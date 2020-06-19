Honey Roasted Almonds
Learn how to roast almonds, then coat them in a sweet and salty honey glaze for a great snack!
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Vegetable oil can be substituted for almond oil.
Learn how to roast almonds, then coat them in a sweet and salty honey glaze for a great snack!
Vegetable oil can be substituted for almond oil.
Very quick and simple. Two of us finished these off in about 5 minutes. Now will have to make another batch tomorrow! Only thing I changed was I dusted a little extra sugar after tossing.Read More
This is Betty Crocker's recipe, except it's two tablespoons of vegetable oil, instead of one tablespoon of almond oil. However, this "author" helpfully states in the description that you can use vegetable oil if you don't have almond oil. Shame on you for not giving credit where credit is due. Google "honeyed almond recipe " and you'll see Betty Crocker's recipe for yourselves.Read More
Very quick and simple. Two of us finished these off in about 5 minutes. Now will have to make another batch tomorrow! Only thing I changed was I dusted a little extra sugar after tossing.
These almonds are delicious, just as I suspected they'd be. The only change I made was to use lemon olive oil in place of the almond oil. These will satisfy my sweet tooth along with giving me some nutrition! I could also see adding a little cayenne to this mix for an interesting twist. Thanks for the recipe, Behr!
I made these for the Beautiful Salad on this site. INCREDIBLE. No one in the house could stay out of them. Barely had enough for the salad. Am making more today for our New Year's Eve party. Made as directed except substituted turbinado for the sugar, used sea salt, and melted expeller-pressed coconut oil for the almond oil. This is a keeper. Thanks so much for sharing Behr!
Hot Diggety! This is the yummiest, quickest and crowd-pleasing-est recipe I have ever seen for all these almonds I was gifted. I made 8 cups, took them to my husband's band gig, and they disappeared in 5 minutes. I only made a few changes cos of ingredient situation. I used coconut oil, pink himalayan sea salt, raw sugar crystals and added cayenne. DELISH! I had the entire dining room table covered with nuts while they were cooling. They did not stick together too much, and dried very nicely, not sticky at all. Gotta keep stirring while liquid is boiling, stay on top of things!
Very easy! I used splenda in place of sugar and you can't tell the difference. The flavor is absorbed all through the almond!
Not my favourite nut recipe I've made, but it was good and very easy to make. I'd make again for sure. I think I'd like to try putting them in a low temp oven for 15 minutes or so after tossing in the sugar to help them dry. Mine are still a bit sticky (like a 'wet' sticky) after cooling for a few hours.
I like roasting almonds because it makes them easier to eat. I made a slight mistake when I was cooking them, and burned the sauce, so most of the almonds are covered in patches of burned sauce. They taste excellent, otherwise, and I would definitely do it again.
This is the second time I have done this recipe, This time I used cashews. I left them cool to be handled and separated them. let them cool completely. Then sugar coated each one. Thanks, Happy Cooking! The only this I did different is use mix nut with out peanut. They are sweet and a little salty. Next batch I will be adding some spices. maybe some cocoa. just for giggles. Thanks, Happy Cooking!
Awesome awesome!! So yummy, I took to work and everyone wanted the recipe!! I added a little cinnamon in the sugar and that added a nice flavor, just made another batch to take skiing tomorrow .
Good and easy snack. I thought they were better after they aged a few days.
So simple, so good. I sprinkled (lightly) some fresh cinammon which is yummy. I just saw someone said cayenne....which would also be delicious.
Simple to prepare and so moreish! Made this a 2nd time in a week
Easy and yummy! They were a little sticky and soft for me...will try roasting for a shorter time and using a larger pan next time. The husband gobbled them up!
I added vanilla to the honey, water, oil and added cinnamon to the sugar and salt.
This was delicious; however, I exchanged the sugar for unrefined coconut sugar as it has a lower glycemic index than cane sugar and it has a light caramel flavor as well. It was amazing! I did notice I didn't need as much sugar as was required, so next time I will use less.
I used mix nuts and sprinkled sesame seeds. Turned out great!
The veg oil worked out great. I actually used a leftover bag of mixed nuts (unsalted cashews and almonds) and it was still great. The cashews didn't set back up with the crunch, but it didn't effect the taste at all. I actually quite liked it. Great recipe!
Made this last night and am making another batch this morning as my three boys devored the first one! They loved them and I loved a healthy snack! I used coconut oil in place of almond oil - amazing!
