of cream cheese in with the noodles. I also made my own spaghetti sauce and used chihuahua cheese (a super good creamy cheese) for the topping. I loved it!
I loved this because I could make it lower fat and it still tasted great. I added diced onion, 2 cloves minced garlic and sauteed with the green pepper, then added and browned the ground turkey I used instead of ground beef. Left out the garlic powder. Used low fat sour cream and reduced fat cream cheese. I used whole wheat spaghetti and tossed it with some olive oil then layered as directed. This was enjoyed by all!
I had high hopes as this got great reviews. I followed the recipe exactly as written. It is edible, but my entire family thought it was too bland. Just boring. Won't be making this one again.
This was SO good and really easy to make. I've seen Spaghetti Pie in delis and hot food sections and have always wished I could figure out how to make it. Well this was way better than those. I'll never make regular spaghetti again. Thank you for the recipe!
This was absolutely delicious! I added the whole bar of cream cheese instead of half, and use reduced fat cream cheese.
Been making for years, don't know why I haven't reviewed til now. Perfect as is. Sometimes I mix all the items together and sometimes I layer. Depends how much time I have. Good either way.
Yummy! Be sure to use plenty of sauce, otherwise it ends up a little too dry.
We love this! Very easily and cheaply made, wholesome, filling and flavorful. We left out the green pepper and onion because we don't like them but followed everything else to a T, and it was delicious! Making again tonight!
My whole family loved this! Very kid friendly! I used leftover spaghetti sauce with meat and macaroni noodles, because that what I had avilable and it was awesome!
This dish was super easy to make. I used a whole block of cream cheese and 1 cup of sour cream and mixed it right in with the pasta. This is super delicious!
Although this certainly not gourmet, it is a nice easy dish that can be made ahead of time. My kids loved this, and i was thrilled that my son liked it as he had given up on pasta with red sauce. I seasoned my sauce with lots of oregano, fresh garlic, italian seasoning. The only change i made, was that i didnt add the green onion. Served it with ceasar salad and garlic bread and it was a hit. I will make this again for sure.
This is so good. I don't even make regular spaghetti anymore! It has a wonderful creamy texture, just try it- you'll like it.
Used less than a full box of pasta (maybe 3/4 or less and could have used even less) and I would NOT use penne or rigatoni like the first review recommends -- it will end up baked ziti that way and won't slice beautifully the way the spaghetti does. Used a 32 oz jar of sauce but still needed 1/3 of another. Sauteed the onion with some fresh rosemary (rosemary took this to a whole new level). I took another reviewer's advice and mixed the hot spaghetti noodles with butter and parmesan cheese in still hot pot on the stove. Then I tossed in the sour cream and cream cheese and cooked it on medium heat until everything was melted and mixed well. I put a layer of sauce on the bottom of the pan and then added the noodles and then the bulk of the sauce on top. Covered the top of this with mozz cheese. It actually holds it shape (doubt penne or rigatoni would) and sliced into squares right away. This would be great to feed a crowd because it easily slices. It's very heavy & filling. I hate to even THINK about how horrible this is for you with all that cream cheese, sour cream, butter, parm and pasta. Yeesh... but it was good & will be better tomorrow in my husband's lunch. Don't make it too often! Tons left over.
Love it, love it, love it!! After making this recipe many times I have come to the conclusion that adding an extra cup of pasta sauce keeps this casserole moist in the oven and helps when reheating for leftovers. Also, stir in a tablespoon of butter to cooked noodles before adding to baking dish. Keeps the noddles from getting sticky. Our whole family loves this recipe!!!!
This was really good. Passed the husband and mother-in-law test. I added a little water to thin the sauce.
I have made this recipe three times. No one in my household likes bell peppers or onions, so I omitted those every time. The first time I was in a hurry and I kind of just threw it together but it ended up turning out great even though I put the cream cheese mixture on top (versus the sauce) and didn't cover it. The second time I followed it exactly except I didn't have any beef (and no onions or peppers) and no one really liked it (I don't eat beef so I make half with/half without, and it still tasted different from the first time). So last night, I made it for a third time and finalized what makes this recipe great. I use a whole 8 ounces of cream cheese versus the "half of 8 ounces" suggested in the ingredients. I also use more sauce and mix it in with the noodles to make sure they are coated. I also add about a tablespoon of dried basil to the cream cheese mixture. It's delicious and it's certainly something I will make in the future.
