Slow Cooker Apple Butter with Honey

4.9
30 Ratings
  • 5 28
  • 4 2
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

The honey and brown sugar really gives the apple butter a little more depth then others I have tried. If you like a smoother apple butter, blend the apples once they are soft with a electric mixer. I like to use more then 1 variety of apples like Granny Smith and then something a little softer like fuji.

Recipe by jodee

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 hrs
total:
10 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
64
Yield:
8 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

64
Original recipe yields 64 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stir apples, white sugar, brown sugar, honey, cinnamon, and allspice together in a slow cooker.

  • Cook on High for 1 hour. Change heat to Low and continue cooking until apples are easily mashed with a fork, 9 to 11 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
47 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 12.5g; fat 0.1g; sodium 1mg. Full Nutrition
