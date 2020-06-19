Gluten-Free Double Chocolate Cookies

First of all, this is probably the best recipe for cookies in the entire world!!! I made them the second time in three days today because my family ate them all in no time. This will definitely be a new Christmas must-have. Plus, after finding out, that I might be gluten intolerant earlier this week, finding this recipe was pretty much my light at the end of the recipe tunnel ;) the only thing I did, was that I only took 1/2 cup of sugar which is totally enough (depending on the cocoa powder you use - no matter if sweetened or unsweetened - plus the chocolate chips it is definitely not necessary to use so much additional sugar). Also, I didn't use any xanthan gum (because I didn't have any) and the dough turned out fine. Then I also substituted all the different flours with just general gluten-free flour (I think the one I used is a combination of corn flour and another one). Delicious!