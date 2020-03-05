Easy Sweet Potato Crisp

Rating: 4 stars
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

I wanted to make a quick and easy side dish for our early Thanksgiving celebration from pantry items, and everyone loved it!

By fleckfamily

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 8x8-inch pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Pour sweet potatoes into an 8x8-inch pan.

  • Mix oats, brown sugar, pecans, butter, and cinnamon together in a bowl; spread mixture over sweet potatoes.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until top is golden brown, 25 to 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
420 calories; protein 4.4g; carbohydrates 64.7g; fat 17.4g; cholesterol 30.5mg; sodium 164.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (5)

Rating: 5 stars
02/20/2013
I made the recipe as written except I used 3 lbs sweet potatoes instead of the canned. It turned out great. I felt the measurements were correct and the dish wasn't overly sweet but that may have been because I didn't use the canned potatoes. Read More
(3)

byGilles
Rating: 3 stars
05/22/2014
.I made the recipe and it turned out really yummy.Oats used here is really very good for health.For garnishing I used some chocolate syrup. Read More
(1)
Rating: 5 stars
02/19/2013
(3)
mkstevens09
Rating: 4 stars
01/11/2013
I liked this recipe but it was just a little too sweet for me personally. The topping was awesomely delicious; I think it would be great on fruit or ice cream actually. However I thought there was too much topping for how much potato there was. Also the only canned sweet potatoes I could find were in syrup (this is my first time using them so I don't know if they come any other way) and though I drained them very well I think that also added too much sweetness. Next time I would reduce the topping slightly and only use about 3/4 of it and also use fresh sweet potatoes or canned ones that are not in syrup. Read More
Helpful
(2)
byGilles
Rating: 3 stars
05/22/2014
(1)
Jennifer Gillespie
Rating: 4 stars
01/01/2016
After reading the reviews I cut back on the brown sugar. I used about 3/4 cup.It was still plenty sweet enough but the topping was too crumbly. It didn't have that stick togetherness you get with the proper amount of sugar. It will take more work next time but I'll start with fresh sweet potatoes instead of canned in syrup. I'll bake them till almost done and then add the topping and finish baking. Maybe I'll add some marshmallow instead of the extra sugar. Read More
Cindy
Rating: 4 stars
09/21/2020
This was so delicious! I did make two small changes.. One-I used fresh sweet potatoes and cook them instead of the canned. Two-I used the Splenda brown sugar blend and only used a half a cup of that. But sooooo good! Read More
