Easy Sweet Potato Crisp
Servings Per Recipe: 8
Calories: 420.1
% Daily Value *
protein: 4.4g 9 %
carbohydrates: 64.7g 21 %
dietary fiber: 4.4g 18 %
sugars: 34.1g
fat: 17.4g 27 %
saturated fat: 7.9g 39 %
cholesterol: 30.5mg 10 %
vitamin a iu: 11535.8IU 231 %
niacin equivalents: 2.5mg 19 %
vitamin b6: 0.3mg 19 %
vitamin c: 37.1mg 62 %
folate: 29.3mcg 7 %
calcium: 71.4mg 7 %
iron: 2.1mg 12 %
magnesium: 56mg 20 %
potassium: 543.2mg 15 %
sodium: 164.3mg 7 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 17 %
calories from fat: 156.2
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