Everyone in my family raved about this recipe. I did make a couple of changes because of the ingredients that I had on hand. I used a red bell pepper instead of green because of a personal preference. I used penne pasta instead of spaghetti. Lastly, I added a can of "no beans" chili to the jar of spaghetti sauce. Next time I plan to add fresh garlic slices for additional flavor. Even the pickiest eater will love this recipe!
This was really good! My husband kept making faces while I made it, but at dinner there were no leftovers!!! Will make again... YUM-O!!!
This was just ok. Needs a lot more sauce than describes. However, my 3 sons LOVED LOVED this.. So I would say it's a good kid food.
Did as another person suggested and mixed the sour cream/cream cheese mixture into the spaghetti. Also reduced the spaghetti to about 12 ounces. Added Italian seasoning to the meat mixture and used minced garlic instead of garlic powder. Kids loved it, I liked it well but next time I'll try adding more seasoning.
Yummy and easy!
I literally just got finished eating this and it is really good. I did make the following adjustments (although the original recipe is probably wonderful as is. I am bad about measurements since I am a taster. I used ground turkey, added pepperoni, entire package of reduced fat cream cheese, like 2-3 cloves of garlic and a handful of fresh basil and a lot of parmesean to the "white" part and added red pepper flakes, cooking wine and sugar to the sauce (I usually add these to my spaghetti sauce). I also tossed the pasta with additional parm. cheese and olive oil to the pasta. I tossed the "white part" with the pasta as well. I know this sounds like a lot of changes, but this is a really great recipe that can be changed to your liking.
This was delicious. I cooked it in my dutch oven @ 300 for 1 hr. We will definatley have this again!
Love this recipe adding a layer of the cream cheese mixture between two layers of spaghetti is what I found works the best I added another half cup of the cream cheese mixture to the recipe
I wanted to love this with all the great reviews, but the truth is I just wasn't crazy about it.... mainly the cream cheese/sour cream mix. I also wanted to do something more with the spaghetti as it dried out a bit, AND I think it needed more sauce... I agree with the reviews who said to halve the pasta but leave the sauce amount the same.. I definitely should have done that... Next time I will, and will also replace the cheese mixture with ricotta. Thanks for the starter recipe!
this recipe was very good! for the cheese layer, i used cream cheese, ricotta cheese and sour cream. that laywer was my favorite part of the dish! i topped with mozzerella. i will make this agian for sure.
This recipe sounded great. But when I baked it for the family they said it tasted more like a dip than spaghetti. I thought the sour cream and cream cheese would have melted more. It came out a little dry. I followed the directions. The sour cream and cream cheese and chives really gave it more of a "dip" taste than a meal taste. I don't think I will be making this again. Sorry :(
4/30/09 everyone loved it. i mixed the sour cream with the cream cheese and then mixed with spagetti. w/ ground beef i added a little green pepper, onion and garlic. top with both mozz and cheddar and cheddar was voted better so next time just use the cheddar on top. thin spag. good.
Yum! I followed the suggestion of using penne pasta. This was delicious...very easy and quick to put together for something so, so good! We really enjoyed the cream cheese/sour cream mix-I prefer it to a layer of ricotta. Thanks for sharing a keeper recipe!
Absolutely delicious! I'm wasn't a big spaghetti fan...until now! I didn't have any green onions, so those were omitted. And, per the past reviews, I added some ricotta cheese to the sour cream/cream cheese mixture. I also mixed some of the sour cream mixture with the noodles in the bottom of the pan. Instead of using jarred sauce, I made my own using tomato sauce, onion, bell pepper, garlic, and spices. I couldn't have asked for a better spaghetti!
This recipe was awesome for a few reasons: The ingredients were all in my pantry, and the results were delicious. I had to substitute a mixture of sour cream/vegi cream cheese/cottage cheese for the sour cream/cheese cream mixture. The recipe turned out great anyway and even my 11 month old baby loved it (coursely pureed). Next time I might add some olive oil to the pasta before layering for the nutritional boost.
