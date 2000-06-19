Spaghetti Pie with Cream Cheese

Really easy and filling recipe. Serve with a tossed salad and garlic bread. Better than lasagna.

Recipe by CHUBS

prep:
35 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
7
Yield:
7 servings
  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a skillet over medium heat, brown the ground beef. Drain and crumble. Put crumbled beef in skillet. Stir in salt, pepper, garlic powder, bell pepper and pasta sauce. Bring to a boil; reduce heat and simmer for 20 minutes.

  • In a small bowl combine sour cream, green onions and cream cheese and set aside. Coat a 9x13 inch baking dish with cooking spray and add the cooked spaghetti. Spread the cream cheese mixture over it, add the meat mixture and sprinkle with Cheddar Cheese.

  • Cover and bake for 25 minutes. Uncover and bake for 5 more minutes until the cheese is bubbly.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
671 calories; protein 29.9g; carbohydrates 65.8g; fat 31.5g; cholesterol 95.2mg; sodium 786.6mg. Full Nutrition
