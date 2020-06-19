Gluten-Free Double Chocolate Cookies

These are probably the best gluten-free cookies I've ever made. Not chalky, but chewy. I haven't tried making these egg-free, but that might work. I make a flour mix for baking that is quarter each of rice, sorghum, tapioca, and chestnut flours, with a pinch of xanthan gum, then use it in place of flour...sifting or whisking helps. I dusted with confectioners' sugar...looks nice with the dark chocolate.
Ok, these cookies are awesome, but this recipe makes it far too difficult Save yourself some trouble and follow these tips: 1) Use 1 cup Red Mill all-purpose g-free baking flour instead of the 4 other flours that are listed 2) Don't melt anything ahead of time. Just beat the softened butter, eggs and vanilla together and then add the dry ingredients 3) Xantham gum. What is that? Whatever it is, my cookies were not missing it 4) Bake according to instructions. Melt in your mouth delicious!!
Awesome, substituted coconut flour for the chestnut, decreased sugar by 1/2 c, added 1/4 c shortening with butter (alt adjustment), used 3/4 c of semi sweet chocolate chips for the 4 ozs and replaced the remaining chocolate chips with white chocolate chips. They turned out so good I made a second batch (needed gluten free for church function) and accidently forgot to add the vanilla, and I think they tasted better without the extract. Thank you for this wonderful recipe it is so hard to find great tasting gluten free recipes, my boys didn't even know they were gluten free.
These cookies are amazing. Forget about amazing for being gluten free, they are amazing period. Like others I substituted coconut flour for the chestnut flour. I made them with margarine instead of butter the second time and they are still fantastic. I also use four squares of bakers chocolate instead of melting 4 ounces of chocolate chips. So glad I found this recipe. :)
These got great reviews from everyone who tried them. People said you couldn't tell they were gluten free. They were amazing warm from the oven and still soft the next day. They did sort of begin to crumble easily the day after that, but by then they were practically gone, so oh well. I used Robin Hood all purpose gluten free flour instead of the combination of flours listed in the recipe. I spooned the dough onto cookie sheets using a tablespoon and ended up with about 40 cookies. They spread nicely as they baked and made neat little 2" cookies. The flavour was great - super chocolaty! The texture wasn't quite like a traditional cookie, but it was close. I'm not a huge baker and I have practically no experience with gluten free cooking/baking, so I highly recommend this recipe for anyone looking for an easy gluten free dessert.
I make these for my GF elderly parents. Quite tasty. I use ATK's GF flour blend and walnuts and double the recipe. I just add the choco chips rather than melting them. I also let the dough rest for an hour or two (which hydrates the dough and lets flavors develop), scoop it into balls, freeze the individual cookies and bake just a few at a time because these (and all GF cookies) do not keep well and are best eaten right after baking. Just add a minute or two to the baking time.
Great recipe!!! I used Pamela's Artesian blend for the flour and replaced the melted chocolate with coconut milk. Since I used a pre-blended flour I was able to skip the xanthan gum. Chewy on the inside, crisp on the outside. Perfect!
I used 3/4 cup all purpose flour (which pretty much included rice, tapioca and sorghum flours) and replaced the chestnut flour with coconut flour. I also used 3/4 cup coconut palm sugar and 1/2 cup white sugar instead of 1 1/2 cup white sugar. These were amazing!
These cookies were amazing! Perfect chocolaty chewy cookies. :) I subbed chestnut flour with coconut flour and everything was a-ok. These were for a get-together and no one there could tell that they were GF cookies! This recipe's a keeper.
Very good recipe. Cut sugar back 1/2 cup, added small amount chocolate chips, lined cookie sheet with parchment paper. Had no trouble getting them off sheet. These spread quite a bit. Taste reminds us of the Enjoy Life brand double chocolate cookies.
These are THE BEST GF cookies I have ever made. The only changes I made were I used 1 c. of Bob's Red Mill Gluten Free 1-to-1 flour instead of the four different flours in the recipe (omit the xantham gum since Bob's already has it) and used dark chocolate chips. The flavor is INCREDIBLE and the texture is spot on! Highly recommend!