The Cream Cheese did it. I would recommend doing half the cream cheese. Would be 4 stars but whatever... -3 Stars
Thought this turned out really good. We'll be having leftovers tomorrow and freezing the rest. For the jared sauce I used Bertolli, with tomato and basil Mezzetta with porcini, portabella mushrooms and Napa Valley merlot. I mixed one jar of the Bert. with 1/2 of the other. To that I added fresh garlic, onion, bellpepper and rosemery, dried basil, oregano, red pepper, a little bit of sugar and more salt and pepper. As others suggested I mixed the cheese with the pasta before adding the sauce on top. I also used some ricotta cheese in the mixture and mozzarella and cheddar on the top. To keep the foil from sticking and cut a piece of parchment paper to put on top, then put the foil on.
So yummy! I left the meat out and kept everything else the same and my family loved it!
I used Penne and mixed the pasta with the cheese mixture. The first time I made the cheese mix as described and it was too much sour cream. The next time I halfed the sourcream and added extra creamcheese. I liked it better the second way.
Very easy and very good! Called for all the ingredients I had on hand. I added about 2 large handfulls of fresh spinach to the cheese mixture which I mixed with the hot pasta and put in the bottom of the dish ... topped with the sauce mixture, cheddar and a little parmesan. Thank you!
I, personally liked this dish. However, my husband didn't like the "white stuff" in it, and once by two boys heard the words "cream cheese and sour cream", they stopped eating, too. My husband suggested using ricotta or cottage cheese. I will probably try that next time.
Very good. Shhhhh, don't tell the kids or the hubby that I snuck in some pureed veggies. So, I added 1/4 c. pureed carrots and 1/4 c. sweet potatoes in the meat sauce and let it simmer for the 20 minutes. No one was the wiser. Everyone ate it. So, we all got a little more nutritional bang for our buck!
This recipe only needs one word to describe it.....DELICIOUS!!!!!!!
Way too saucy. Should use a whole pound of noodles...not just 1/4 pound. Other wise it would have been much better.
This excellent..a short cut I use is to use Italian Sausage instead of the ground beef and all the spices.
Ymmmm! This is a very delicious recipe! My only advice, though, it so use about 1/2 to 3/4 of the amount of spaghetti that the recipe calls for.
"Can't Go Wrong" Recipe...I knew my date had a thing for spaghetti, and although spaghetti is a no-no on a first date (think *sluuurp*), this was perfect for so many reasons. 1. the noodles are baked after so you "cut" thru the spaghetti with a fork 2. easy 3. so tasty, my date (who was also tasty) said "You are a good cook." Revisions: i would add more veggies than the bell pepper and green onions next time. i used a jar and-a-1/2 of sauce, still NOT enough. i'd cut out spaghetti by 1/4. i did use low fat sour cream and eased up on the cheese on top. to complement the meal, i did do salad/italian bread, but for dessert i made those the chocolate-covered strawberries on this website. I looked up wine suggestions for spaghetti and stumbled across Orvieto Classico as a good match--and it was SO good that by the time my date arrived, 1/2 the bottle was gone :)
YUMMY! I did a little something different w/ the sour cream mixture since I didn't have cream cheese on hand but it still turned out well. I used spinach spaghetti instead of regular noodles. We really liked this and it was easy to make.
A far more tasty way to eat spaghetti. I really like this recipe. I did half the noodles, as others recommend. I haven't used green onions, but mostly because I don't buy them very often. I did toss the noodles with parm cheese. And I like it better with mozzerella cheese on top, rather than cheddar. Tasty and makes great leftovers.
Made this today on a whim,it was GREAT!! The only thing I would change is mixing the cream cheese and sour cream with the noodles, instead of layering it on top of noodles. Delicious.
This is a wonderfully rich recipe. I did not have all the ingredients so I improvised a little and made a couple of changes. I did not have sour cream available so for the filling layer so I used 1, 8 oz block of cream cheese, a spoonful of whipped cream cheese, 1/4 cup evaporated milk and 1/4 cup Ranch Dressing. I mixed this all together and added about 1/4 cup shredded mozzerella cheese. I didn't have chedder cheese for the top so I shredded 2 cups of mozzerella and about 1/4 cup colby cheeses. I also changed one other thing after reading the reviews about it being dry. I used 2 full cans of spaghetti sauce and added 2 tablespoons sugar to the sauce (It ends the "canny" flavor. I poured 2 ladle fulls of sauce onto the bottom of my 9x13 pan, added 1/2 of the spaghetti, 2 more ladle fulls of sauce, the rest of the spaghetti (I used 1 lb) and then spead the filling on top, followed by the rest of the sauce and the huge layer of cheeses. ABSOLUTELY WONDERFUL!!!
