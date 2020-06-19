Slow Cooker Apple Butter with Honey

The honey and brown sugar really gives the apple butter a little more depth then others I have tried. If you like a smoother apple butter, blend the apples once they are soft with a electric mixer. I like to use more then 1 variety of apples like Granny Smith and then something a little softer like fuji.
Perfect apple butter, and so easy! This was our first attempt at making apple butter and the results are fantastic. We sliced, peeled and cored the 5 1/2 lbs. of Golden Delicious apples (which completely filled my 6-quart crock pot)and then mixed the honey, sugars and spices exactly as listed in the recipe and put them on top. Cooked on high 1 hour as directed, then cooked on low for 10 hours. When it was done, I used a wire whisk for a couple of minutes to achieve a smooth consistency. It tastes amazing and was a hit with everyone in our family, adults and kids alike! Notes: We live at almost 6,000 ft. elevation, so it may take less time at lower elevations. Also, I took the lid off the crock pot as it cooled to prevent condensation from watering down the apple butter. We will definitely be making this again and again.
Perfect apple butter, and so easy! This was our first attempt at making apple butter and the results are fantastic. We sliced, peeled and cored the 5 1/2 lbs. of Golden Delicious apples (which completely filled my 6-quart crock pot)and then mixed the honey, sugars and spices exactly as listed in the recipe and put them on top. Cooked on high 1 hour as directed, then cooked on low for 10 hours. When it was done, I used a wire whisk for a couple of minutes to achieve a smooth consistency. It tastes amazing and was a hit with everyone in our family, adults and kids alike! Notes: We live at almost 6,000 ft. elevation, so it may take less time at lower elevations. Also, I took the lid off the crock pot as it cooled to prevent condensation from watering down the apple butter. We will definitely be making this again and again.
Can't say I can judge apple weight worth a darn. Loaded the crock-pot to what I thought was full. Apparently I was not paying attention (it's an "old thing")and mixed measurements for white & brown sugar, got them reversed. The only other change was 1/2 tsp nutmeg. The result was absolutely fabulous. Looking forward to the next batch as soon as I can find time!
I had 2 big grocery bag full of green, tart apples from my father-in-law's tree. Not having a food scale, I used 1 of the bags. After peeling and coring the apples, I put the apples in my Vitamix and did a course chop so the apples would fit in my 6 quart crock pot. I had about 2 inches left to spare in the pot. I used about 3 teaspoons of apple pie seasoning since it had cinnamon, nutmeg, and allspice. Used the same amount of sugars and honey. My son and I could of eaten all of it before it was cooked. Followed the cooking instructions and let it cooked overnight. Boy, did the house smell wonderful! Used a stick blender to make it a smooth texture. I took the lid off after 10 hours and it thickened just a little bit. It was more like an applesauce consistency and is really sweet. May lessen the sugar next time. I ended up filling 11, 1/2 pint size jars. Plan to give them out as gifts. Thanks!
Awesome recipe! I had 6 gala apples that were on their last leg, so I looked for a recipe to use them up. Good choice! It never made it to apple butter. My husband and son spooned the warm chunky apple mixture right out of the crock pot and put it over vanilla ice cream. They raved about it and insisted I leave it exactly the way it was - no mashing. It was a little sweet, and the honey gave it a distinct honey taste. If you don't like the taste of honey, I would decrease or eliminate it. Great recipe. Will definitely use again.
Wonderful! The honey isn't overpowering but adds a lovely note to the flavor. I used Fuji apples because they were the least expensive at Costco and raw organic wildflower honey. I also pureed them at the end instead of trying to mash them with a fork. Texture was perfect!
Just the recipe I was looking for!! Used three different type of apples but changed nothing else. I did puree it in a blender at the end of cooking to give it a smoother consistency. My husband is already asking when I am going to make it again!
Tasty, simple recipe. This was my first time making apple butter. Next time I will cut down on the water just a bit. Came out very sweet. My husband was highly impressed that I slaved away all day making this. I'll just keep how easy it was a secret. A bit chunky for my taste, but I will run it through the food processor. Will make this again. Thank you.
This recipe was easy to follow and very yummy. I only used 2 apples (saved the peels and cores) and made this on the stovetop rather than the slow cooker. It only needed about an hour on the stovetop. Then I placed it in a jar and water bath canned it.
I never knew Apple Butter was so easy to make. This is a great recipe and because I haven't made it before I followed the recipe!! Not just easy but delicious as well. Creamy texture, great on toast or a big scoop of vanilla ice cream!?
I wasn't sure about adding honey to apple butter, but I did it and it was great. I didn't use exact ingredients and I also threw in a couple Olympic pears. When I told my mom I was making apple butter she said, "Just buy it! It's not worth the hassle!" Hassle? I put some ingredients in a slow cooker and left it to cook itself. Thank you for a great recipe.
I made this because I thought I had everything and boy was I wrong. I had to make some substitutions, but it came out FABULOUS. First, I was out of brown sugar and subbed 3/8 cup of maple syrup. I didn’t have liquid honey, just some very thick mesquite honey and I put in two large tablespoons of that. I accidentally put in a tablespoon of cinnamon instead of a teaspoon. I added a cap of vanilla and some nutmeg.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.