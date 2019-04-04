Black Bean Stuffed Peppers

4.3
39 Ratings
  • 5 19
  • 4 17
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 2

Stuffed peppers with black beans — what more can you ask for? If my kiddos love this dish, then you know it will be a huge hit in your home. If you have leftover filling, it makes a great chip dip!

Recipe by Angela Koranda Stuart

Gallery
5 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Pour water into a 9x13-inch baking dish.

    Advertisement

  • Stir cream cheese in a bowl until smooth. Fold brown rice, spinach, black beans, diced tomatoes with green chiles, minced onion, cumin, and oregano into cream cheese until evenly mixed.

  • Halve bell peppers lengthwise. Remove and discard stems, seeds, and membranes.

  • Fill each pepper half with about 3/4 cup rice mixture; arrange into the prepared baking dish. Sprinkle cheese evenly over peppers.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until peppers are tender, 35 to 45 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
230 calories; protein 10.7g; carbohydrates 33.4g; fat 6.5g; cholesterol 17.8mg; sodium 309.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 09/10/2022