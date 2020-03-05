Mom's Candied Yams with Caramel

1 of 34

Rating: 5 stars Delicious My husband loved it his co-workers and friend and also my co-workers loved it. It was my first time making it and I thought it would be weird to mix pineapples and caramel with sweet potatoes but it turned out outstanding I will most definitely make this again!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars I love trying new recipes! This was wonderful. I used whole sweet potatoes peeled boiled and mashed them and added all other ingredients. This was perfect! I went right by the recipe but made one adjustment that my husband just loves on his sweet potato casseroles. I added a pecan topping in with the marshmallows. My husband tells me all the time that I am a wonderful cook. Last night he told me that I normally make a delicious sweet potato casserole but this one topped it all!!!!!!!! Thanks for sharing your creation. It was GREAT!!!!! Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars I wanted to do something different with the same ol' candy yams so i tried this recipe and it was wonderful!! Normally i have a lot left over but not this time!! Every bit was gone!! I will continue to make this every holiday! Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars SOOO good! Luckily I had extra potatoes in the cabinet because one can did NOT cut it so I tripled he recipe and everything in it except the pineapple because I only had two cans. I figured it couldn't hurt to cut back on the pineapple because there's a LOT of sweet going on in this recipe and I was right. It turned out PERFECT. Don't be scared... for whatever reason this was not too sweet... it was JUST PERFECT and it will be my go-to recipe for now on! Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars Deliciosisimo..... Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars Found this recipe a few weeks back. I decided to make the carmel from sweetened condensed milk. WWWWOOOWWWW WAS THIS YUMMY The carmel gave one of my favorite parts of Thanksgiving even More flavor!! This is a Keeper! Thank you Envy Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars I decided to look for another candied yam recipe for Thanksgiving just because I was tired of the same old one that I had been using. I found this one and it looked easy to do. So I followed the recipe exactly and it came out great! The only problem is that it was a small amount. I want to double it next time and just use one can of pineapple and more of the caramel in it. This is just my preference of course and has nothing to do with this great recipe. Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars SO DELICIOUS! Won't make it any other way now. Bravo! Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars This was AMAZING!! I made it for the company Thanksgiving Lunch and everybody loved it! Even my husband who hates anything yam/sweet potatoes likes it! Helpful (1)