Honey Roasted Almonds

Learn how to roast almonds, then coat them in a sweet and salty honey glaze for a great snack!

Recipe by Behr

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Spread almonds in a single layer on a baking sheet and place in a cold oven.

  • Turn the oven on to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Bake almonds, stirring occasionally, until light tan and fragrant, 12 to 15 minutes. The nuts will continue to cook after removing them from the oven.

  • Meanwhile, mix sugar and salt together in a small bowl; sprinkle 1 tablespoon sugar mixture into a large bowl.

  • Stir honey, water, and almond oil together in a saucepan; bring to a boil. Add almonds; cook and stir until almonds have absorbed all the liquid, about 5 minutes.

  • Transfer coated almonds to the large bowl sprinkled with sugar mixture. Sprinkle remaining sugar mixture over almonds; toss to coat evenly.

  • Spread almonds onto waxed paper to cool completely. Store at room temperature in a tightly covered container or resealable plastic bag.

Tips

Vegetable oil can be substituted for almond oil.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
268 calories; protein 7.6g; carbohydrates 19.7g; fat 19.7g; sodium 120.8mg. Full Nutrition
