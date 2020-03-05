Mom's Candied Yams with Caramel

I took my mom's childhood candied yam recipe and added a layer of caramel. It is now a must at every Thanksgiving and Christmas and is often requested with much anticipation by anyone who has had it. One recipe will serve 6, but barely. I promise there won't be leftovers. If you're going to feed 6 or more, I suggest doubling the recipe in a 9x13-inch pan.

By TheEnvyOfKings

prep:
15 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Mix sweet potatoes, pineapple, butter, brown sugar, salt, egg, and cinnamon together in a bowl. Pour half the sweet potato mixture into a 9x9-inch casserole dish. Pour caramel sauce over sweet potatoes; top with 1 cup marshmallows. Spread the remaining sweet potato mixture over marshmallow layer.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 30 minutes. Add the remaining 1 cup marshmallows and bake until marshmallows are golden brown, about 10 more minutes.

Per Serving:
273 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 51.3g; fat 6.8g; cholesterol 46.5mg; sodium 274.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (34)

Most helpful positive review

Keiaundria C Lester
Rating: 5 stars
04/27/2013
Delicious My husband loved it his co-workers and friend and also my co-workers loved it. It was my first time making it and I thought it would be weird to mix pineapples and caramel with sweet potatoes but it turned out outstanding I will most definitely make this again!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Read More
Helpful
(11)

Most helpful critical review

Marsha Wall
Rating: 3 stars
12/26/2013
Not so sure about this one. Maybe the fact that I used fresh yams cut them into chunks and parboiled rather than mashing them was the deal breaker but there was something missing from the flavor. I did everything else the same except I doubled the the recipe. Just not sure what happened but I'll stick to my original yam casserole. All the posters loved this so maybe it was just us. Read More
Reviews:
Selesa
Rating: 5 stars
06/11/2014
I love trying new recipes! This was wonderful. I used whole sweet potatoes peeled boiled and mashed them and added all other ingredients. This was perfect! I went right by the recipe but made one adjustment that my husband just loves on his sweet potato casseroles. I added a pecan topping in with the marshmallows. My husband tells me all the time that I am a wonderful cook. Last night he told me that I normally make a delicious sweet potato casserole but this one topped it all!!!!!!!! Thanks for sharing your creation. It was GREAT!!!!! Read More
Helpful
(5)
SherryBerry
Rating: 5 stars
12/26/2012
I wanted to do something different with the same ol' candy yams so i tried this recipe and it was wonderful!! Normally i have a lot left over but not this time!! Every bit was gone!! I will continue to make this every holiday! Read More
Helpful
(4)
TaraAnne
Rating: 5 stars
11/29/2014
SOOO good! Luckily I had extra potatoes in the cabinet because one can did NOT cut it so I tripled he recipe and everything in it except the pineapple because I only had two cans. I figured it couldn't hurt to cut back on the pineapple because there's a LOT of sweet going on in this recipe and I was right. It turned out PERFECT. Don't be scared... for whatever reason this was not too sweet... it was JUST PERFECT and it will be my go-to recipe for now on! Read More
Helpful
(4)
Carlina
Rating: 5 stars
01/15/2013
Deliciosisimo..... Read More
Helpful
(3)
Patty Cakes
Rating: 5 stars
11/22/2012
Found this recipe a few weeks back. I decided to make the carmel from sweetened condensed milk. WWWWOOOWWWW WAS THIS YUMMY The carmel gave one of my favorite parts of Thanksgiving even More flavor!! This is a Keeper! Thank you Envy Read More
Helpful
(3)
NMLady
Rating: 5 stars
11/29/2012
I decided to look for another candied yam recipe for Thanksgiving just because I was tired of the same old one that I had been using. I found this one and it looked easy to do. So I followed the recipe exactly and it came out great! The only problem is that it was a small amount. I want to double it next time and just use one can of pineapple and more of the caramel in it. This is just my preference of course and has nothing to do with this great recipe. Read More
Helpful
(2)
akkaer
Rating: 5 stars
11/23/2012
SO DELICIOUS! Won't make it any other way now. Bravo! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Priscilla Morley
Rating: 5 stars
11/28/2013
This was AMAZING!! I made it for the company Thanksgiving Lunch and everybody loved it! Even my husband who hates anything yam/sweet potatoes likes it! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Marsha Wall
Rating: 3 stars
12/26/2013
Not so sure about this one. Maybe the fact that I used fresh yams cut them into chunks and parboiled rather than mashing them was the deal breaker but there was something missing from the flavor. I did everything else the same except I doubled the the recipe. Just not sure what happened but I'll stick to my original yam casserole. All the posters loved this so maybe it was just us. Read More