Very good. I recommend mixing the cream cheese mixture and pasta sauce into the noodles before topping with cheese- otherwise the noodles won't stick together.
This was a hit in my house. I followed some other suggestions and added butter and parmesan to the spaghetti. I also used a red pepper instead of green (personal preference) and added fresh, sliced mushrooms. Also used whipped cream cheese and chives so I didn't have to chop green onions. It was creamy and filling and very comforting.
IM GOING TO GO AHEAD AND GIVE THIS FOUR STARS, BUT NEXT TIME I WILL CUT THE AMOUNT OF PASTA IN HALF...IT WAS JUST WAY TOO MUCH PASTA...I USED LEAN GROUND BEEF AND FAT FREE SOUR CREAM AND CREAM CHEESE TO MAKE IT LOWER IN FAT.
Yummy and worth the extra work. I did take the advise of one of the reviews and blended the sour cream, cream cheese into the penne pasta, also a suggestion from someone, I agree the penne pasta gave this heavier sauce more support. Definitely a keeper recipe and super easy to make
Yum Yum Yummy....This is an awesome switch from normal spaghetti!! It is definately a keeper & a must have recipe!! I done mostly what BODIE358 suggested --- use rigatoni as this heavy sauce needs a sturdier base than spaghetti. Omit the green onions and throw some minced garlic, freshly ground black pepper and diced onion in with the ground beef while cooking. Stir the cheese mixture into the cooked noodles and place in the bottom of the greased baking dish. Top with the sauce. Cover and bake for 20 minutes, uncover and top with the cheese. Bake for about 10 minutes more or until the cheese is bubbly My whole family loved this -- thanks for the recipe!!
Very tasty. Changes: After draining the pasta, I beat in 2 eggs and about 1 tbs margarine. Adding the margarine allowed me to skip the cooking spray later. I used ground turkey, which was great, but I added 2 cloves of garlic, 1 tsp garlic powder, 1/2 tsp sugar, 1/4 tsp cayenne, and 1/4 tsp dried parsley. This gave the sauce more zip, which I need. I didn't have green bell peppers, so I used red, yellow, and orange instead, which was nice for color. Since my fiance hates soft cheese, I skipped the cream cheese and just used sour cream mixed with chives and a dash of salt and pepper for that layer. It was great. It was, however, missing the extra moisture from the cc. Next time, I'll double the sour cream. Lastly, I topped it all with a slice of uncooked bacon cut into pieces. I let it cook for 15 minutes covered and 15-20 mins uncovered to darken the bacon. It turned out well. Flavorful and hearty. I'd make this again.
excellent--sourcream and cream cheese is a great addition! Wiil make again!
I have been looking for this recipe for a long time. I made a few changes. I added 1/3 c. shredded parm. to the cream cheese/sour cream mixture along with an egg. Also, in between the noodles and sour cream/ cream cheese mixtures I added a layer a crumbled fontina cheese. It was so so good. I think it's better than lasagna.
This was an unexpected delicious surprise! I knew it wouldn't be bad with all the good reviews, but I never expected it to be as good as it was! I seasoned the meat up a bit with garlic, some sauteed onions, basil, etc. My husband and son devoured it! I'll definitely make this again. It's perfect for making ahead of time and heating up when I get home from work!
LOVED it and so did the family. Made it to the T except omitted bell pepper (because I didn't have any) and I mixed the sour cream/cream cheese mixture into the noodles. EXCELLENT!
This meal turned out great! I only gave it 4 stars b/c I thought you could use a little less pasta. Maybe just 3/4 of the box. Great to make ahead of time and have the next day! I would omit the green onions though. Kids did not like them.
This recipe is a definite keeper. I made a few minor changes. I browned some chopped onion and minced garlic with the beef, added about 1/2 cup of grated parmesan to the sour cream and cream cheese mixture, sprinkled the shredded cheddar over the bottom layers before adding the beef layer, and I topped the beef with shredded mozarella. The result was outstanding. I was skeptical about the sour cream/cream cheese mixture but I think it really made the dish.
