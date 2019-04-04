Black Bean Stuffed Peppers
Stuffed peppers with black beans — what more can you ask for? If my kiddos love this dish, then you know it will be a huge hit in your home. If you have leftover filling, it makes a great chip dip!
Flavorful, easy and filling. We will be making this again. I did add 1 tsp of garlic, I used cheddar jack cheese instead of plain cheddar, plain petite diced tomatoes since the kids were eating and I also used frozen chopped spinach because that is what I had on hand. It was a nice alternative to regular stuffed peppers. My husband and 2 year old loved it and my 5 year old liked it after he got over the look of it. I used red and green peppers, I preferred the red and my son preferred the green peppers. Over all a great meal.Read More
OK so first time I've rated anything on here because I usually look at other peoples ratings but this was so fantastic!!! My kids didnt like the "heat" but I used RoTel mild... they are such wimps :) Me and the hubs loved it (just the right amount) also I used Chopped spinach in its frozen form and put 2 cups of it in the microwave before to cook down to 1.5 cups... worked wonderfullly. It was great!! I didnt have any onion flakes so I used a 1/2 Tblsp of garlic powder instead and it was fabulous!!! I will totally make this agin but I may use regular diced tomatoes instead (for the kids sake). Also My hubby HATES GREEN PEPPERS but I uesed other colors and he loved it!!!
Wow! These were awesome! Didn't have the tomatoes with peppers, so substituted with regular diced and threw in a can of chiles. Added garlic powder as well and used kraft habenero shred cheese to top. Awesome. Will definitely be making these again. Had some leftover filling so saved it for wraps in which I also used habenero shred cheese. Awesome! Thanks for sharing recipe
made these tonight there pretty good used smaller peppers so next time need to adjust the filling accordingly and will probably use diced tomatoes instead of rotel less heat. but otherwise great for a meatless meal.
I make this often now. It's very easy to make and tastes delicious. It's my new favorite thing to make.
I don't know why a lot of recipes call for 3oz of cream cheese (I always use 4oz, just easier)... anyway, I made this close as possible to the recipe. I didn't use tomatoes with chiles, but diced up some canned whole tomatoes (1/2 lg can). After the rice was cooked I cover the cream cheese with it so it would melt it. I used fresh onion (1 small) diced. I grated 1 8oz block of sharp cheese and added approx 1/2c of mozzarella to top the halves. I also blanched the pepper halves for 3 minutes in boiling water to ensure they were soft before filling them. 1 c. uncooked rice made approx. 2.5c cooked rice, so I just used the extra. With using the extra rice I made 10 halves. Without the chiles it was great for those who like mild flavor. It was beautiful and had a nice flavor that most people can tolerate (those intolerant to spice).
This was very good and easy to put together. I added some frozen corn for more color and 1 tsp garlic powder. For stuffed peppers I prep the pepper then quick boil to ensure pepper is soft - then stuff and bake. So I skipped the water in the pan and just baked. I used Trader Joes Brown Rice Medley - this is a kitchen staple! I prepared rice in chicken broth but you could use vegetable broth just as well.
I love this recipe. I used poblano peppers instead of green bell peppers. That was all I had. Added1tsp of garlic powder and I cup of frozen corn based on the reviews. The rest as stated in the recipe. Just totally delicious! I will never make stuffed peppers with meat again! Great for weekday dinner. It’s easy and fast to put together.
Will make again. Added corn, sweet potato, and spices to the mix.
This turned out so good. Added corn too. Just seemed to fit. Recipe does make quite a bit of filling. I cut to 4 servings and completely filled 4 very large red pepper halves. Left over filling would be good in tortillas too.
I thought this recipe was really good! It made a little too much filling, but I'm sure it will make another batch. I couldn't find canned tomatoes with chilli peppers in it, I added a little bit of hot chilli powder instead just to give it a little more something.
Put kidney beans, corn, real tomatoes, jalapenos and pepper jack cheese. This made too much filling, so did 3 extra bell peppers and then made burritos with the rest of the filing. It was pretty good!