These turned out beautifully! My mother has celiac disease, so I am an infrequent GF baker, but these were easy to get right. I did have to make some flour substitutions, as I didn't have two called for on hand, but the flavor and texture were still excellent. I popped in some peanut butter chips at the last minute and that was super good! Definitely will make these again.
Really fantastic cookies! Cut sugar by 1/2 cup added 1tsp espresso powder to melted chocolate mixture and rolled in sugar crystals before baking. Baked for 12 minutes on parchment let rest for 2 with no problems with sticking. WILL make these again, hubby liked them and he only likes snicker doodles. Thanks for a great recipe!!
I made these last night following the recipe. The only change was using Costco gf all purpose that contains xanthan gum and arrowroot. I used coconut flour instead of chestnut flour. They have good height and texture as well s flavor. I did the dough rest for 20 minutes before baking them to allow the liquid to absorb into the rice flour in
A Winner! I used a GF all purpose flour in place of the individual flours listed and I added cranberries. A wonderful result. It's almost like a brownie cookie. These are for my granddaughter who is gluten sensitive. She's going to love them!
My family enjoyed these. I used King Arthur's gluten free flour blend since it was what I had on hand; I adjusted the sugar to 3/4 cup and subbed 1 oz unsweetened chocolate for the semi-sweet when melting. I also had mocha chocolate chips open so I used those for the unmelted chocolate chips.
The best chocolate cokkie gluten free ever, im made some changes, with the hints of the other reviews because my nephew has some additonal allergies, nuts,corn,soy etc., cut sugar 1/2 cup and replace the chocolate chips with coconut milk,and 4 oz unsweet baking chocolate bar and he loved, and my family too. Mine cokkies never crack and bake perfectly. Thanks for share this great recipe.
These cookies were delicious!! I substituted 1 cup of GF flour blend and didn't add xanthan gum. The only problem I had with my cookies is that they spread so thin! They didn't look like others in the pictures. Next time (and there will be a next time!) I will try refrigerating the dough first.
These were really good! I used a GF mix I had made up already, subbed 1/2t. psyllium husk for xanthan gum (probably could have reduced or eliminated the psyllium, but I like it). Also reduced the sugar by 1/2 cup. The first batch I left on the pan for 10 minutes as directed, but I could hardly pry them off the pan, so the next batches I took off after about a minute, and that was much easier. I'll definitely make these again!
These are REALLY GOOD! Soft, gooey chocolaty goodness! I did make some substitutions But this recipe still warrants 5 stars. I didn’t have sorghum or chestnut flour so I used coconut & almond flour. I don’t think it would have made any difference.
I Substituted Almond and coconut flour instead of Tapioca and Chestnut. Then sprinkled with Seasalt each cookie before baking. I also added a sprinkle of cinnamon into the batter. Super Easy recipe but I ended up baking each cookie about 19 minutes to get the right Chewy but crispy.
First of all, this is probably the best recipe for cookies in the entire world!!! I made them the second time in three days today because my family ate them all in no time. This will definitely be a new Christmas must-have. Plus, after finding out, that I might be gluten intolerant earlier this week, finding this recipe was pretty much my light at the end of the recipe tunnel ;) the only thing I did, was that I only took 1/2 cup of sugar which is totally enough (depending on the cocoa powder you use - no matter if sweetened or unsweetened - plus the chocolate chips it is definitely not necessary to use so much additional sugar). Also, I didn't use any xanthan gum (because I didn't have any) and the dough turned out fine. Then I also substituted all the different flours with just general gluten-free flour (I think the one I used is a combination of corn flour and another one). Delicious!
I made a vegan version by substituting the eggs with 2 tablespoons of flaxseed and 6 tablespoons of water. The first batch was very thin, but good. I added about a quarter cup more of the rice flour and the rest of the cookies were a little less thin. Even though the cookies are thin, they are still chewy.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/13/2014
These turned out so nice and chewy! Just as the description said! I substituted all the different types of flour with all purpose flour and I skipped the xanthate gum and vanilla extract because I didn't have any. They were a little difficult to put on the tray but I managed to plop them all on and flatten them with a flour covered spoon;) I was afraid of taking them out cause they didn't look cooked but by the time they cooled they were perfect! Thank you so much for this recipe!!!!!:D
