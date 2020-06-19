Apple Butter Recipe

4.8
7 Ratings
  • 5 6
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Apple butter that can be altered in a pinch!

Recipe by Master Cook

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
45 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
15
Yield:
15 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

15
Original recipe yields 15 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine Honeycrisp apples, Granny Smith apples, and apple cider in a large stainless steel or enamel-coated saucepan; bring to a boil, stirring occasionally. Reduce heat to medium-low; simmer until mixture reduces by about half, about 20 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Stir sugar and lemon juice into the apple mixture; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low, and continue cooking at a simmer until the mixture is very thick, about 25 minutes.

  • Sterilize the jars and lids in boiling water for at least 5 minutes. Pack apple butter into the hot, sterilized jars, filling the jars to within 1/4 inch of the top. Run a knife or a thin spatula around the insides of the jars after they have been filled to remove any air bubbles. Wipe the rims of the jars with a moist paper towel to remove any food residue. Top with lids and screw on rings.

  • Place a rack in the bottom of a large stockpot and fill halfway with water. Bring to a boil and lower jars into the boiling water using a holder. Leave a 2-inch space between the jars. Pour in more boiling water if necessary to bring the water level to at least 1 inch above the tops of the jars. Bring the water to a rolling boil, cover the pot, and process for 10 minutes.

  • Remove the jars from the stockpot and place onto a cloth-covered or wood surface, several inches apart, until cool. Once cool, press the top of each lid with a finger, ensuring that the seal is tight (lid does not move up or down at all). Store in a cool, dark area.

Cook's Note:

To make a spiced apple butter, add 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon, 1/2 teaspoon ground cloves, and 1/2 teaspoon allspice with the sugar.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
171 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 44.9g; fat 0.1g; sodium 3.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 09/22/2022