Made this tonight, wanted a meat free recipe. I pretty much followed the recipe. Used 3 medium sized peppers, which I blanched per another reviewer’s suggestion. Used 1/2 an Aldi cream cheese spread (chive and onion). I added sautéed mushrooms, used baby spinach, used diced tomatoes with oregano, basil garlic and added more oregano & basil and smoked paprika. Cooked for 20 minutes without cheese and then added sharp cheddar cheese and cooked 20 minutes more. My husband ate 2 with no problem and took two for lunch. He said it needs more spice so next time will try some other spices. Thanks for the recipe!
Was looking for something a little different than the boring stuffed pepper. This recipe for the bill. I made some slight adjustments, and it's super yummy!!!! I totally recommend this for any occasion.
Very good - didn't miss the meat at all.
Delicious, filling and healthy! Will definitely make again. I used basmati rice instead of brown and found it made no difference. Note: this recipe is enough to fill 5-6 stuffed peppers (10-12 halves) - I had leftovers for days.
added 1 c. cottage cheese, and substituted 1/2 diced onion, sauteed in oil with a clove of garlic for the dried onion (yuk!) i also doubled the cumin. ended up with enough to stuff 4 peppers generously. i baked them for 30 minutes before topping with grated cheddar so that it would be melted and bubbly. topped with sour cream and diced avocado, it was delicious. next time i think i will bake it in tomato juice or a spicy tomato sauce to amp up the flavor a bit.
I was excited to make this recipe and I ended up very disappointed. There was no flavor at all --very bland.
Made this for my wife and I. We both loved it. Followed the recipe exactly, and it was wonderful - and easy to make. We'll definitely be having these again!
Cooking this now! Easy and I know this will be delicious. You can use any cheese you want to top the peppers.
This was so darn good!! I hate green peppers, so use reds, we added chopped grilled chicken and used pepper jack cheese. Will be making this often. Thank you for this recipe.
I have made other stuffed pepper recipes that I liked better. It was fine, but lacked flavor.
I made one slight change to this recipe; I used about 1/3 c. of fresh onion instead of 2 T dried. Otherwise I followed it as written and it was delicious. The brown rice gives it a meaty texture and flavor without any animal product. I will definitely make it again.
Delicious! My husband said that the left overs were even better the second day.
Delicious, easy recipe. Used as main dish but would be perfect for side dish too. Definitely needed to add more seasonings though. I added slightly sautéed finely diced onions, Mexican chili powder(instead of cumin) . Reheats the next day nicely too (in toaster oven). I'll
I love this recipe! I use a can of green chilies. I add a red pepper to the filling along with lots of chopped mushrooms. Also, I sauté and add chopped onions. I found adding a little extra salt to taste kicks up the flavor. When I put in the oven I cover the pan with tin foil so the peppers get soft. Without the foil the green peppers were still quite crunchy. I love to find vegetarian alternatives to traditional recipes. This one is definitely a keeper!!
A lot of good ingredients in this, but the cumin is so overbearing in taste it makes this an awful tasting dish.
Nice texture but a little bland. I'll put more chili powder in next time.
Was looking for a new meatless dish, so I decided to try this out. I thought it was delicious! I didn't have any spinach on hand, so I was just going to go without, but at the last minute I added a can of drained corn. I also added a teaspoon of chili pepper, as I saw another recipe that called for it. I didn't want the cheese to get crunchy on top, so I cooked them for about 20 minutes and then topped with cheese for the remaining time. I had quite a bit of extra filling, so I just put in a small casserole dish with cheese on top and baked that as well. Worked out great, as the kids didn't really want the peppers anyway. I used green peppers, but I want to try it with red next time as I think it will compliment it nicely.
I swapped rice for beef, super yummy! And I agree about the filling would make a great chip dip.
I used a chipolte flavored cream cheese and frozen spinach as well as leaving off the cheese and topping with a jalapeno cream sauce. I had too much filling for the 4 peppers I needed. I'd probally use only half the rice and boost the flavor level if I made these again.
This was a fresh, yummy change. I recommend using all fresh ingredients, plus adding a handful of cilantro and green onion for extra flavor. I also steamed the bell peppers first to speed up the process (it can take a long time to soften those bad boys in the oven) then just broiled the cheese on top. Very good!