Very tasty sooo great!
i just finished making them and they are cooling now, think i didnt put enough salt (was trying to compensate for not having kosher salt) but they are great. not crispy (yet?) but still very good and bf likes them too, i bet adding cinnamon and vanilla would be good but they dont need it at all unless you are just trying to mix it up
This recipe is delicious...my family couldn't even wait for them to cool... I used sea salt and pure cane sugar, but the ways u could add to this recipe is endless...going to try with cinnamon and then baklava style next...yummy!
I made this using pre sliced almonds and it turned out pretty good!
Easy and tasty!
yum
Great and easy recipe. I used less granulated sugar, and they were perfect.
I loved these. After eating a few as is I decided to jazz them up with some cayenne and chili powder. That was really good too.
Definitely a keeper! We used olive oil. Didn't stir the almonds while they were roasting, either. Not sticky at all, but we added an extra Tbspn of water to the liquid. I love the idea of boiling the almonds, because it makes them easier on the stomach. This will be a perfect healthy/healthier snack for the kids to take to school.
So easy to make, doesn't take a lot of ingredients that you don't already have at home... and most of all tasted great, not to sweet either.
Amazing recipe! It was my first time making honey roasted almonds and they came out amazing! Recipe is quick and easy to follow. They came out great! They weren't sticky at all and were so yummy!
Really good. We let the almonds cook in the syrup until almost dry, then put back in the turned-off oven with the door ajar for about 15 minutes. Not too sticky after they were fully cooled. Might try adding some spices in the future, for a more flavored almond.
It’s a great recipe. A little sticky. Would add a touch more salt! Definitely will make again
I followed the recipe as is and they turned out awesome.
Easy to make even for a newbie. The almonds absorbed all the liquid in 1-2 mins , not 5 like the recipe says. The honey flavor was very subtle, (could it be because I used organic honey?) maybe I'll use more next time. Still great though!
Great recipe! Easy and very very tasty.
I made these a few weeks ago and am about to make them again today. However, I was looking for a Honey Roasted Peanut recipe to make soon. But I had a can of cashews and they tasted horrible. So I decided to honey roast them in order to not toss them in the trash. They came out great, a lil sticky but they were still so good.
These are delicious and I will definitely make again. Someone help me though.....I followed the recipe but they are one big clump of almonds. Very sticky. not sure what did I do wrong
Delicious! Fast and easy to make. My husband's comment was that the coating was just right. Not like some he's had that were too sweet.
Delicious, they go very quickly in my household, ie, me eating them, like a fiend. Question, why start the baking in a cold oven? Thanks Nick
This is Betty Crocker's recipe, except it's two tablespoons of vegetable oil, instead of one tablespoon of almond oil. However, this "author" helpfully states in the description that you can use vegetable oil if you don't have almond oil. Shame on you for not giving credit where credit is due. Google "honeyed almond recipe " and you'll see Betty Crocker's recipe for yourselves.
This is a keeper! Easy, not too messy, and irresistible. I used lemon olive oil, doubled all ingredients, and made three double-batches--one with Splenda instead of sugar, one with only the honey and no sugar. The granulated sugar helps the sticky honey glazed nuts stay separate. The other two batches were still delicious but the entire batch clumps and must be pried apart.
Easy to make. My 10 year old could not wait for them to cool off. He ate them up. I played around with the second batch and added my husband BBQ spices to the honey mix on the stove. I brought it to a soft boil so as not to burn/ bitter the spice mix. Turned out yummy, sweetness with a kick of spicy BBQ flavor.... I may need to make a third batch as these won’t last long either ;)
Almonds ended up candy coated which I should have guessed would happen. Sticky of course to begin with but once it hardened we’re really good. Will use them next Christmas as an add in to cookie trays. More of a dessert than the snack i was hoping for.
Overall a good recipe. I will cut back sugar a little more next time, but good taste. After cooled in a single layer, was able to easily break clumps of nuts apart.
Too sweet for me and it was clumpy sticky. Took 6 mins for the liquid to absorb. Poorly written recipe. Won't be making again.
I’ve made many different roasted almond recipes And this was the worst. Unlike all other recipes The nuts stuck to the wax paper so badly they became one! I had to throw away 4 lbs of nuts!
I used pecans and did add a pinch of cayenne. They are delicious just to munch on. However I use them in a salad with greens, red onion, feta cheese, and sliced pears. Everyone who tries them loves them!
I doubled the recipe and used sliced almonds. It worked quite well except that they were noticeably salty. Next time I will probably halve the salt. I was using reduced sodium salt.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections