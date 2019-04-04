Black Bean Stuffed Peppers

Was looking for a new meatless dish, so I decided to try this out. I thought it was delicious! I didn't have any spinach on hand, so I was just going to go without, but at the last minute I added a can of drained corn. I also added a teaspoon of chili pepper, as I saw another recipe that called for it. I didn't want the cheese to get crunchy on top, so I cooked them for about 20 minutes and then topped with cheese for the remaining time. I had quite a bit of extra filling, so I just put in a small casserole dish with cheese on top and baked that as well. Worked out great, as the kids didn't really want the peppers anyway. I used green peppers, but I want to try it with red next time as I think it will compliment it nicely.