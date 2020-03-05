Easy Sweet Potato Crisp

1 of 5

Rating: 5 stars I made the recipe as written except I used 3 lbs sweet potatoes instead of the canned. It turned out great. I felt the measurements were correct and the dish wasn't overly sweet but that may have been because I didn't use the canned potatoes. Helpful (3)

Rating: 4 stars I liked this recipe but it was just a little too sweet for me personally. The topping was awesomely delicious; I think it would be great on fruit or ice cream actually. However I thought there was too much topping for how much potato there was. Also the only canned sweet potatoes I could find were in syrup (this is my first time using them so I don't know if they come any other way) and though I drained them very well I think that also added too much sweetness. Next time I would reduce the topping slightly and only use about 3/4 of it and also use fresh sweet potatoes or canned ones that are not in syrup. Helpful (2)

Rating: 3 stars .I made the recipe and it turned out really yummy.Oats used here is really very good for health.For garnishing I used some chocolate syrup. Helpful (1)

Rating: 4 stars After reading the reviews I cut back on the brown sugar. I used about 3/4 cup.It was still plenty sweet enough but the topping was too crumbly. It didn't have that stick togetherness you get with the proper amount of sugar. It will take more work next time but I'll start with fresh sweet potatoes instead of canned in syrup. I'll bake them till almost done and then add the topping and finish baking. Maybe I'll add some marshmallow instead of the extra sugar.