ORIGINAL REVIEW: I was really surprised how this turned out.. so simple, so easy, and then it was tasty on top of that! We all agreed we wanted this served again. A really nice change from the usual spaghetti. I didn't have green onions so I threw in 2 Tbl dried chives. Left out green pepper because I didn't have any. Used Emeril's Marinara sauce for test purposes. I did use 1/4 tsp garlic powder and couldn't help but add 1/4 tsp onion powder to the meat. Other than that, followed exactly, resisting urges to add all kinds of other things, LOL. This was really good. We'll have this again and again. The spaghetti layer was really thick and could have used more sauce, but not really necessary as we enjoyed it and it wasn't dry at all. Thanks for something different and tasty! A good way to feed a lot of people.
How many languages can you say "delicious" in? I too added 1.5 jars of sauce, tossed the spaghetti in olive oil and Parmesan. Worked out insanely well. Try it! You'll LOVE it!
Good starting point but I added sauteed onions, garlic and Montreal Steak Seasoning to my meat before adding the pasta sauce. I also added a can of diced tomatoesit didn't seem like there was enough sauce. I liked the flavor the sour cream and cream cheese gave it. Good alternative if you don't have Ricotta on hand. Next time, I may use two jars of sauce. All in all, it was an easy dish to make and the family liked it.
Perfect!!
Pretty basic and simple. THe cream cheese and sour cream mixture was great mixed in with the noodles. I used whole wheat thin spaghetti :D
My family really enjoyed this recipe. I added about 4 TBSP of butter and 1/4 Cup of Parmesean Cheese to the noodles before baking to keep them from drying out. Next time I think I will double the cream cheese portion in the middle, it was my favorite part. I will also add more sauce and meat. Less Pasta might work too.
I made this for a large crowd and everyone loved it. Switched out the spaghetti for rigatoni noodles, added some ricotta cheese to the cream cheese and sour cream (omitted the green onions and green peppers) and used 1/2 ground beef and 1/2 italian sausage. It was delicious!!
Good, but no one really liked the sour cream/cream cheese mixture. Maybe try cream soup instead. do not use too much spaghetti.
Good and easy to make. I mixed the cream cheese and sour cream in with the pasta and threw in some parm cheese then topped with the sauce and then moz cheese. Baked 1 hr, uncovered last 20 minutes. Everyone liked it.
I made this for supper last night and it was WONDERFUL!!!!We loved it. The only change I made was added mushrooms. My husband said this was keeper. Thanks for sharing.
THE BEST !!!!!!! i followed this recipe to the tee & everybody in the family loved it , i am about to make another batch for my dads job cuz he wants to take it to work ....this is something i can eat every single day ...great job ;) I rate this 10+ stars.i added the whole package of cream & a little more sour cream until it it cover the whole pasta dish
I used rigatoni and ground turkey. Very good
Too sweet for us.
No complaints whatsoever. Just make sure the meat mixture completed covers the spaghetti; otherwise you will find yourself crunching on some dried spaghetti like I did once.
Really good. A different take on spaghetti for sure!
I made this dish exactly as it is written - except I didn't have onions. It was awesome!!
I made this over the weekend and it turned out great! I even flubbed up and forgot to cover it until 15 minutes into baking. The only changes I made were to butter the noodles and add about 1 tsp. Italian seasoning to the meat as it cooked
Very yummy! Used mozzerella instead of cheddar, but otherwise followed recipe. Will make again!
This recipe is delicious and easy to make!
I asked my son what he wanted for dinner tomorrow evening and this is what he requested, saying its his favorite dish that I make for him. I have made this many times - and we love the recipe.
We loved this. I left out the green pepper (just a personal preference). I used whole eight ounce package of cream cheese and 1 cup of sour cream. I just hate to have a little bit of the sour cream and cream cheese left. We think that the leftovers are even better!
I've made this several times and it is truly delicious. Everyone loves this recipe, no exceptions. I follow the directions exactly.
WONDERFUL!! This was so easy to make, and my husband said it is one of my best meals ever! Left overs are just as good too! I give this 5 stars! I did only use 1/2 the amount of spaghetti since it's just the two of us. This will be made over and over again in our home.
