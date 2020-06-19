Slow Cooker Apple Butter with Honey

I had 2 big grocery bag full of green, tart apples from my father-in-law's tree. Not having a food scale, I used 1 of the bags. After peeling and coring the apples, I put the apples in my Vitamix and did a course chop so the apples would fit in my 6 quart crock pot. I had about 2 inches left to spare in the pot. I used about 3 teaspoons of apple pie seasoning since it had cinnamon, nutmeg, and allspice. Used the same amount of sugars and honey. My son and I could of eaten all of it before it was cooked. Followed the cooking instructions and let it cooked overnight. Boy, did the house smell wonderful! Used a stick blender to make it a smooth texture. I took the lid off after 10 hours and it thickened just a little bit. It was more like an applesauce consistency and is really sweet. May lessen the sugar next time. I ended up filling 11, 1/2 pint size jars. Plan to give them out as gifts. Thanks!